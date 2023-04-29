STANFIELD — With its back against the wall, Stanfield/Echo rallied for nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the score at 9-9, only to have Sherman County put one run on the board in the top of the seventh to secure a 10-9 win Saturday, April 29, in the first game of their Special District 7 doubleheader.
The Huskies won the second game 10-5 to complete the sweep and improve to 11-1 in the league standings.
Sherman led 9-0 after three innings, but the Tigers roared back with six runs in the fourth inning.
Joe Crawford hit a sale that drove in one while, while two others scored on errors on the same play to make it 9-3. A ground out by Alex Ibara put one run across the plate, and Wyatt Harris hit a two-run double to left field to pull the Tigers within 9-6.
In the fifth, the Tigers scored their first run on an error, and Kobe Harwood and Ibara scored on passed balls to tie the score at 9-9.
After a scoreless sixth inning, the Huskies scored one run in the top of the seventh off an error to take the lead.
The Tigers (9-9 overall, 5-7 SD7) were unable to pull even in their half of the inning.
Alex Flores and Dom Curiel combined on a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Tigers, who hurt themselves with 12 errors.
In the second game, the Huskies had a 4-3 lead after three innings, and 5-3 after four.
Sherman broke the game open in the fifth with four runs, bolstered by an RBI double by Caiden Walker, a fielder’s choice by Michael Blagg, and two runs that came across on errors.
Connor Logan went 2-for-4 for the Tigers, while Flores and Curiel drove in runs.
Caleb Henning and Harwood combined for nine strikeouts on the mound, but once again, errors (7) hurt the Tigers.
HEPPNER/IONE 12-24, DUFUR 1-0 — The stingy Mustangs allowed just one run on the day in sweeping the visiting Rangers in Special District 7 action.
Heppner’s Tucker Ashbeck and Ryan Haugen combined for a no-hitter and eight strikeouts in the opener. The Mustangs allow an average of just four runs a game.
Ashbeck helped his cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Carson Eynetich also drove in two runs.
In the second game, the Mustangs (15-4 overall, 10-2 SD7) pounded out 24 hits, with Eynetich and Cameron Proudfoot each going 4-for-5.
After a scoreless first inning, Heppner scored seven runs in the second, seven in the third, and put the game out of reach with 10 runs in the fourth.
Eynetich threw the first four innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Proudfoot pitched the fifth.
Mason Orem went 4-for-4 for the Mustangs, with three doubles and four RBIs. Ashbeck went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Eynetich hit a triple and drove in four runs, Proudfoot had a double and three RBIs, and Thomas Bales had three RBIs.
IRRIGON 6-14, LYLE/KLICKITAT/WISHRAM 0-0 — Boyd Davis threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeout through 6 1/3 innings as the Knights shut out the Cougars on the road in the first game of their Special District 7 doubleheader.
Spencer Stewart pitched the final two outs, but not before allowing Lyle’s one hit for the game.
After two scoreless innings, Irrigon got on the board in the third with two runs, then slowly built on its lead.
Colton Tompson went 2-for-4 for the Knights with a double and a triple, while Brayden Locey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Kaiden Hussey went 2-for-3 with a double.
Braden Atkins pitched the second game, allowing one hit and striking out seven.
The Knights (11-8 overall, 7-5 SD7) wasted no time getting on the board, taking a 4-0 lead after the first inning, and 9-0 after two.
Locey went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Stewart had a triple, and Zane Acock, Davis, Hussey, Brock Locey and Thompson all hit a double.
WESTON-MCEWEN 16-11, ADRIAN 1-8 — Sean Roggiero pitched a gem for the TigerScots in the opener, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 13, to hand the visiting Antelopes a Special District 7 loss.
Roggiero also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored as W-M jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Leading 9-0 after three innings, the TigerScots scored seven runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Christian Biegel went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for W-M (10-12 overall, 7-2 SD7), while Easton Berry was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
In the second game, the TigerScots jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first, then saw the Antelopes score six runs between the fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-4 lead.
