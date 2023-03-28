HERMISTON — Southridge scored two goals in the second half to rally for a 2-1 win over Hermiston in Mid-Columbia Conference play Tuesday, March 28, at Kennison Field.
Sophomore Renee Medrano scored 15 minutes into the game to give the Bulldogs (1-5 MCC) a 1-0 lead at the half.
“Renee is a striker through and through, and he has a nose for the goal,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said.
The Suns came out and scored in the first 5 minutes of the second half, and again 10 minutes later for a 2-1 lead.
“We came back and had some opportunities and some looks,” Harshberger said. “Their keeper (Tristan Hale) made some good saves. It wasn’t our night.”
The Bulldogs are back in action at 4 p.m. Friday at Walla Walla.
Prep baseball
PENDLETON 11, WEST SALEM 6 — The Bucks scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a win over the Titans at the Coach Bob National Invitational in Surprise, Arizona.
Pendleton, which ended a three-game slide, led 7-6 entering the top of the seventh.
Jace Otteson hit an RBI single to get things going, followed by a two-run triple to center field by Payton Lambert. Keefer Breshears finished the rally with a ground ball that scored Lambert.
In the bottom of the seventh, Chas Corbett hit three of four batters to load the bases. He finished the inning by striking out Noah Ramos and Aiden Rock to seal the win over 6A West Salem.
Lambert went 4-for-5 with two triples, a double and two RBIs, while Jack Lieuallen went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Evan Lehnert picked up the win, throwing the first four innings, striking out three.
For the Titans, Chase Garland hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning.
PENDLETON 16, SHAKER HEIGHTS (OH) 7 (5) — The Bucks scored early and often in handing the Raiders a loss at the Coach Bob National Invitational in Surprise, Arizona.
Pendleton scored four runs in the top of the first, then added a run in each of the next three innings, before scoring nine runs in the top of the fifth to put the game away.
The game was tied 7-7 going into the fifth, where Payton Lambert got the ball rolling with an RbI single. Keefer Breshears followed with a run-scoring double, and Jack Lieuallen sent two runners across the plate with a single to center field for an 11-7 lead.
Clayson Cooley hit a two-run double, then later scored on an error. Jack Davis finished things off with a two-run triple.
The Bucks shut down the Raiders in the fifth to secure the win.
Lieualen picked up the win, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out seven.
Trailing 6-4, the Raiders had a chance to break the game open in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with two out, but Lieuallen struck out Sam Friguglietti to end the threat.
ST. PAUL 8, HEPPNER 7 — Trailing 7-3 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Buckaroos put five runs on the board to take an 8-7 lead and the game.
St. Paul scored three of its runs off errors in the seventh, while Nolan McKinley put a run across the plate with a double, and another scored off a bases-loaded walk.
The Mustangs were able to get men on base in the bottom of the seventh, but could not get the hit they needed to push a run across home plate.
The Buckaroos (5-0) got out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but the Mustangs were able to tie the score 3-3 after the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Heppner scored four runs, with three coming off a single to left field by Cameron Proudfoot, and another off a bases-loaded walk.
Tucker Ashbeck went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Mustangs (2-2), while Ryan Haugen hit a double. Ashbeck pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, with Carson Eynetich coming on in relief. Eynetich struck out nine, but gave up five runs in the seventh, taking the loss.
ST. PAUL 14, WESTON-MCEWEN 4 (5) — Tyler Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs as the Buckaroos made quick work of the TigerScots in Heppner.
St. Paul (6-0) got out to a 6-4 lead after three innings, then tacked on three runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
W-M (3-6) went three up, three down in the fourth and fifth innings.
Crawford and Nolan McKinley combined on a five hitter with five strikeouts for St.Paul.
Kyren Miller hit a double for the TigerScots, while Cameron Reich drove in two runs.
HEPPNER 7, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The Mustangs took an early lead and never let up in handing the TigerScots a nonleague loss.
Of Heppner’s seven runs, two came off errors, one stolen base, one bases-loaded walk, a hit batter and a passed ball. The last run came off a fly ball by Carson Eynetich.
Caden George and Tucker Ashbeck each hit doubles for the Mustangs (3-2), while Ashbeck had three stolen bases, and George and Ryan Haugen combined for the win with eight strikeouts.
The TigerScots (3-7), who have lost six in a row, got a double from Ben Hubbard. Sean Roggiero and Quentin Sinclair combined for seven strikeouts and 10 walks.
