ECHO — Alexis Shelby scored a team-high 12 points, and Stanfield won its fourth game in a row with a 49-20 victory over Wallowa at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
The Tigers (8-2) opened the game with a 13-3 lead, and took a 23-11 lead at the half.
Shelby and Maggie Sharp each had four points in the third quarter as the Tigers went on a 17-5 run to take a commanding 40-16 lead.
Zuri Reeser added seven points for Stanfield, while Sharp and Jacque Kerns each chipped in seven points.
Zoe Hermens led the Cougars (4-4) with 13 points, eight of which came in the first half.
Stanfield will play host Echo at 4:30 pm. on Tuesday.
ECHO 61, GRISWOLD 31 — Neveah Thew scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half to lead the Cougars to a win over the Grizzlies at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
Echo (5-1), which has won five games in a row, led 36-14 at the half and never looked back.
Faith McCarty added 15 points for the Cougars, while Sydney Moore led the Grizzlies with 17 points.
Neither team shot well from the free-throw line. Griswold was 5 of 14, while Echo was 1 of 20.
BURNS 47, NIXYAAWII 35 — The Hilanders handed the Golden Eagles a loss at the Baker Invitational at Baker High School.
It’s just the second loss for Nixyaawii (7-2).
Boys basketball
STANFIELD 69, WALLOWA 39 — Gator Goodrich scored a career-high 25 points — all in the first three quarters — in leading the Tigers to a victory over the Cougars at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
“He did really well,” Stanfield coach Devin Bailey said. “Wallowa was not very good and he took advantage of that. He had a good game. He did what he should do.”
The Tigers rolled to a 44-15 lead at the half, and the starters played just 4 minutes of the third quarter before Bailey emptied the bench the rest of the game.
Hobs Hurty added 11 points for the Tigers (4-6), who ended a four-game losing streak.
Gabriel Nobles led Wallowa with 13 points.
CONDON 73, PILOT ROCK 60 — The Blue Devils used a big second half to rally for a win over the Rockets at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
Pilot Rock led 35-31 at the half behind 16 points from Rylen Bronson, but Condon outscored the Rockets 42-25 in the second half, getting 21 points from Eduardo Barrera.
Bronson led the Rockets with 23 points, while Logan Ford added 13 points.
Barrera poured in a game-high 30 points for the Blue Devils, who have won seven in a row. Gage Holm added 21 points.
ECHO 65, GRISWOLD 37 — The Cougars used a 50-17 run in the first half to hand the Grizzlies a loss at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
Dax Davis scored all 19 of his points in the first half for Echo, which led 28-11 after the first quarter.
The Grizzlies (1-7), who have lost three in a row, outscored the Cougars 20-15 in the second half, but it wasn’t near enough.
Dom Curiel added 10 points for Echo.
Blake Harper led Griswold with nine points, while Caiden Boatright and Cody Kinnaman added eight points each. All of Kinnaman’s points came in the third quarter.
NIXYAAWII 54, BURNS 35 — The Golden Eagles led by just two at the half, but turned up the heat in the second half for a win over the Hilanders at the Baker Invitational at Baker High School.
“We had a slow first half,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barkley said. “The boys responded well and played great team ball in the second half.”
Nixyaawii has won seven games in a row — all against 2A and 3A schools.
Baron Moses led the Golden Eagles (7-2) with 28 points, while Aaron Barkley and Coyote Jackson added 10 points each.
For Burns (3-4), freshman Carson Volle had 13 points, while Zane Kozeni added 11 points.
