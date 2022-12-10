UMATILLA — Stanfield ran its record to 7-0 with a 71-27 victory over Umatilla on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the championship game of the Columbia River Clash.
“I challenged my guys to hold them to 30 or less, and they made sure that happened,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “This team is so eager to show what they are made of and aren’t going to back down.”
The Tigers jumped out to a 38-16 lead at the half, getting 17 points from Pablo Arellano, and 11 from Gator Goodrich.
“Pablo was hot from the start,” Smith said. “He had the first eight points to start the game. His shooting started us off to a good tempo, and our defense really showed out today.”
Arellano led the Tigers with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Goodrich added 18 points and 10 assists, and Connor Logan had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Kaden Salamanca led the Vikings with seven points and 10 rebounds, while Alexis Armenta added six points, and Tanner Prindle four points and five rebounds.
PENDLETON 59, FAITH BIBLE 50 — Trailing 43-40 after three quarters, the Bucks went on 19-7 run in the fourth quarter to hand the Falcons a loss in the third-place game at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
“Tonight was big for our program to bounce back after not playing very well yesterday,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said.
Ben Jennings led the way for the Bucks (4-2) with 28 points — 13 of which came in the decisive fourth quarter. Gauge Rueber and Carter Cary each added 11 points, and Evan Lehnert six.
“Ben Jennings was a force tonight, and stepped up big, not only with his scoring but in defense as well,” Murphy said. “Evan Lehnert was great tonight on defense and rebounding, something we have struggled with this year.”
Landon Young led Faith Bible (2-5) with 17 points — 14 in the first half.
HERMISTON 59, KENNEWICK 55 — The Bulldogs went on a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter to erase a seven-point deficit and post a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Lions.
“I am proud of our response from last night’s game,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “That was a big win for our program, especially being down double digits in the second half.”
Grant Olsen and Blake Peterson each had six points in Hermiston’s fourth-quarter rally.
Olsen finished with a game-high 23 points, while Bradley Hottman added 13 and Isaac Corey 11.
The Bulldogs are 1-1 in MCC play and 3-1 overall.
Dane Chavez led Kennewick with 14 points, with Adrian Cervantes chipping in 13.
NIXYAAWII 82, MYRTLE POINT 63 — Baron Moses scored 13 of his 2 points in the second half to lead the Golden Eagles to a win over the Bobcats at the 1A Preview Tournament in Pilot Rock.
Nixyaawii had a 39-36 lead at the half, then went on a 43-27 run in the second half to pull away for the win.
Dylan Abrahamson added 13 points and four assists, while Rylen Bronson had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Aaron Barkley had 11 points, four assists and five steals. Simon Picard had a team-high eight rebounds.
Andreas Villanueva led the Bobcats with 21 points, while Howard Blanton added 16.
VERNONIA 53, IONE/ARLINGTON 40 — David McCallum poured in 23 points to lead the Loggers past the Cardinals at the 1A Preview Tournament in Pilot Rock.
“The kids came out very flat today and had to play from behind all game,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We fell into their tempo of the game and could never change it. We need to start playing with more intensity if we want to win games.”
Carson Eynetich led the Cardinals (1-3) with 19 points and five assists, with Marcus Radcliffe adding 10 points and nine rebounds.
MCLOUGHLIN 36, IRRIGON 25 — Raj Singh scored 11 points, and Tomas Garcia added nine as the Pioneers picked up their second win of the season with a victory over the Pirates at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Andres Madrigal led Riverside with a game-high 12 points.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 49, RIVERSIDE 21 — Maggie Sharp scored a game-high 16 points to help the Tigers to a win over the Pirates at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Stanfield (5-1) led 27-16 at the half, then held Riverside to just five points in the second half.
Kylee Jackson added eight points for the Tigers, while Mazie Reeser and Adrienne Mallory each had six.
Crystal Sanchez led the Pirates (2-4) with seven points.
