STANFIELD — Portland Christian looked to make their trip to Eastern Oregon a short one on Saturday, Oct. 30, but Stanfield refused to let them leave early.
The Royals won the first two sets of their 2A state volleyball match, but the Tigers fought their way back to win the next two before falling 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 15-9.
“The girls came today and battled, unfortunately we came up a little short,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “I reminded the girls we had a wonderful season with a lot of lessons, and that in the end our program is still growing as a result of their commitment.”
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers (19-5) with 28 kills, 20 assists and 13 digs, while Alexis Shelby added 19 kills, 13 blocks and 14 digs.
Katelyn Griffin handed out 30 assists, along with five kills, six digs and four aces. Mazie Reese added nine kills, Jennifer Flores 12 digs, and Rheanna Rivera 20 digs.
Portland Christian (15-6) will play Gaston on Nov. 2, in the quarterfinals.
Cross-country
DISTRICT 8 3A/4A CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS — Megan Joyce finished seventh overall, and the Hermiston girls will be taking the entire team to state after finishing second in the team standings at Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane.
Joyce finished the race in a time of 19 minutes, 21.83 seconds to lead the Bulldogs, who also saw Liz Newman come in 16th (19:52.01) and Alexia Serna 17th (19:54.33).
“Our top seven were in front of Kennewick’s fifth runner,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “We are pretty deep. We have great girls who worked hard and are deserving of this. Now we go to state. We haven’t seen those girls on the west side.”
Mead won the team title with 25 points, followed by Hermiston (87) and Kennewick (93). The top three teams and top 21 runners advance to state, which will be held Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt won the individual title with a time of 17:32.30. Mead placed all five of their top runners in the top eight.
“Mead was really good,” Blackburn said. “We got Liz back and she broke 20 minutes for the first time in her career. So did Alexia. Ashley (Treadwell) was solid at No. 4 and ran a PR (20:23.92).”
The big surprise for the Bulldogs was senior Cydney Sanchez, who was the fifth runner across the line in 21:02.89. Sanchez has been battling injuries and the side effects of COVID for a few months.
“We knew she had it in her,” Blackburn said. “She told me she didn’t deserve to be there. I told her I believed in her, to go out and give it her best. It warmed my heart to see her out there and running well.”
The last time the Hermiston girls advanced the entire team to state was 2017 when they still competed in Oregon.
“It is well earned,” Blackburn said.
On the boys side, the Bulldogs finished fourth in the teams standings with 118 points. Mead won the team title with a 50 points, followed by North Central (52) and Mt. Spokane (70).
“Two or three weeks ago at Richland, we were barely behind Mt. Spokane,” Blackburn said. “These Mt. Spokane kids came out and put a performance on. Kudos to them. We beat Cheney, which was ranked ahead of us. The guys did their job, that’s all we could ask.”
Hermiston will send two runners to state — Logan Springstead and Jaysen Rodriguez.
Springstead finished 11th overall in a time of 16:54.84, while Rodriguez was a step behind in 12th place (16:55.22).
“Logan said he had to go to state, and he did it,” Blackburn said. It was a PR for him. Jaysen also ran a PR. Great job by both of them. They were in the second pack and they did good for us.
Hermiston’s Zach Turner finished 22nd (17:11.10) and just missed out on a trip to state by a half second.
“It was heart wrenching” Blackburn said. “He kept moving up, he just ran out of room. He needed an extra 10 meters.”
Prep girls soccer
SOUTHRIDGE 1, HANFORD 0 — Kayla Anema scored the game’s only goal in the first half, and the host Suns held on to beat the Bulldogs in the District 8 playoffs.
Slowpitch softball
Hermiston split its games Saturday to place fourth at the 2A/3A state tournament at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
The Bulldogs beat R.A. Long 11-10 in a loser-out game, then dropped a 13-2 contest to Mt. Spokane in the third-place game.
University won the state title with a 26-11 victory over Kelso.
Football
NYSSA 20, MCLOUGHLIN 14 — Tregyn Quigg and Javi Esparza each ran for a touchdown, but the Pioneers fell short in their Greater Oregon League game with the visiting Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 29.
“After so many away and canceled games this year, our crowd finally got to see what all the hype is all about with our young roster," Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. “The loss was a tough one to swallow, but what the crowd got to see was the team’s heart, determination and bond we have built together this season.”
Quigg ran for 127 yards on 18 carries, and he had five tackles and one quarterback sack on defense.
Esparza had 96 yards on nine carries, while Shaq Badillo had nine tackles and a fumble recovery, Gio Solis eight tackles and a quarterback sack, Tanner Wells five tackles, and Cooper Yensen two tackles and a forced fumble.
“This is just the start of a new era,” Estrada said. “Pioneer football will get bigger, better and stronger.”
