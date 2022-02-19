PENDLETON — It’s only fitting on Senior Night that the seniors put on a show.

Pendleton seniors Muriel Hoisington (12 points), Daisy Jenness (11), Chloe Taber (11) and Jaden Samp (10) combined for 44 points as the Bucks topped The Dalles on Friday, Feb. 18 in Intermountain Conference action.

“It’s always nice to get a win on Senior Night, but we still have games to play, and our goal of making the playoffs is still alive,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We honored seven seniors tonight. It’s always hard to see them graduate and leave the program, but they will leave their mark on our program.”

The Bucks (7-14 overall, 5-4 IMC) wasted no time dismantling the Riverhawks. Pendleton led 18-8 after the first quarter and 34-14 at the half.

“Every player who went in the game tonight did an excellent job,” Porter said. “It was fun to watch the whole team contribute to the win.”

Sydney Newby led the Riverhawks with 12 points.

MEAD 66, HERMISTON 47 — Teryn Gardner scored 25 points and the Panthers (22-0) beat the Bulldogs in the District 8 3A championship game at Spokane Arena.

Hermiston (14-10) now waits to see where it will be placed in the 3A state tournament bracket.

Gardner had 13 of her points in the first quarter as the Panthers jumped out to a 20-10 lead.

Mead led 34-22 at the half, but the Bulldogs cut the Panthers’ lead to eight in the third quarter before they went on a 9-0 run to close out the quarter for a 50-33 lead.

Ellie Heideman led Hermiston with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Izzy Simmons added 12 points and Adrianna Coleman 10.

Olivia Moore added 12 points for Mead.

NIXYAAWII 66, JOSEPH 25 — The Golden Eagles used a big second quarter to pull away from the Eagles and pick up the win at the Old Oregon League district tournament at Baker High School.

Nixyaawii will play Powder Valley in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Badgers beat Wallowa 39-26 to advance.

The Golden Eagles led 16-13 after the first quarter, then held the Eagles to 12 points the rest of the game, including zero points in the fourth quarter.

Nixyaawii outscored the Eagles 20-4 in the second quarter — behind nine points from Sophie Bronson — to take a commanding 36-17 lead at the half.

An 18-0 scoring spree in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Golden Eagles.

Bronson led Nixyaawii with 23 points, while Sistine Moses added 22, 12 of which were in the fourth quarter.

Aimee Meyers led Joseph with eight points.

HEPPNER 46, GRANT UNION 34 — Hannah Finch had a game-high 15 points to lead the Mustangs to a win over the Prospectors at the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.

Heppner will play Stanfield at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

Zabrena Masterson added nine points for the Mustangs, six of which came at the free-throw line. She also had nine rebounds.

Riely Robertson led GU with 13 points.

Boys basketball

SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 42, IONE/ARLINGTON 40 — In a battle of the unbeaten, the Redsides handed the Cardinals their first loss of the season in the Big Sky League League championship game at The Dalles High School.

The Cardinals (19-1) had won 19 games in a row before meeting up with SWC (22-0).

I/A will host a first-round 1A state playoff game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals will find out their opponent Sunday.

It was a close game throughout, with SWC holding a slim lead most of the game.

“The lead was never more than six points either way,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “It was a two-point game at halftime, and we led 24-23 in the third quarter. It went back and forth and up and down the floor, we just couldn’t finish our shots.”

The Cardinals hurt themselves at the free-throw line, going 4-for-14, while SWC was 8 of 13.

“You have to make your free throws,” Stefani said.

Carson Eynetich led the Cardinals with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Bryce Rollins added eight points and 11 rebounds, while Oliver Giefing had eight points and five steals.

Oscar Thomas (21 points) and Brock LaFaver (10) accounted for a majority of the Redsides’ points.

“Defensively, I’m as pleased as can be,” Stefan said. “They have two really good players. Oscar had 21 points, but they were hard fought.”

THE DALLES 73, PENDLETON 41— Greyson Sams had 18 points, but no other Bucks were in double figures as the Riverhawks cruised to an Intermountain Conference road win.

Styles Deleon had 12 of his 18 points in the third quarter for the Riverhawks, who led 64-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Pendleton (1-19 overall, 0-9 IMC) outscored The Dalles 19-9 in the fourth, but it barely made a dent in the Riverhawks’ lead.

Andy Oja and Gauge Rueber each added six points for the Bucks.

Braden Schwartz added 16 points for The Dalles, while Cooper Cummings added 11.

NIXYAAWII 61, COVE 44 — Baron Moses poured in 31 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles past the Leopards and into the championship game at the Old Oregon League district tournament at Baker High School.

The Golden Eagles will play Powder Valley in the title game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nixyaawii led 12-8 after the first quarter, and 22-20 at the half. They used a 24-12 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for good.

Coyote Jackson scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Golden Eagles hit 8 of 11 free throws.

Nixyaawii forced Cove into 22 turnovers, and out rebounded the Leopards 43-35. Kirk Houle had nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Patrick Frisch led the Leopards with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Wyatt Burgess added 14 points as the two accounted for most of their team’s points.

VALE 46, UMATILLA 35 — Brooks Haueter scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter as Vale rallied in the second half to beat visiting Umatilla in the Eastern Oregon League district championships game.

It’s the first EOL title for Vale since 2005.

The two teams now wait to see where they will be placed in the first round of the 3A state tournament.

Umatilla led 17-13 at the half, but Vale answered in the third with a 14-6 run to take a 27-23 lead after three quarters. A 19-12 scarring spree in the fourth helped Vale secure the win.

Edwin Ortiz led Umatilla with nine points, while Oscar Campos added eight points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

John Wolfe and Kade Kurata each added nine points for Vale (20-5), which has won eight of its past nine games.

Wrestling

MAT CLASSIC XXXIII — Hermiston has three wrestlers in the semifinals and nine still alive earning points at the 3A state wrestling tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

Sophomore Ben Larson advanced to the semifinals at 160 pounds, while junior Jaxson Gribskov is in the semis at 182, and senior Sam Cadenas powered his way to the semis at 285.

The Bulldogs are fifth in the team scoring after the first day with 87 points. Mead leads the team scoring with 136.5 points, followed by University (111), Mt. Spokane (104) and Yelm (95).

Larson earned an 8-4 decision over Alijah Wiatt of Capital in the quarterfinals. He pinned his first opponent in 3:09.

Gribskov won his first match 6-2, then posted a 9-4 decision over Navarre Dixon in the quarterfinals.

Cadenas, the No. 1-ranked man at 285, pinned his first opponent in 1:32, then pinned Cristian Tinoco of Ingraham in 28 seconds to reach the semifinals.

Aiden Favorite (120), Jaysen Rodriguez (126), Daniel Garza (132), Hunter Dyer (138) and Jesse Vassey (220) all lost in the quarterfinals, and will begin working their way through the consolation bracket Saturday morning.

Also still alive in the consolation bracket is Jeshaiah Garza (126).