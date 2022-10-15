STANFIELD — Players treated fans in Stanfield to three entertaining matches Saturday in a triangular match between the host Tigers, Weston-McEwen and Irrigon.
Stanfield opened with a close three-set win over the TigerScots, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19. Later in the day, Weston-McEwen and Irrigon played four tight sets before the TigerScots prevailed, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 29-27. And the Knights, in the finale, rallied from a two-set deficit to push the Tigers before Stanfield held on for a 25-21, 25-18, 26-28, 26-28, 15-8 victory.
“Irrigon played some solid defense and they just seem to have our number,” Stanfield head coach Blaine Ganvoa said of the final match of the day. “In Set 5, the ladies came out aggressive and played with a purpose.”
Irrigon head coach Vanessa Gutierrez was proud of her team grinding through two long matches and digging deep to push the Blue Mountain Conference-leading Tigers to a fifth set.
“The girls did really well,” she said. “I was definitely super proud of being able to come back and take them for the next two sets.”
Stanfield (14-5 overall, 8-1 BMC) visits Grant Union Tuesday and can clinch the BMC title outright with a win. Weston-McEwen (13-10, 5-4) hosts Heppner Tuesday. And Irrigon (12-9, 3-6) is at Enterprise Tuesday.
Ione/Arlington 3, Horizon Christian 0
HOOD RIVER — Ione/Arlington secured the No. 2 spot in the Big Sky League and an eight straight win to wrap up the regular season, shaking off a rough first set for a four-set win over Horizon Christian Saturday.
HC eked out a first set win of 25-23 before the Cardinals asserted themselves, rolling in the second and third sets to identical 25-8 wins and wrapping the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth set.
Ione/Arlington (18-4 overall, 11-2 BSL) waits to see who they play in the district tournament next week.
Union 3, Nixyaawii 2; Nixyaawii 3, Elgin 0
MISSION — The Golden Eagles put up a fight against Union in the first match of two Old Oregon League matches before the Bobcats escaped with a five-set victory.
“The girls did a phenomenal job against Union and we almost grabbed the win,” head coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “We did improve since the last time we played them and we were able to put on a good show at the end of the season.”
In the five-setter, Ella Stewart led with 13 kills, Sistine Moses had 10 and Kyella Picard added nine. Grace Moses-Watchman had 16 assists. Moses added four aces and 20 digs, Picard had 21 digs and both Mersayus Hart and Stewart had 17 digs.
Later in the day, Nixyaawii swept Elgin to wrap up the regular season and finish 6-4 in OOL play.
Moses-Watchman had five kills and five aces, and Stewart also had five kills.
Hart had 20 digs, and both Moses and Picard added 17.
Nixyaawii (11-6 overall) which finished third in its division in the OOL, hosts Cove Tuesday in a district playoff game.
Heppner 3, Enterprise 1; Grant Union 3, Heppner 2
JOHN DAY --- Heppner split a triangular match in John Day Saturday, taking down Enterprise in four sets, 25-14, 14-25, 25-21, 25-14, then pushing Grant Union to the limit before falling in five sets, 24-26, 25-19, 27-25, 24-26, 15-13.
In the first match against the Outlaws, Hallee Hisler had 12 kills, Ava Gerry had 10 and Katie Wilson had a strong day with 11 digs and seven aces. Dara Teeman added 24 assists.
“We had some struggles with Enterprise, but was able to play tough and get the win,” head coach Mandy Wilson said.
In the thriller against the Prospectors, Hisler and Gerry again powered the offense with 13 and 10 kills, respectively, with Morgan Cutsforth adding nine. Teeman had 34 more assists. But the story was the scrappy play of the Mustangs’ defense, with six players notching 10 or more digs. Hailey Wenberg highlighted the night with 45 digs. Wilson had 16, Cutsforth had 13, Katie Spivey added 12 and both Teeman and Gerry tallied 10.
“What a great matchup tonight,” Mandy Wilson said. “We battled hard and I couldn’t be more proud of them. Even though we didn’t get the ‘W’ we played exceptionally well.”
Heppner (15-10 overall, 4-5 Blue Mountain Conference) wraps up the regular season Tuesday at Weston-McEwen.
Vale 3, Riverside 0
RIVERSIDE — The Pirates dropped their opening Eastern Oregon League match to Vale Saturday by a score of 25-6, 25-5, 25-14.
A score for the afternoon match against Nyssa was not reported as of Saturday night.
Burns 3, McLoughlin 0
MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin dropped its regular season finale to Eastern Oregon League champion Burns, 25-7, 25-13, 25-10.
With the loss, the Pioneers finish the regular season with a record of 1-19 overall and 1-9 in the EOL.
Nyssa 3, Umatilla 0; Vale 3, Umatilla 0
UMATILLA — The Vikings dropped two home matches Saturday to wrap up Eastern Oregon League play, falling in their opening match of the day to Nyssa, 25-15, 25-9, 25-7, and later in the afternoon to Vale 25-6, 25-5, 25-15.
The Vikings wrap up the regular season with a record of 1-18, and 1-9 in the EOL.
