ATHENA — Hailey Stallings pitched a perfect game, and Brielle Ward hurled a no-hitter as Weston-McEwen shut out Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 21-0 and 26-0 on Monday, May 8, in Special District 6 action.
The TigerScots improved to 13-5 overall and 10-3 in league play.
“Today was a day that allowed us to get reps for players who needed them,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “We worked on bunting some, and base running. Lyle’s an upstart program getting valuable experience in this league. We appreciate them coming up for the game.”
Stallings pitched her perfect game in the second game, striking out five over three-innings. She faced just nine batters and threw 24 pitches.
The TigerScots took an early lead and never let up. They scored 14 runs in the first innings, then added seven in the second and five in the third.
W-M went through its lineup twice in the first, led by Lilly Langford, who hit an RBI double and stole home in her second at-bat.
In the first inning, the TigerScots scored three runs on passed balls, two on errors, and another off a wild pitch.
Ava Sams hit RBI triples in the second and third innings, while Janie Helfrecht went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Ki-Lin Dennett 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
In the opener, Ward struck out six in three innings of work. Two hit batters kept her from a perfect game.
The TigerScots scored all the runs they would need in the first inning, sending 11 runs across the plate. W-M sent 17 batters to the plate, getting three hits. The TigerScots scored two runs on wild pitches, four on errors and one off a passed ball.
W-M would add eight runs in the second and two in the third to invoke the mercy rule.
Ward went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Hope Berry was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Helfrecht hit a double and scored three times.
Girls tennis
Weston-McEwen’s Jacqlyn Albert beat teammate Lirian Holden 6-4, 6-2 to win the Special District 4 sub-district title at Stanfield High School. Albert is 25-0 this season.
Albert did not lose a game in her first two sets, beating Collete Larvik of La Grande 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, and Pendleton’s Abby Foust 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Holden beat Pendleton’s Noemi Alvarez-Barroso 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, then topped Stanfield’s Jaki Bartoshek in the semifinals.
Bartoshek beat Foust 6-1, 6-3 in the third-place match.
The top four singles and doubles players from sub-districts advance to the Special District 4 District Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Stanfield High School and Armand Larive Middle School in Hermiston.
The district tournament, which will include 21 schools, will see the top four singles and doubles teams advance to the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament May 19-20 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
In doubles, Stanfield’s Zuri Reeser and Maggie Sharp won the title with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over McLoughlin’s Jocelyne Arroyo-Guzman and Avert Lewis.
Reeser and Sharp had a little bit of a stumble in their first match, losing the first set to Pendleton’s Sara Airoldi and Josie Nelson, but came back to win the next two sets 6-2, 6-3 to advance.
In the semifinals, Reeser Sharp beat Pendleton’s Rachel Walker and Taybree Walker 6-3, 6-2.
Walker and Walker finished third, beating teammates Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg 6-4, 6-4.
Zaugg and Larsen fell in the semifinals 6-2, 6-4 to Arroyo-Guzman and Lewis.
Boys tennis
Pendleton and Weston-McEwen dominated the boys singles, taking the four spots to the Special District 4 District Tournament.
Top seed Matthew Stansbury won the title with a 7-6, 6-3 win over teammate Miller Johnson.
Stansbury beat W-M’s Trysten Burns 7-6, 6-3 in the semifinals, while Miller beat W-M’s Mazon Langford 7-5, 6-0.
Burns, who won his quarterfinals match 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 over Stanfield’s Pablo Arellano, topped Langford 6-1, 6-4 in the third-place match.
Langford beat La Grande’s Blake Hildebrandt 6-0, 7-6 in the quarterfinals.
In doubles, W-M’s Dylan Newbold and Seth Muilenburg beat La Grande’s Stew Siders and Brayden Sudbruck 6-1, 7-5 for the title.
“They got beat by them before, so they redeemed themselves,” W-M coach Troy Olson said. “That was their only loss of the season together. They have played amazingly well.”
Newbold and Muilenburg beat La Grande’s Rocco Black and Keath Jones 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals, while Siders and Sudbruck beat Connor Batchelor and Elder Fombona of Mac-Hi 6-2, 6-4.
Batchelor and Fombona finished third with a 7-6, 7-5 win over Black and Jones.
The top four singles and doubles players from sub-districts advance to the Special District 4 District Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Stanfield High School and Armand Larive Middle School in Hermiston.
The district tournament, which will include 21 schools, will see the top four singles and doubles teams advance to the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament May 19-20 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Girls golf
In the final Mid-Columbia Conference match of the season, Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell shot a 77 to finish third at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Cannell shot a 34 on the front nine to stay within two strokes of the leaders, but a 43 on the back nine put her 10 strokes out of second place.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Kyra Tolan with a 104, Mariela Eliason (111) and Kristen Weng (125).
Pasco’s Jillian Breedlove won medalist honors with a 65, while Southridge’s Jillian Hui was second with a 67.
Southridge won the team title with a 318, with Kamiakin a distant second. Hermiston was seventh with a 416.
Boys golf
Hermiston’s Cody Adams shot a season best 74 to finish seventh overall in the final Mid-Columbia conference match of the season at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Adams shot a 38 on the front nine, then had a 36 on the back nine to stay in the top 10. He birdied three of the four par 5s. On the fourth, he had an eagle.
Pasco’s Jake Raymond earned medalist honors with a 69, with teammate Jackson Cazier second with a 71.
Richland won the team title with a 296, with Pasco right behind at 298. Chiawana was third with a 308. Hermiston finished seventh with a 346.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Colby Lerten (87), Brycen Jones (89) and Ryan Rettkowski (96). The scores for Jones and Rettkowski were personal bests.
