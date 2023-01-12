Pilot Rock's Easton Powers (22) goes to the hoop while playing Elgin on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Pilot Rock.
Pilot Rock's Logan Ford (21) goes up to shoot as Parker Caldwell (2), of Elgin, defends on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Pilot Rock.
Pilot Rock's Trysten Walsborn (1) looks for a teammate after colliding with Parker Caldwell (2), of Elgin, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Pilot Rock.
Pilot Rock's James Lunzmann (30) prepares to shoot a 3-pointer while playing Elgin on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Pilot Rock.
Pilot Rock's Pilot Rock's Aiva Ellis (2) shoots over an Elgin defender on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Pilot Rock.
Pilot Rock's Ali Smith (21) goes to the hoop as Kylee Bagett (3), of Elgin, defends on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Pilot Rock.
Pilot Rock's Jaxynn Thurmond (5) is fouled by an Elgin player on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Pilot Rock.
Pilot Rock's Paige Moffit eyes the basket from 3-point land while playing Elgin on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Pilot Rock.
PILOT ROCK — Easton Powers scored 14 points, and Pilot Rock used a stingy defense to beat Elgin 64-19 in Old Oregon League play on Thursday, Jan. 12.
The Rockets (2-10 overall, 1-1 OOL) led 11-8 after the first quarter, then went on a 17-3 run in the second for a 28-11 lead at the half.
Pilot Rock sealed the win with a 20-0 run in the third quarter, getting nine points from Powers.
Easton Bailey, Logan Ford and James Lunzmann all added 10 points for Pilot Rock.
Elgin (0-13, 0-2) was led by Parker Caldwell with eight points.
ELGIN 43, PILOT ROCK 37 — The Huskies got out to an early lead, then held off the Rockets for an Old Oregon League road win.
Elgin led 15-7 after the first quarter, and led 20-17 at the half. Pilot Rock pulled within 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies went on a 14-9 run in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Ali Smith hit four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to lead the Rockets (5-8, 0-2). Paige Moffit added nine points
Kylee Bagett and Charlee Morehead led the Huskies (5-8, 1-1) with 11 points apiece.
Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.