NIXYAAWII 49, DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN 47 — After taking a big lead in the first half, the Golden Eagles had to hold on for a win over the previously undefeated Eagles at the 1A Preview Tournament in Pilot Rock.
Ella Stewart led Nixyaawii (3-1) with 20 points, while Mersayus Hart added 11 and Kyella Picard nine.
Sierra Hall led the Eagles, scoring all 18 of her points in the second half. Lainey Day added 13 points.
IRRIGON 38, UMATILLA 25 — Melissa Leon and Jolyne Harrison scored 10 points each as the Knights defeated the Vikings in the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Linsey Mendoza led the Vikings with seven points.
CONDON 46, GRISWOLD 42 (OT) — The Blue Devils took advantage of the short-handed Grizzlies late in the game for a win at the Condon Christmas Tournament.
Griswold, which has just six players on its roster, played with just three players late in the fourth and in overtime.
Ellery Flerchinger scored 19 points to lead the Grizzlies before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Maya Texidor added 10 points.
MYRTLE POINT 42, PILOT ROCK 29 — Ali Smith poured in 16 points, but the Rockets fell short against the Bobcats at the 1A Preview Tournament in Pilot Rock.
Myrtle Points cruised to a 31-7 lead at the half behind 10 points from Grace Bradford.
Bradford led the Bobcats with 14 points, while Jakelynn Hermann added eight.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston crowned six champions and ran away with the team title at the Rick Sanders Invitational at Lincoln High School in Portland.
The Bulldogs rolled up 187 points, while Century was a distant second (107), and Centennial was third (102).
Desirae Juarez won the 135-pound title, pinning Lilah Hines of Hockinson in 1:20 in the championship match.
At 140, Elena Flores won the title by pinning Jaiden O’Donnell of Heritage in 1:41.
The Bulldogs continued to dominate the middle weights as Lorena Guardado won the 145-pound title with a 40-second pin of Elowyn Gottsacker of Roosevelt.
Laurea Meyers made it four in a row, taking the 155-pound title with a pin of Kristina Wright of Century in 1:31.
Hermiston’s Jorgia Kim needed just 23 seconds to pin Jordan Dunkerson of Centennial for the 190-pound title.
The Bulldogs finished the day with the 235-pound title, won by Hadley White, who pinned Rose Williams of Centennial in 42 seconds.
Also for Hermiston, Lily Foran was second at 105, Kaiomi Morris placed third at 170, Madelynn Ortega was was third at 120, Ayden Foreman was third at 100, Evelyn Pacheco Alvarado was fourth at 115, and Lesly Barrientos Zavala was fourth at 125.
Boys wrestling
Heppner had two wrestlers place, and the Mustangs finished 11th in the team standings at the Culver Invitational.
La Pine won the team title with 25.5 points, with Culver second at 222. Heppner had 73.5 points, while Irrigon was 16th (49), and Umatilla 21st (16).
Heppner’s Cade Cunningham finished fourth at 220 pounds, losing the third-place match to Clancy Rutledge of Culver 12-5.
Zach Brown placed fifth for the Mustangs at 145, winning his final match by fall over Everett Lerma of La Pine.
For Irrigon, Josiah Moreno placed fourth at 195, falling in the third-place match to Donovan Smith of Rainier. Benny Ayala finished fifth for the Knights at 220, winning his final match with a 48-second pin of Dylan Prock of Nestucca.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 99, PORTLAND 76 — Kash Lang and Chad Napoleon each had 26 points to lead the Timberwolves to a road win over the Panthers.
BMCC (5-2) held a 44-41 lead at the half, then went on a 55-35 run in the second half to cruise to victory.
Jaquone Gatling added 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals for BMCC, while Kenny Aubin had nine rebounds and four assists.
Israeli Edwards led the Panthers with 19 points, while Josiah Sewell added 17 points, and Josh Lincoln 14 points and nine rebounds.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.