Prep girls soccer
Umatilla 2, Nyssa 2
NYSSA — Umatilla grabbed an early lead in Nyssa and battled the Bulldogs to a 2-2 tie Saturday in Special District 5 play.
“It was a really good game,” head coach Oscar Contreras said. “We were up 2-0 within 20 minutes. We were doing very well.”
Linsey Mendoza scored the opening goal and Julie Perez added a penalty kick for the early two-goal advantage.
“Nyssa started a little slow and we took advantage of that,” Contreras said.
The Bulldogs added a goal before the half to cut the margin to 2-1, then scored the tying goal on their own penalty kick.
Contreras noted the Bulldogs coaching staff commented on the team’s play after, which was encouraging.
“It’s good to see feedback from other coaches (and) knowing we’re improving,” he said.
The Vikings (2-10-1 overall, 2-8-1 SD5) finish the regular season Tuesday when they host Riverside.
McLoughlin 2, Four Rivers 0
ONTARIO — McLoughlin locked up the Special District 5 regular season title with a 2-0 win in Ontario against Four Rivers Saturday in a matchup between the top two teams in the district.
With the Pioneers winning their upcoming games against Irrigon by forfeit, Mac-Hi (11-2-2 overall, 10-1-1 SD5) are off until after Oct. 25, when the OSAA rankings freeze. The playoff brackets will be set either that night or Oct. 26.
Southridge 1, Hermiston 0
KENNEWICK — Hermiston has shown growth over the course of the season, seen in that the Bulldogs’ first matchup against Southridge was a blowout loss.
The rematch Saturday was much closer, with Southridge managing just one first half goal, though it was enough to secure a 1-0 win in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“It was a really hard-fought game,” head coach Omar Medina said. “The girls did incredible. We fought for a full 80 minutes and really made them work to get that goal. The first round we played them, they beat us 5-0. It was exciting to see the improvement in the team and improvement in the program as a whole to be able to hang with them.”
Part of the tight matchup was due to the play of Karina Olvera in net, as the junior tallied 17 saves on the game. Medina also credited the play of Dalia Cervantes, who he said “had one of the games of her life.”
The Bulldogs (2-10 overall, 2-10 MCC) host Walla Walla Tuesday.
Riverside 3, Echo/Stanfield 1
ECHO — Riverside got off to a slow start and found itself down at halftime in a morning soccer match against Stanfield/Echo, but the Pirates regrouped and netted three second-half goals to earn a 3-1 victory Saturday in Special District 5 play.
“It took them a little while to adjust to the field,” head coach Yvonne Torres said. “Overall they played really well. Second half was probably the best half of this game.”
Miriam Landeros scored twice in the second half for the Pirates, and Julie Magana added a goal in the win, while Deisy Zavala recorded seven saves.
“They were pressuring a lot more (in the) second half, they were talking a lot more (in the) second half and passing the ball more,” Torres said of her team’s play.
Riverside (7-5-2 overall, 7-3-1 SD5) wraps up the regular season Tuesday at Umatilla, while Echo/Stanfield (4-7-1, 4-5-1) hosts Nyssa Friday.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin 5, Four Rivers 0
ONTARIO — McLoughlin adjusted to a muddy field in Ontario to roll to a 5-0 win over Four Rivers Saturday in Special District 6 play thanks in large part to a hat trick from Angel Castillo.
“You gotta kind of adjust to it,” head coach Jose Garcia said of the field, which he also noted had somewhat different dimensions. “It takes a little longer (to adjust).”
In addition to the big day from Castillo, the Pioneers also got goals from Almikar and Romario Garcia in the win, the team’s fourth in a row.
Mac-Hi (11-2 overall, 7-1 SD6) hosts Irrigon Friday.
Nyssa 8, Umatilla 1
NYSSA — Pedro Ortiz’s Umatilla Vikings are making gains, shown in part that for the second time this week, they stayed on the field the whole 80 minutes.
Cristobal Moreno scored for the Vikings, and though they ended up falling short to Nyssa, 8-1, it was a game that was not cut short by the eight-goal mercy rule.
“We went the whole game again,” Ortiz said. “For these young kids we’re happy they finally understand they have to play hard. … That was really good for them and for us because there was a lot of frustration that we cannot complete games.”
The Vikings (1-11 overall, 0-8 SD6) host Riverside Tuesday.
College men’s soccer
Walla Walla 3, Blue Mountain 0
WALLA WALLA — The Blue Mountain men’s soccer team got outshot 19-7 and surrender 11 more shots on goal than they mustered in a 3-0 loss at Walla Walla in NWAC play Saturday.
Dino Ibrulj had a goal and two assists for Walla Walla in the win.
In a losing effort, Wolves goalkeeper Anthony Lemus had a strong day in net, finishing with 14 saves.
BMCC (6-5-1 overall, 5-3-1 NWAC) hosts Spokane Wednesday.
College women’s soccer
Walla Walla 5, Blue Mountain 0
WALLA WALLA — The Blue Mountain women’s soccer team generated just two shots and faced a steady barrage from Walla Walla as the Warriors fired off 24 shots and 15 on goal Saturday in a 5-0 NWAC win.
Aeryn Elder had 10 saves for the Wolves (5-11 overall, 3-8 NWAC), who host Spokane Wednesday.
