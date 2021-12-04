BOARDMAN — Humberto Sanchez scored 12 of his 30 points in the first quarter to lead Riverside to a 53-33 non league win over Stanfield on Saturday, Dec. 4.
“We are really young,” Pirates coach Clair Costello said. “We are getting better and they are learning the offense. Bert is the only one who has any offensive experience.”
The Pirates (2-1) led 14-6 after the first quarter and 32-13 at the half.
“We played really well defensively,” Costello said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well. The last quarter, they (Stanfield) had 13 points when we put the subs in. They kept fighting, we just got them early.”
Freshman Axel Gonzalez added seven points for Riverside.
Jakob Cubbage-Payton led the Tigers with eight points, while Jesus Arellano and Gator Goodrich each had six points.
SELAH 78, HERMISTON 75 — The Bulldogs led by one at the half, but came up short in the end as the Vikings escaped with a nonleague home win.
“They played well tonight,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said of his team. “I was proud of the effort tonight, and how well they played on both halves of the court.”
The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds, and Smith drew up a play, but an errant pass ended the threat.
Hermiston’s Grant Olsen led all scorers with 30 points, while Rafael Vargas added 16 points, Isaac Corey 10 and Chase Elliott nine.
The Bulldogs will open Mid-Columbia Conference play on Friday, Dec. 10, hosting Hanford.
“I’m looking forward to this week to sharpen things up,” Smith said.
Levi Pepper turned in a double-double of 23 points and 17 rebounds for the Vikings.
NORTH EUGENE 61, PENDLETON 41 — Greyson Sams poured in 21 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Bucks fell to the Highlanders in the Wilsonville Tournament.
After falling behind 26-6 in the first quarter, the Bucks went on a 22-14 run in the second quarter, keyed by 12 points from Sams.
Pendleton played pretty even with the Highlanders in the second half, but still could not overcome the first-quarter deficit.
Andy Oja added 11 points for the Bucks. Ethan Sims led North Eugene with 18 points, while Joey Banry added 16.
HEPPNER 81, NIXYAAWII 45 — Landon Mitchell had 18 points, and Joe Sherman chipped in 16, as the Mustangs ran over the visiting Golden Eagles in nonleague play.
Heppner (2-1) jumped out to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Mitchell added eight rebounds and eight assists, while Cameron Proudfoot had 12 points, and Brock Hisler six points, five assists and three steals.
Aaron Barkley led Nixyaawii (0-2) with 19 points, while Kirk Houle added 16.
WESTON-MCEWEN 66, GASTON 35 — Blane Peal led all scorers with 21 points as the TigerScots picked up a big road win over the Greyhounds.
W-M (2-1) jumped out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter, and led 31-8 at the half.
Peal scored 12 of his points in the first half, while Caleb Sprenger scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Austin Peckham led the Greyhounds with 12 points — all coming off 3-pointers.
IONE/ARLINGTON 63, IRRIGON 34 — Carson Eynetich had 25 points and five assists in leading the Cardinals past the Knights in the championship game of the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
“We kind of started slow, then things picked up,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We were up 32-19 at the half and everything was running well, but we were missing a lot of shots.”
Oliver Giefing added 13 points for the Cardinals (3-0), while Gary Walls added 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Rey Saucedo led the Knights with 15 points.
Girls basketball
LEBANON 60, PENDLETON 50 — The Bucks suffered their second loss in as many days as the Warriors held on for a win at the Ridgeview Tournament.
Pendleton trailed 29-22 at the half, then cut the Warriors’ lead to five at the end of the third quarter.
“The girls played really well today,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “The goal today was to come out and play like we have been practicing, and I thought we did. With 1:50 left, we were down by five. Give them credit, they made their foul shots down the stretch.”
Chloe Taber led the Bucks with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, along with eight rebounds and three assists. Hailey Schmidt added eight points, while Brielle Youncs chipped in nine rebounds and six points.
“Chloe shot the ball really well today,” Porter said. “She caught it in rhythm, and when she gets in a game like that, she can light it up. Brielle is a super undersized post player (5-9). The bigs Lebanon had beat her up, but she stood her ground.”
Lebanon’s 6-foot-1 Bailey Donahue led all scorers with 24 points, with Haley Hargis adding 14.
