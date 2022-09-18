Jaysen Rodriguez.jpg

Hermiston's Jaysen Rodriguez keeps pace with Juan Diego Contreras of The Dalles on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Oregon City Invitational. Rodriguez won the race in a time of 15:39.9.

 Troy Blackburn/Contributed Photo

OREGON CITY — Hermiston sophomore Jaysen Rodriguez ran the race of his life on Saturday, Sept. 17, turning in a time of 15 minutes, 39.9 seconds to win the Oregon City Invitational.

“That was impressive,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “The Dalles kid was a top 5A guy in Oregon last year. They took off and Jaysen was right there with him. He sat on the guy the whole time, then with a quarter mile left, he pulled away. That’s the fifth-fastest time by a Hermiston kid, ever. It’s a Hermiston sophomore record.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.