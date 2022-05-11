PENDLETON — Spokane ruined Blue Mountain’s final home appearance of the season, sweeping the Timberwolves 13-2 and 15-3 on Wednesday, May 11 in NWAC East play.
In the opener, Spokane’s Ryun Cross and Nick Bateman combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Chris Zeutschel had BMCC’s lone hit.
The Wolves trailed just 3-2 after two innings, and 4-2 after four. The East-leading Sasquatch then scored four runs in the fifth, and five more in the sixth to pull away for good.
Garrett Gores went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a solo home run in the fourth inning.
In the second game, Spokane jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
BMCC (4-42 overall, 2-24 East) put three runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth, but that would be it.
Louis Powell and Diego Robison had BMCC’s two hits.
Thomas Edwards went 2-for-3 for Spokane with a double, a grand slam in the first inning and five RBIs. Eric Mast added a three-run home run in the sixth inning.
Prep softball
PENDLETON 5, LA GRANDE 0 — Sam Wilks hit a home run, and Sauren Garton pitched a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts, as the Bucks shut out the host Tigers in a nonleague game.
Wilks hit a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning. Garton went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning.
Pendleton (20-2) scored one run in the second as Melanie Boatman scored on a Faith Broadfoot single to center field.
The Bucks added a run in the fourth off an error, and Maddy Schumacher scored on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Pendleton looked to add more runs to their total in the inning, loading the bases with one out. A strikeout and a fly out ended the threat.