Pendleton (0-3) lost its tournament opener Friday night to Crescent Valley 61-21.
HERMISTON 77, SELAH 56 — The Bulldogs found themselves down 10-0 in the first quarter, but a couple of timeouts got Hermiston back on track.
The Bulldogs (3-0) closed out the first quarter with a 19-2 run to take a 19-12 lead. They would score 20 points in the second and 21 more in the third to pull away for good.
“We are learning some things in the process, which is good,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said.
Katelyn Heideman had eight of her 19 points in the first quarter for the Bulldogs. She had five 3-pointers on the night.
Izzy Simmons added 16 points, while Morgan Brown had 14, Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky 12 and Bailey Young 10.
Hermiston will begin Mid-Columbia Conference play Friday, Dec. 10, hosting Hanford.
“We need the practice,” Ego said of the upcoming week.
RIVERSIDE 17, STANFIELD 15 — There is no mistake, the host Pirates defeated the Tigers in a low-scoring affair.
“We took basketball back a few years,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “They were shooting, they just weren’t making anything. It was pretty good defense by both teams. With my girls, this will happen a lot if we don’t start shooting better. We don’t have any size inside.”
Aleydis Torres led the Pirates (2-1) with six points, while Jasmin Lopez added four.
Maggie Sharp had five points for the Tigers, with Katelyn Griffin chipping in three.
NIXYAAWII 62, HEPPNER 27 — Sophie Bronson scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Golden Eagles past the host Mustangs and improve to 2-0 on the season.
Heppner trailed just 16-12 after the first quarter, but Nixyaawii ran away from there, taking a 30-16 lead at the half.
Kyella Picard added 12 points for the Golden Eagles, while Zabrena Masterson led Heppner with eight points and five rebounds.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN 35, IRRIGON 30 — The Eagles held the Knights scoreless in the first quarter, then held on for a victory in the championship game of the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
“We actually had a chance to tie it with 20 seconds to go, but missed a front end,” Irrigon coach Mike Royer said. “We’re improving.”
After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Knights roared back with a 16-10 run in the second quarter to trail by one at the half.
The Eagles outscored the Knights 10-1 in the third. Irrigon launched a comeback in the fourth quarter but fell short.
Kaydence Emery led the Knights with 10 points, while Melissa Leon added eight.
IONE/ARLINGTON 48, SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER 20 — Najiah Knight had a game-high 14 points to lead the Cardinals to a win over the Rattlers in the third-place game at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
I/A led 22-13 at the half, then went on a 14-0 run in the third quarter to take a 36-13 lead.
Hailey Heideman added eight points for the Cardinals, while Teagan Towell, Callie Denney and Txell Parra each had five points for the Rattlers.
GRISWOLD 20, UMATILLA JV 16 — The Grizzlies jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first quarter, then held off a Vikings’ rally in the fourth quarter to pick up their first win of the season.
Griswold led 13-7 after three quarters, and saw Umatilla pull within four points with less than 30 seconds to play.
Sydney Moore led the Grizzlies with 11 points, while Ellery Flerchinger had 15 rebounds, four points and four steals.
Wrestling
Pendleton had five wrestlers place, and the Bucks finished ninth out of 27 teams at the Tyrone S. Woods Invite in Oregon City.
Dawson Tremper (106 pounds), Collin Primus (170) and Patrick Simpson (195) all finished third for the Bucks, while Jack Lieuallen (152) was fourth and Owen Golter (126) was fifth.
The Bucks are back in action Dec. 10-11 at the Muilenburg Tournament in La Grande.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 109, SALISH KOOTENAI 75 — Chad Napoleon poured in 30 points and hauled down nine rebounds to lead the Timberwolves past the Bison at the Bigfoot Classic at Spokane Community College.
Keegan Glenn chipped in 22 points for BMCC, while Jacob Holling had 15 points and five rebounds.
College women’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 78, GREEN RIVER 48 — The Timberwolves led 45-20 at the half and cruised to a home victory over the Gators.
Larissa Yazzie had 15 points for BMCC, with Jaelyn Brainard added 13 points, and Sydney Younger 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Cassee Pugmire came off the bench to lead the Gators with 17 points and six rebounds.
