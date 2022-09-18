OREGON CITY — Hermiston sophomore Jaysen Rodriguez ran the race of his life on Saturday, Sept. 17, turning in a time of 15 minutes, 39.9 seconds to win the Oregon City Invitational.
“That was impressive,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “The Dalles kid was a top 5A guy in Oregon last year. They took off and Jaysen was right there with him. He sat on the guy the whole time, then with a quarter mile left, he pulled away. That’s the fifth-fastest time by a Hermiston kid, ever. It’s a Hermiston sophomore record.”
Rodriguez isn’t far off the school record, which is 15:17.
The Hermiston boys also won the team title with 70 points. Glencoe was second at 82, while Jefferson was third (95). It’s the first time in eight years the Bulldogs have won the team trophy.
“It’s nice to go to Portland and leave with a win,” Blackburn said. “The guys are undefeated so far this season. That’s impressive.”
Pedro Pacheco was the second Bulldog across the line, finishing ninth (16:30.9). He was followed by Zach Turner (14th, 17:00.60), John Mills (21st, 17:29.6) and Kellen Joyce (25th, 17:32.80).
“They all looked so strong,” Blackburn said. “Pedro ran a 53-second PR. As a senior, you don’t make PRs like that. Zach had an 8-second PR coming off being sick. Johnny was right off his PR and Kellen Joyce ran a 1-minute PR. I’ve been worried about our fifth runner, but he really stepped it up and helped us win the race.”
The Hermiston girls finished second in the team standings with 47 points. Westview won the title with 32 points.
“It was a pretty tough race with us and Westview,” Blackburn said. “The first mile, we were in first. Westview had a pack that pushed really hard the second mile, but we couldn’t match their four and five runners. We still have some growing to do, but we are getting better.”
Jackie Garcia finished fourth overall to lead the Bulldogs in a time of 19:44.20. Putnam’s Noemi Lundgren won the race in a time of 18:45.40.
“Jackie ran a 1:15 PR,” Blackburn said. “It’s nice for her to get out there with some fast girls and keep pace. That was awesome for her.”
Following Garcia were Lily Fields (9th, 20:21), Sophia Helfer (15th, 20:56.70), Madeline Franke (18th, 21:10.80) and Ashley Treadwell (19th, 21:14).
WALLOWA COUNTY INVITATIONAL — Heppner’s Trevor Nichols finished second, and the Mustangs came in third in the boys team standings on Friday at Wallowa Lake State Park.
Nichols turned in a time of 17:00.70, just 7 seconds behind winner Taylor Fox of Union.
Union won the boys title with 22 points, while Baker was second (62) and Heppner third (74).
Grady Greenwood was the second Heppner man across the finish line, coming in fourth in 17:17.1, while Jacob Finch was 11th (18:47.3), Carson Greenwood 33rd (20:47) and Kristian Takagi 37th (21:13.10).
Hobs Hurty from Stanfield/Echo was seventh overall in a time of 18:17.3, while teammate Jack Spear was 27th in 20:01.30.
Tanner Prindle was Umatilla’s top runner, finishing 28th in a time of 20:17.6, with teammate Vicente Campos 61st in 27 minutes.
McLoughlin, which finished seventh in the team standings, was led by Derek Antonson (42nd, 21:38.60) and Marcos Hernandez (47th, 23:00.90).
William Harris led Riverside, coming in 48th in a time of 23:11.80, with Michael Harris 51st (23:29.70).
In the girls varsity race, Heppner freshman Lily Nichols finished third in 21:56.10, with teammate and fellow freshman Riley Archer 11th in 23:04.70, and Saige Jensen 13th in 23:25.
The Mustangs finished fourth in the team standings with 89 points. La Grande won the team title with 49 points.
Cheyenne Skillman was the top Stanfield/Echo runner, finishing 19th in a time 23:45.90, while Caelyn Pulled led Riverside (32nd, 25:23.10), and Dacceli Gonzalez was Umatilla’s top runner, placing 36th (26:15.30).
Prep volleyball
CRANE 3, ECHO 2 — The Mustangs long trip paid off with an 11-25, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9 nonleague win Saturday over the Cougars at Stanfield High School.
Nevaeh Thew led Echo with 12 kills and 14 assists, while Lily Wallis had seven kills, 14 assists, nine aces and 21 digs. Halee Holman added 23 digs, and Morgan Hendrix had five kills and four aces.
STANFIELD 3, ECHO 2 — The Cougars won the first two sets handily, but the host Tigers came to life in the third set to pull out a 9-25, 12-25, 25-16, 25-10, 15-9 nonleague win.
Zuri Reeser led Stanfield with 12 kills, 16 digs, 10 assists and five aces, while Mykael Graham added 10 digs, 12 assists and four aces, Mazie Reeser nine kills 11 digs and three blocks, and Kylee Jackson seven kills and 13 digs.
For Echo, Lily Wallis had 11 kills, 13 assists and three aces, while Nevaeh Thew added nine kills, 12 assist and five aces, McKenzie Hendrix five kills, Morgan Hendrix 15 digs, and Halee Holman 12 digs.
CRANE 3, STANFIELD 0 — The Mustangs made a clean sweep on the day, knocking off the host Tigers 25-19, 25-17, 25-12.
Zuri Reeser had nine kills and 10 assists for Echo while Mykael Graham had 10 digs, 12 assists and four aces, Mazie Reeser eight kills and eight digs, and Kylee Jackson 11 digs.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, GLENWOOD/KLICKITAT 0 — Callie Troutman had 12 kills as the host Cardinals beat the Eagles 25-20, 25-14, 28-26 in Big Sky League action.
Ione/Arlington split its matches on the day, dropping a 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 league match to South Wasco County.
Troutman had 15 kills against the Redsides, while Analisa Valdez and Sunned Cavillo were perfect from the service line.
College women’s soccer
YAKIMA VALLEY 4, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3 — Rachel Farr scored two goals and added an assist as the host Yaks handed the Timberwolves an NWAC East loss.
Ryane Mattox had two goals, and Anahi Avila one for BMCC, which also got eight saves from goalie Seanee Still.
Football
RIVERSIDE 34, STANFIELD 20 — The Pirates opened Blue Mountain Conference play Friday with a home win over the Tigers.
“The team went out and fought hard, but an early deficit was to come back from,” Stanfield coach James Stradley said. “The game was very chippy, but I’m proud of my guys for keeping their heads up, mouths shut and fighting until the end.”
Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to set the tone for the game. He also caught a touchdown pass.
Nick Koertje ran for two touchdowns, and Riverside coach Cole Ashby credited Gerardo Medel with a strong defensive game.
For the Tigers, Gator Goodrich ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 43 yards, and finished with eight tackles.
Jesus Arellano ran for a team-high 101 yards and a touchdown, and had seven tackles.
Jesse Arellano was credited with three tackles and an interception.
ONTARIO 57, MCLOUGHIN 8 — The Pioneers opened Eastern Oregon League play with a home loss to the Tigers.
“Another loss, but really a win for this young group after going against Ontario, which is really well coached,” Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. “The loss doesn’t justify how we came together on the field to be able to score, and convert for two extra points. We did not once look at the scoreboard and worry.”
Nathan Estrada threw for 113 yards and a 50-yard touchdown to Malique Crews.
Tregyn Quigg ran for 32 yards, and had four receptions for 33 yards. He also converted the 2-point conversion. Cameron Riggle caught one pass for 17 yards.
“As a team, we know that all we need is a chance and we will make the best of it to show what Pioneer football is becoming,” Estrada said.
