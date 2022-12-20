ATHENA — Kaden Salamanca had 19 points, and Umatilla welcomed back Emilio Jaimez, as the Vikings picked up a 63-49 nonleague road win Tuesday, Dec. 20, over Weston-McEwen.

“It’s the first time all year we have clocked as a group,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said. “Emilio is finally back for us after getting hurt in football. He does so many things to make everyone better, and it showed tonight. He played 11 1/2 minutes and really just opened things up and allowed Kaden to be more free.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.