WALLA WALLA 9, HERMISTON 1 — The Bulldogs scored first on a single by Tyler West, but that would be their only run as the Blue Devils posted a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over Hermiston.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Wa-Hi tied the score on a bases-loaded walk.
In the third, the Blue Devils put a little distance between them and the Bulldogs with three runs for a 4-1 lead. They added three more runs in the fourth, and one each in the fifth and sixth.
Nate Picard had two of Hermiston’s three hits.
Drew Coleman picked up the win for Walla Walla, throwing a two-hitter over five innings with nine strikeouts.
MCLOUGHLIN 11, STANFIELD/ECHO 1 (6) — Cooper Yensen pitched a complete game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead the Pioneers to a home win over the Tigers.
Adrian Camarena went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Mac-Hi (3-2), which scored four runs on passed balls and four on errors.
Michael Odell had the lone hit for the Tigers (4-2). Blaine McClure threw four innings, giving up five runs on three hits, and striking out 10.
Prep softball
PENDLETON 13, CROOK COUNTY 2 (5) — The Bucks scored all 13 of their runs in the top of the fifth inning to beat the Cowboys at the Redmond Invite.
Pendleton (7-2) sent 17 batters to the plate in the fifth, and scored seven of its 13 runs with two outs.
Ella Sams put the first run on the board with an RBI single to center field, followed by a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. Sammantha Wilks gave the Bucks the lead for good with a two-run single, and Avery Quaempts followed with a two-run single for a 6-2 lead.
A two-out double by Madaline Schumacher put another run across the plate, and the rout was on.
Reese Furstenberg went 2-for-3 for the Bucks with a double and three RBIs, while Kendall Murphy picked up the win, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six.
Raelynn Weaver hit a solo home run for the Cowboys in the fourth inning.
KNAPPA 26-22, HEPPNER/IONE 5-21 — On a rainy day in Heppner, the Loggers swept the Mustangs in a nonleague doubleheader.
“The first game was a rough go,” Heppner coach Petra Payne said. “In the second, we played better.”
In the second game, the Mustangs held an 8-1 lead after the first inning, only to see the Loggers come back with seven runs in the second to tie the score.
Heppner (3-2) put three runs on the board in the third for an 11-8 lead, but Knappa answered with seven runs for a 15-11 lead.
Trailing 19-13 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs scored seven runs to take a 20-19 lead.
“They got three in the top of the seventh, but we only scored one,” Payne said. “It wasn’t enough.”
In the second game, Madison Orem went 3-for-5 with a double, while Morgan Cutsforth, Ava Gerry and Katie Spivey all hit doubles. Kadie Henrichs went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly.
In the opener, the Mustangs walked nine batters and hit four.
“We didn’t hit the ball very well, and they hit the ball really well,” Payne said. “We were pretty disappointed and licking our wounds between games, but they did battle in the second game, which is encouraging.”
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 6, PASCO 1 — Hermiston opened Mid-Columbia Conference play with a road win over Pasco.
Mallory Caplinger improved to 2-2 on the season with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Pasco’s Anita Valdez at No. 1 singles.
Hermiston swept the singles matches as Signe Bech beat Bella Mata 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, Aspen Inners topped Sara Arcuri 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3, and Grace Winebarger beat Georgia Presley 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.
In doubles, Hermiston won the first two matches, getting a 6-1, 6-3 win from Elizabeth Doherty and Catherine Doherty at No. 1, while Lydia Vanderstelt and Lucy Heading won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-1 over Jackie Owed and Kimberly Joya.
Pasco won the No. 3 doubles match in a tiebreaker.
College softball
WARNER PACIFIC 7-20, BLUE MOUNTAIN 4-1 — The Knights picked up their first two wins of the season with a sweep of the Timberwolves in Pendleton.
In the opener, the Knights trailed 4-3 heading into the top of the seventh, where they scored four runs. Emma Foster and Jessie Ramirez hit RBI singles, and Jovita Laloulu hit a two-run single to account for the runs.
Carrigan Foster pitched a complete game for Warner Pacific, striking out 11.
For BMCC, Avyree Miethe and Elizabeth Tuholski hit home runs, while Mikaela Higley had a double. Aramy Glaser took the loss, allowing six runs on 10 hits.
In the second game, Sammie Brauckmiller pitched a four-hitter for the Knights, while Laloulu hit a three-run homer in the fourth, Emma Foster a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Marin Bliss a three-run home run in the first.
Gracie Hamilton hit a solo home run for BMCC in the third inning, while Harley See hit two singles.
