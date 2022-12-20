ATHENA — Kaden Salamanca had 19 points, and Umatilla welcomed back Emilio Jaimez, as the Vikings picked up a 63-49 nonleague road win Tuesday, Dec. 20, over Weston-McEwen.
“It’s the first time all year we have clocked as a group,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said. “Emilio is finally back for us after getting hurt in football. He does so many things to make everyone better, and it showed tonight. He played 11 1/2 minutes and really just opened things up and allowed Kaden to be more free.”
The Vikings held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, and 32-23 at the half, using a 19-12 run powered by eight points by Micheal Montez.
The TigerScots (4-3) tried to close the gap in the second half, but fell short.
“They are a very, very good ball club,” Bow said of W-M. “They gave us a lot of fits in areas. We were able to get a lot of stops in key moments, and on the offensive end, had some moments to keep the spread.”
Montez added 10 points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists for the Vikings (4-4), while Marcos Cooper had eight rebounds.
Cameron Reich led the TigerScots with 14 points, while Easton Berry added 12, and Bryson Choin nine — all in the second half.
STANFIELD 54, UNION 52 — Gator Goodrich hit the winning shot with two seconds left as the Tigers handed the host Bobcats their first loss of the season.
“Gator’s shot hit the front iron and the shooter’s roll carried it through the net,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “They (Union) had a really good look at a 3 to win it, but just barely missed the front of the rim.”
Union (7-1) led 30-24 at the half and 41-35 at the end of three quarters. Stanfield went on a 21-11 run in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
“We were down all game long and had to fight and claw our way to stay in the game,” Smith said. “We definitely had some dogs come out tonight. Their big man (Tee Ledbetter) was killing us all game inside. We were able to stop him when it mattered most. Our guys never quit and believed all game.”
It was the first game back for Goodrich, who missed a few games with an ankle injury. He finished with 10 points, all in the second half.
“His leadership was a difference factor,” Smith said. “Also, our big man, James Patterson got some huge minutes that toughened up our team when it mattered most.”
Jesus Arellano led the Tigers (8-2) with 12 points, while Michael Odell had 11 points.
Ledbetter, who was held to eight points in the fourth quarter, led the Bobcats with a game-high 26 points, while Chase Koshinsky added 14.
NIXYAAWII 70, FOUR RIVERS 32 — Rylen Bronson scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a home win over the Falcons and run their win streak to four games.
Tied at 11-11 after the first quarter, Nixyaawii took control of the game in the second quarter with a 20-6 run for a 31-17 lead. The Golden Eagles went on a 39-15 run in the second half to cement the win.
Baron Moses added 14 points, seven steals, five rebounds and five assists for the Golden Eagles (5-1), while Dylan Abrahamson had 11 points, five steals and four assists. Aaron Barkley chipped in seven points, four steals, four assists and four rebounds.
Keegan Maupin led Four Rivers (4-6) with 10 points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 66, PILOT ROCK 49 — Carson Eynetich poured in 35 points and had 10 steals to lead the Cardinals to a home win over the Rockets.
“We have been struggling,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We will play a few good minutes, but we shoot ourselves in the foot a lot. A lot of it is finishing and fundamental technique. We know it’s there, it’s just a matter of getting there.”
I/A led by two after the first quarter and 35-30 at the half. The Cardinals (3-3) went on an 18-10 run in the third, keyed by 12 points from Eynetich, to pull away.
Bryce Rollins added 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Cardinals, while Marcus Radcliffe had 10 points and 17 rebounds.
James Lunzmann led the Rockets with 15 points, while Easton Powers added 11.
SHERMAN 52, GRISWOLD 16 — Eduardo Rubio had a game-high 18 points — all in the first half — as the Huskies picked up a road win over the Grizzlies.
Sherman cruised to a 43-7 lead at the half, then emptied its bench in the second half.
Caiden Boatright led the Grizzlies (1-7) with 10 points.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 68, UNION 39 — Maggie Sharp scored 19 points to help the Tigers to a road win over the Bobcats.
Sharp scored eight of her points in the second quarter as Stanfield (8-1) cruised to a 31-21 lead at the half.
Zuri Reeser added 14 points for the Tigers, while Alexis Mallory added 12 and Adrienne Mallory 11.
Kailyn Shoemaker led Union (5-4) with 18 points, 12 of which came in the first half.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 35, IRRIGON 33 (OT) — The Knights had a chance to tie the game in overtime, but missed a key free throw as the Patriots held on for the nonleague road win.
Tied at 28-28 at the end of regulation, the Patriots outscored the Knights 7-5 in overtime to snap Irrigon’s seven-game win streak.
Melissa Leon had 10 points, 11 steals and five rebounds for Irrigon (7-2), while Nia Seastone had 11 points, and Jolyne Harrison eight rebounds.
Calista Davis led Liberty Christian with 13 points.
SHERMAN 40, GRISWOLD 25 — The Huskies held the Grizzlies scoreless in the third quarter en route to a nonleague road win.
Sherman led just 15-12 at the half, then went on a 12-0 run in the third to pull away.
Griswold outscored Sherman 13-12 in the fourth, but it would not be enough.
Ellery Flerchinger led the Grizzlies (4-4) with a game-high 16 points, while Sophie Hulke had 10 points for the Huskies (5-2).
WESTON-MCEWEN 50, UMATILLA 23 — Lily Langford poured in 19 points as the host TigerScots beat the Vikings.
W-M jumped out to a 22-11 lead at the half, then outscored Umatilla 15-2 in the third quarter to pull away for good.
“We played well all around,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “Execution continues to improve. I appreciate all the girls coming out strong in the second half ensuring victory.”
Kelsey Graham added 13 points for W-M (3-4), while Alyssa Bow led the Vikings (0-7) with seven points.
PILOT ROCK 38, IONE/ARLINGTON 34 — The Rockets took an early lead, then had to hold on for a road win over the Cardinals.
Pilot Rock (4-5) took an 8-0 lead after the first quarter and led 18-7 at the half. I/A went on a 27-20 run in the second half, but ran out of time.
“We started off slow and our shooting was off outside,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said. “We had trouble penetrating the defense. We made some adjustments at halftime, just ran out of time.”
Ali Smith led the Rockets with 12 points, while Aiva Ellis and Jaxynn Thurmond each had six.
Delaney Stefani led the Cardinals with 17 points — 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. Najiah Knight added eight points, all in the second half.
WHITE SALMON 42, RIVERSIDE 17 — Freshman Sara Miller scored 10 points to lead the Bruins to a road win over the Pirates.
White Salmon held Riverside scoreless in the second quarter to take a 16-2 lead at the half.
Justien Tido led the Pirates (3-8) with nine points, five of which came from the free-throw line.
Sophia Acosta added nine points for the Bruins, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
IRRIGON 49, RIVERSIDE 9 — Nia Seastone scored a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Knights picked up a home win Monday night over the Pirates.
Irrigon jumped out to a 15-0 lead after the first quarter, and led 27-4 at the half. The Knights (7-1) held the Pirates to one point in the third quarter.
Lizett Sanchez added 10 points for the Knights, while Daniela Ruiz led the Pirates (3-7) with three points.
