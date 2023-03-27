ATHENA — Hailey Stallings appears to be a big fan of playing softball games over spring break.
The Weston-McEwen junior threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts, then went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs as the TigerScots beat Knappa 15-0 in three innings on Monday, March 27.
“Hailey was focused,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “She escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third with some help from Dalana Pickard’s one-out catch in right field and throw to the plate to hold runners. Her teammates ended the contest with their bats in the same inning under the mercy rule.”
The TigerScots (3-1) opened the game with runs in the bottom of the first, then added one more in the second. Come the third inning, W-M sent 13 batters to the plate, scoring 10 runs.
A triple by Bailey Moore scored two runs, while Stallings sent two more across the plate with a double. Ava Sams and Hope Berry hit RBI singles, and two more runs scored off errors.
“Our team was ready to play,” Griggs said. “The TigerScots came out strong, hit the ball well up and down the order and ran bases aggressively.”
PENDLETON 23, ESTACADA 3 (5) — Melanie Boatman went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Bucks to a win over the Rangers at the Redmond Invite.
The Bucks (5-2) scored all five of their runs in the first inning, and Boatman hit a two-run homer in the second for a 7-0 lead.
In a five-run third inning, Pendleton got RBI-singles from Olivia Elrod, Boatman and Avery Krigbaum, while Avery Quaempts hit a two-run single to put the game out of reach.
Reese Furstenberg pitched a complete game for the Bucks, striking out 11 and walking two. She also hit a double and drove in two runs.
Madeline Schumacher went 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, while Krigbaum went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
PENDLETON 22, AMITY 2 (6) — Avery Krigbaum drove in four runs on three hits to lead the Bucks to a victory over the Warriors at the Redmond Invite.
After two scoreless innings, Pendleton (6-2) scored twice in the third, then hung six runs on the board in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.
The Bucks put together a 13-run sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
Pendleton sent 17 batters to the plate in the sixth, with Josie Jenness hitting a three-run triple, Krigbaum a two-run triple, Ella Sams an RBI double, and the Bucks scored two runs off errors.
Kendall Murphy picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out 14.
The Bucks are scheduled to play two games Tuesday at the tournament.
RIVERSIDE 18, IRRIGON 1 — Brianna Thomas went 2-for-2 with a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Pirates to a road win over the Knights.
Riverside took a 4-1 lead after the first inning, but it was an 11-run fourth inning that salted away the victory.
The Pirates scored a run off bases-loaded walks, and two more off hit batters, but also got a two-run single from Zahaira Boos, and another from Thomas.
Chloe Gomez went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs for Riverside, while Natalie Lomeli picked up the win, throwing a two-hitter and striking out two.
Esmerelda De Loera had Irrigon’s two hits.
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 6, WALLA WALLA 1 — The Bulldogs won three of four singles matches, and swept the doubles, to post a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over the Blue Devils.
Hermiston’s Mallory Caplinger topped Keegan Isenhower 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Signe Bech beat Clara Johnson6-4, 6-2 at No. 2. In the third singles match, Aspen Inners beat Leasley Garcia 6-1, 6-3.
Wa-Hi had to forfeit the No. 1 and No. 3 singles matches for bringing players not already registered for the match that was resumed from last Thursday because of weather.
Hermiston’s Lydia Vande Stelt and Lucy Heading won the No. 2 doubles match 6-4, 6-1 over Emily Garcia Sanchez and Kelly Gonzales-Alamo.
Prep baseball
WEST POINT (AZ) 1, PENDLETON 0 — Luke Bensching pitched a complete game, scattering five hits and allowing one run, but that one run was all the Dragons needed to slip past the Bucks at the Coach Bob National Invitational in Avondale, Arizona.
West Point scored their one run in the bottom of the sixth inning off an error, allowing Gage Lidgard to score.
The Bucks, who manufactured three hits, put two runners in scoring position, but could not get them home.
Dylan Gomez, Jack Lieuallen and Chas Corbett hit singles for Pendleton (2-5).
Ryan Salazar picked up the win for West Point, throwing five innings of two-hit ball. He struck out two and walked one.
The Bucks are back in action at the 100-team tournament Tuesday, taking on West Salem at 10 a.m., and Shaker Heights (Ohio) at 1 p.m.
CENTRAL LINN 13, WESTON-MCEWEN 11 — The Cobras scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning, and added another in the seventh to rally for a nonleague road win over the TigerScots.
Jaxon Wirth hit a two-run single to give the Cobras (3-3) an 11-10 lead, and Brandon Krabill added an RBI single to put his team out from 12-10.
W-M (3-5) scored one run in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 12-11, but that would be as close as it would get.
The TigerScots opened the game with three runs in the first, and three more in the second with the promise of more to come, but Quentin Sinclair struck out with the bases loaded.
In the top of third, the Cobras evened the score at 6-6, then took an 8-2 lead. Three runs came in off a hit by Thomas Thornton that was recorded as an error to make it 6-6.
Cody Dickerson hit an RBI single to make it 7-6, and another error made it 8-6.
W-M rallied back in the bottom of the third to take a 9-8 lead, getting two runs off an error, and the other off a single by Timothy Taylor.
The TigerScots added a run in the fourth for a 10-8 lead, and the Cobras got one back in the fifth to make it 10-9.
Sean Roggiero and Ben Hubbard hit doubles for W-M, with Hubbard driving in three runs.
ST. PAUL 14-10, IRRIGON 1-8 — After a slow start, the third-ranked Buckaroos scored 13 runs over the fourth and fifth innings for a road win over the Knights in the first game of their doubleheader.
St. Paul (5-0) scored one run in the top of the second inning, then used a series of singles, walks and errors to score the majority of its runs.
Brett Knutson pitched a complete game, scattering five hits, striking out three and walking none. Knutson and Warren Rose drove in three runs each, while Clay Smith hit a double.
The Knights, who scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth, got singles from Zane Acock, Braden Atkins, Spencer Stewart, Josh Wilson and Brayden Locey.
Atkins picked up the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits over four innings. He struck out five.
In the second game, the Buckaroos built a six-run lead after two innings, then held off the hard-charging Knights, who scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Irrigon (4-3), which trailed 10-4 after five innings, scored one run off an error, another off a wild pitch, one off a fielder’s choice by Stewart, and Locey stole home to make it 10-8.
Locey, Stewart and Wilson each drove in two runs for the Knights.
Tyler Crawford went 2-for-5 with three RBIs for St. Paul.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.