W-M came back with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by a two-out, two-run double by Ben Hubbard, and an RBI single by Berry. The TigerScots also scored runs off a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk.
Adrian would add two more runs in the seventh, but would fall short.
UNION/COVE 18-11, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 15-9 — The Rockets held a 15-14 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the host Bobcats took the lead with a four-run barrage to steal the opener of a Special District 7 doubleheader.
Pilot Rock had an opportunity in the top of the seventh to get a run or two back, loading the bases with two outs, but Chase Corwin struck out to end the threat.
Corwin went 4-for-5 on the day with three doubles and four runs scored, while Efren Castro was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Brock Stelk hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
In the second game, the teams were tied at 8-8 after five innings, and the Rockets (7-11, overall, 3-6 SD7) took a 9-8 lead after scoring one run in the top of the sixth as James Lunzmann drove in Krister Litfin with a double to left field.
The Bobcats came back with three runs in the bottom of sixth to complete the sweep.
Litfin hit a pair of doubles for the Rockets, while Carter VanHouten-Chase went 2-for-3 and had five stolen bases, and Deacon Gourlie went 2-for-3 with four stolen bases.
Prep softball
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 15-13, ADRIAN 0-3 — The Rockets improved to 9-3 in Special District 6 play with a home sweep of the Antelopes.
In the opener, which lasted just three innings, Paige Moffit went 4-for-4, while Aiva Ellis was 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Ali Smith hit two doubles.
In the five-inning second game, Moffit continued her hot streak at the plate going 4-for-4. Ellis was 3-for-4 with a double, Smith hit two doubles, and Kashley Golden was 3-for-4.
NYSSA 11-15, MCLOUGHLIN 1-5 — The short-handed Pioneers couldn’t keep pace with the Bulldogs, dropping a pair of Eastern Oregon League games on the road.
“It was a tough day for us,” Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. “We only had nine players to start the game. We had three starters gone so we had to move some players around. In the first game, our whole outfield was filled with first-time players with six total innings played all year. My shortstop and catcher were gone, so I had to be creative, and our starting pitcher has been dealing with a knee injury this past week so it was hard for her to hit her spots when planting her foot.”
In the opener, Aisling Giguiere had two hits, including a double, and she threw the first three innings before handing the ball to Caity Barnhart.
“It had been seven years since Barnhart had ever pitched, so she was a trooper for us,” Vera said. She also started the game at short since our starter was out of town. She really showed what a tough player she is by playing multiple positions she hadn’t played in years.”
In the second game, Kayla Chaney had two hits for the Pioneers, while Giguiere, Ally Sasser, Avah Carper and Rita Ruvalcaba each had one.
“Nyssa played well and we should not have any excuses because of missing players or injuries, but we just had one of those days a coach doesn’t ever want to have,” Vera said. “I just hope the girls can work through the issues and get back on track.”
Track and field
Kyella Picard won the javelin, and Mersayus Hart had a big day on the track for Nixyaawii at the 14th annual Pepsi Invitational at Union High School.
Picard had a winning throw of 123-4, to win the event by 20 feet. She also placed third in the shot put with a PR of 32-9.
Hart placed second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:06.44, and was third in the 200 with a 28.36.
Alayna Bevis added a fourth-place finish in the 400 (1:07.96) for the Golden Eagles, while Ella Stewart was fifth in the javelin (98-8).
For Riverside, Crystal Sanchez jumped 14-9 to place second in the long jump, while Miranda Landeros placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.56), and Miriam Landeros was fifth in the 300s (53.10).
Miranda Landeros, along with Daniela Ruiz, Monse Pacheco and Leyla Gutierrez, placed third in the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:42.61.
Gutierrez also was fourth in the 100 (14.03) and fifth in the 200 (29.33), while Alexis Partlow was fifth in discus (90-10).
