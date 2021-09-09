PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock improved to 2-0 on the season with a 36-32 Big Sky League victory Thursday, Sept. 8, over Enterprise.
“They are a tough, tough team,” PR coach Mike Baleztena said of the Outlaws. “They were strong. Our boys are going to keep well tonight. The last 5 minutes lasted forever.”
The Outlaws scored with 1:20 left in the game to pull within 36-32, then attempted an onside kick that the Rockets were able to get their hands on.
Sophomore quarterback Jace Otteson threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and led the Rockets with 11 tackles. He threw scoring passes to Efren Castro (43 yards), Wyatt Stillman (68 yards) and Austin Ford (10 yards).
Castro also had 141 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown
Stillman added nine tackles, and James Lunzman added four.
“James did a great job on the line,” Baleztena said. “Our blocking on the offensive line was just awesome.”
The Rockets will be without sophomore cornerback Brave Pereria for the rest of the season. Pereria had five tackles in the first half before going down with a broken collarbone in the second quarter.
Baleztena singled out Enterprise running back Nevin Goldsmith for his strong play.
“Dang, he is a hard-running kid,” Baleztena said. “He was hard to stop. I don’t know how many yards he had, but it was an ungodly amount.”
The Rockets will play at Ione/Arlington on Sept. 24.
Girls soccer
HERMISTON 2, PASCO 0 — Jizelle Gonzalez and Sydney Seavert scored goals, and Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky had the shutout in goal, as the Bulldogs handed Pasco a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
“Two goals is not what you expect,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “We outplayed them and we outshot them. The ball would hit the crossbar or we would kick it too hard and it would go over.”
Gonzalez opened the scoring at the 39th minute off an assist by Seavert. In the second half, the teams had a lightning delay, but it didn’t affect the Bulldogs as Seavert scored 30 seconds into the action when the game resumed.
Pasena-Littlesky had six saves on the night for Hermiston (2-1 MCC), which will host Southridge on Tuesday.
“We are in our third game and have only allowed one goal,” Guizar said.
MCLOUGHLIN 1, ECHO/STANFIELD 0 — Leslie Sanchez centered a corner kick in the second half that went off an opposing player as the Pioneers escaped with a nonleague road win.
“Today was not our best game of the season,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “I think they got a little comfortable. Echo came ready to play. They wanted to win. Their energy was high and the crowd motivated them. Their defense played us well.”
Goalkeeper Ruby Jaimes had six saves for the shutout.
Mac-Hi will host Irrigon on Tuesday.
LA GRANDE 7, UMATILLA 0 — The Tigers won their season opener with a road win over the Vikings.
“It was another tough loss,” Umatilla coach Oscar Contreras said. “La Grande was a strong team. They were ready and prepared. They came in and did what they needed to do. I had one sub. At one point I was playing with 10 players. A lot was happening. Things were happening on the fly.”
Goalkeeper Braelyn Cragun had 13 saves for the Vikings, who will play at Irrigon on Sept. 16.
“We played a lot better than we did against Trout Lake,” Contreras said. “The game doesn’t say much, but the girls felt a lot better about it. I’m happy with what I saw out there.”
Volleyball
HEPPNER 3, IONE/ARLINGTON — The Mustangs rallied after losing the first set to beat the host Cardinals 24-26, 28-26, 25-20, 25-20 in nonleague action.
“The little things are still what we struggle with, but we are scrappy and work to keep the ball in play,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said.
Zabrena Masterson led the Mustangs (3-5) with seven kills and eight eight digs, while Hailey Wenberg added 11 digs and five aces, Katie Spivey 17 digs, Dara Teeman 12 digs and five assists, and Serena Humphreys four kills.
BAKER 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks struggled in their nonleague match with the host Bulldogs, who walked away with a 25-10, 25-14, 28-26 victory.
“Coming off the two-week quarantine and having one practice before we hit the tournament, we are struggling to find that sweet spot in our lineup,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “In the third (set) we found that sweet spot in the rotation.”
Lapp said the Bucks had solid serving and serve receive, but need to do better at the net.
“We were getting beat at the net blocking wise,” she said. “We couldn’t get our hands on their ball. They have a good offense and that worked well for them tonight.”
Pendleton will play Sept. 13 at Redmond in its IMC opener.
HERMISTON 3, PASCO 1 — Kambree Baker has 20 kills and five aces to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-19, 25-17, 26-28, 25-19 Mid-Columbia Conference home win over Pasco.
“The difference was our serve receive was better,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “We still did miss quite a few serves that we needed in some moments. Our hitters did a really good job of placing the ball.”
The Dawgs rallied from a 9-4 deficit to win the first set, and Baker had five of her kills in the second set.
In the third set, Pasco led 21-14 only to see Hermiston rally once again. This time, Pasco was able to pick up the win.
Grace Vertrees added 14 kills, while Eseta Sepeni had six kills, Camryn Hagel 17 digs, Ayden Hagel handed out 25 assists, and Alexis Leathers had 20 assists.
“Eseta had kills in crucial moments in the game when we needed her,” Bunn said. “She played a key role and had a lot of energy.”
Hermiston will play Saturday at Kennewick.
WALLOWA 3, PILOT ROCK 2 — The Rockets had the host Cougars on the ropes, but could not seal the win in a 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 16-14 nonleague loss.
“They really played so well and totally together,” PR coach Danielle Baleztena said. “They fought to the very end.”
Jade Atkins handed out 33 assists for the Rockets (0-5), and was 22 of 22 from the service line with four aces.
Ali Smith added 10 digs and nine kills, while Madison Lunzman had five kills, two blocks, seven digs and three aces. MacKenzie Bennett chipped in five digs and four kills, Aiva Ellis had five digs, three kills and three aces, and Payden Bennett three kills, two blocks and four aces.
“It was definitely a nail biter the whole time,” Baleztena said. “Wallowa is a good team and we both played very good games tonight."
