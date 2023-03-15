ATHENA — Weston-McEwen used two big innings to roll to an 11-1, five-inning win over McLoughlin on a cool and breezy afternoon on Wednesday, March 15.
Hailey Stallings pitched all five innings for the TigerScots (1-1), scattering two hits and striking out nine.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, the TigerScots put five runs on the board in the third, two coming off a two-run double by Ava Sams, and another off a single by Stallings.
Sams hit another two-run double in the fifth as W-M scored an additional five runs. Sams drove in six runs on the day.
The Pioneers scored their lone run in the top of the fourth inning off a solo home run by Aisling Giguire.
Bailey Moore and Brielle Ward each had two hits for the TigerScots.
PENDLETON 17, WALLA WALLA 8 — The Bucks took a big lead, then had to hold off a rally by the Blue Devils for a nonleague road win at Murr Sports Park.
Pendleton opened the game with two runs in the first and five in the second for a 7-0 lead.
The lead ballooned to 11-0 in the fourth inning as Reese Furstenberg drove in two runs with a double.
The Blue Devils, who had been quiet all game, came to life in the bottom of the fifth, getting a boost from a three-run homer by Addie Bowen.
The Bucks, who had 18 hits on the day, put the game out of reach in the seventh with five additional runs.
On the day, Furstenberg went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, while Melanie Boatman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Sammantha Wilks went 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs.
Kendall Murphy picked up the win, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts.
RIVERSIDE 18, IRRIGON 8 (5) — The Pirates opened their season with a big home win over the Knights.
Irrigon started the game with a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, only to see Riverside come back with five runs of its own to tie the score.
“There were a lot of walks,” Riverside coach Rhonda Boor said. “We gave up five outs in the first inning.”
The Pirates added three runs in the second to take the lead for good.
Irrigon walked 13 Riverside batters and had eight errors that led to a good portion of the Pirates’ runs.
Clarissa Sanchez picked up the win, striking out two and allowing three hits in two innings. Starter Natalie Lomeli gave up one hit over three innings.
Chloe Gomez went 2-for-4 for the Pirates, while Alexia Alcala went 2-for-3.
Prep baseball
IRRIGON 10, RIVERSIDE 0 (6) — Braden Atkins and Spencer Stewart combined on a two-hitter and struck out eight in leading the Knights to season-opening win on the road over the Pirates.
Irrigon scored three runs in the first, three in the second, then closed out the game with four runs in the sixth.
Atkins also went 2-for-4 with a double, while Stewart and Colton Thompson each drove in three runs.
Caden Szasz and Jose Zuniga each had hits for the Pirates.
Boys golf
On the second day of the Blue Devil Invite, Cody Adams shot an 82 to lead Hermiston at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.
Freshman Colby Lerten followed with an 83, with Brycen Jones shooting a 95, and Jaydn Davis a 106.
“A few bounces here and there and we would have scored better, but the boys played well,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “Brycen had a PR today.”
Girls golf
Nadalie Cannell shot an 81 to lead Hermiston on the second day of the Blue Devil Invite at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.
Kyra Tolan followed with a personal best 102, while Mariela Elison had a 117, and Taylor Hancock a 163 in her first-ever round of golf.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.