Pilot Rock’s McKenna Bray went 4-8 to place second in the high jump, and turned in a PR of 18.34 to place second in the 100 hurdles. Carley Hoeft shared sixth place in the discus with a mark of 90-8.
For Griswold, sophomore Ellery Flerchinger had a PR of 103-6 in the discus to place second, while Maya Texidor was seventh in the shot put (30-1).
Enterprise won the girls’ team title with 126 points, with Joseph (88) a distant second. Riverside (44) was fifth, while Nixyaawii (39) was seventh.
In the boys’ meet, Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd won the javelin with a toss of 172 feet, and Allen Rodriguez was sixth in the discus (111-6).
For Griswold, senior Caiden Boatright was third in the discus with a PR of 123-10, and seventh in the shot put with a PR of 36-7. Noah Walker added a seventh-place finish in the 110 hurdles (18.83).
Nixyaawii’s Landon Picard earned all of his team’s points with a second-place fish in the high jump (5-8).
Pilot Rock’s Deegan Scharf had a PR of 18-9 to finish tied for third in the long, while Bryan Baleztena finished fifth in the javelin with a PR of 138-1.
For Irrigon, Antonio Lemus was seventh in the 100 (11.93), and the 4x100 relay team of Jaton Black, Paul Sanchez, Koebie Campos and Lemus finished sixth in a time of 47.47.
LEGENDS INVITATIONAL — McLoughlin’s Madi Perkins threw 111-2 to finish second in the javelin at Walla Walla High School. Adrienne Russell of Boise won the event with a mark of 152-7.
Star Badillo added a sixth-place finish in the discus (94-4) for the Pioneers, while Addy Brown was eighth in the javelin (93-11).
For the Mac-Hi boys, the Pioneers finished eighth in the 4x800 relay as David Hernandez, Eusebio Salgado, Gio Perez and Emanuel Hernandez turned in a time of 9:11.77.
NIKE/JESUIT TWILIGHT RELAYS — Weston-McEwen’s Anthony Nix held his own against the best jumpers in the Northwest on Friday at Jesuit High School in Beaverton.
Nix had a leap of 42-8 to tie for fifth place in the triple jump. Noah Goodrich of Summit won the event with a mark of 46-2.
Also for the TigerScots, Easton Berry finished 15th in the javelin with a PR of 153-3. Austin Milton of Sherwood won the event with a toss of 209 feet.
In the girls’ meet, Lily Lindsey improved her school record in the high jump to 5-3 and tied for seventh. Kyra Bakke of Tualatin won with a height of 5-6.
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 6-9, WALLA WALLA 2-3 — Matthew Carlson hit a two-run homer in the first game to help the Timberwolves beat the Warriors and pick up the sweep in NWAC East play in Pendleton.
Tied at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, BMCC scored three runs to take a 4-1 lead, then added two more in the eighth off Carlson’s home run to seal the win.
In the second game, BMCC turned a 4-3 lead into a 9-3 victory with five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Davis Mauzy drove in two runs with a single to highlight the inning.
Cameron Smith and Nathanael Warwick combined on a three-hitter with six strikeouts for the Timberwolves.
College softball
SPOKANE 11-10, BLUE MOUNTAIN 6-7 — The Sasquatch belted out 22 hits on the day — including four doubles and five triples — to sweep the visiting Timberwolves in NWAC East action.
In the first game, Spokane jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings, only to see BMCC come back with five runs in the four to tie the score.
Spokane sealed the win with five runs in the bottom of the sixth, two coming off a triple by Makayla Reid.
Elizabeth Tuholski went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for BMCC, while Harley See was 2-for-5 with a double.
In the second game, BMCC rallied late for seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings, but it still couldn’t catch Spokane.
Avyree Miethe went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for BMCC, while Kylie Kim went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
McKenna Cottrell went 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs for Spokane, while Gianna McCoy hit two triples and drove in three runs.
