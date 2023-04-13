ATHENA — Freshman Coley Gibbs pitched a four-hit shutout as Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii beat fifth-ranked Weston-McEwen 2-0 in Special District 6 play Thursday, April 13.
It was the first league loss for the TigerScots (6-2 overall, 3-1 SD6), who also had their six-game win streak snapped.
“We struggled at the plate, and they played solid defense behind Gibbs,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Hailey (Stallings) struck six kids out and walked only one in a masterful effort. It was too bad we weren’t able to give her any run support.”
Stallings pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits.
The Rockets (9-3, 3-1) scored both of their runs in the fourth inning as Briannah Matamoros drove in a run on a ground out, while the second run came across on an error.
Bailey Moore went 2-for-3 for the TigerScots, while Luna Dennett hit a double.
Weston-McEwen will play at Irrigon on Friday, with the first game at 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock travels to Elgin/Imbler on Friday for a SD6 doubleheader. First game is at 11 a.m.
Prep baseball
MCLOUGHLIN 10, WESTON-MCEWEN 4 — Cooper Waltermire was a man on a mission Thursday afternoon.
The Mac-Hi senior pitched four innings and struck out nine, then went 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs as the Pioneers topped the visiting TigerScots in nonleague action.
Each team scored one run in the first inning, then Mac-Hi reeled off three runs in the second, and three more in the third to take a commanding 7-2 lead.
The Pioneers (7-2) scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth for good measure.
Ethan Jones went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Pioneers, while Javier Esparza scored three runs and had four stolen bases.
Timothy Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for W-M (6-11), while Gunnar Weathers drove in two runs.
Golf
Riverside’s Wyatt Browne shot a 43 over nine holes to place fifth at the Trinity Lutheran Invitational at Brasada Canyons Golf Course in Powell Butte.
Mason Kuizenga of Crook Country took medalist honors with a 41, with Isaac Feeney of Trinity Lutheran second with a 42.
Crook County won the boys team title with a 178.
Kayden Smith shot a 54 to lead Echo/Stanfield, followed by Mack Murdock with a 59.
For the girls, Dufur’s Tora Tominsky took medalist honors with a 38, followed by teammate Tygh Tominsky with a 39. Dufur won the girls team title with a 187.
McKenzie Rose shot a 58 for Echo/Stanfield.
Tennis
MCLOUGHLIN GIRLS 5, UMATILLA 3 — The Pioneers won three of four singles matches, and split the doubles matches with the visiting Vikings.
“We had some evenly matched competition today and both teams played great,” Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. “With the season coming to an end soon, we are starting to play better.”
Coral Quist stepped up to No. 1 singles for Mac-Hi and posted an 8-4 victory over Vanessa Mendoza.
At No. 2 singles, Mac-Hi’s Esmeralda Perez beat Dulce Serrano 8-2, while at No. 3, Umatilla’s Stephanie Rivera came out on top with an 8-2 win over Bella Quist. Ava Arredondo won the No. 4 match for Mac-Hi, beating Cecilia Lopez 8-6.
In doubles, Umatilla won the No. 2 match as Briseida Mendoza and Valeria Alaniz picked up an 8-3 win over Dani Alvarez and Isaira Diaz, and the No. 3 match, where Eden Enkey and Emma Strege beat Jocylene Arroyo and Valeria Villalpando 8-6.
MCLOUGHLIN BOYS 2, UMATILLA 0 — The Pioneers won both doubles matches, led by Connor Batchelor and Diego Ledezma, who beat Aaron Vargas and Alberto Tejeda 8-3 in the No. 1 match.
At No. 2, Bryan Martinez and Diego Ledezma picked up an 8-2 win over Umatilla freshman twins Chance and Chase Goodhart.
