STANFIELD — Players treated fans in Stanfield to three entertaining matches Saturday in a triangular match between the host Tigers, Weston-McEwen and Irrigon.

Stanfield opened with a close three-set win over the TigerScots, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19. Later in the day, Weston-McEwen and Irrigon played four tight sets before the TigerScots prevailed, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 29-27. And the Knights, in the finale, rallied from a two-set deficit to push the Tigers before Stanfield held on for a 25-21, 25-18, 26-28, 26-28, 15-8 victory.

