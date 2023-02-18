PENDLETON — Stanfield got off to a hot start, then had to hold off Heppner down the stretch to beat the Mustangs 59-52 in the Blue Mountain Conference district championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“It feels pretty good,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “All the accolades this season go to the boys. They love basketball. I've had to coach myself up a lot this season. I just need to let the boys go out and get the job done.”
The Tigers (21-5) will host Regis on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the first round of the 2A state tournament. Heppner (19-5) will travel to Oakland.
The Tigers went out front 19-14 after the first quarter, then went on a 14-7 run in the second for a 33-21 lead at the half.
“They went on a little run before halftime to have a 12-point lead,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “We got down by 20 in the third quarter. I’m extremely proud of the boys. When we were down, they could have easily quit. It’s always fun to compete in these high-level games at this time of the season.”
Heppner outscored Stanfield 31-26 in the second half, but would fall short in the end.
“We were pretty good yesterday, but the first three quarters today we struggled to make shots we usually do,” Rosenbalm said. “Stanfield shot the ball really well tonight. I told them not to hang their heads, our season is not over.”
Mike Odell and Hobs Hurty had 15 points each for Stanfield, while Landon Bailey had nine. James Patterson added six points and seven rebounds.
Hepper got 13 points and nine rebounds from Tucker Ashbeck, while Trevor Nichols added 13 points, and Caden George and Cameron Proudfoot each had eight points.
“The last game we were not happy with how we played inside, giving up 30 points to Ashbeck,” Smith said. “His size is deceptive. Having Hobs completely healthy helps, as well.”
GRANT UNION 60, WESTON-MCEWEN 58 — Lukas Blood hit seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Prospectors past the TigerScots in the third-place game of the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
GU got out to a 23-13 lead after the first quarter, and led 32-22 at the half.
The TigerScots (14-11) went on a 22-13 run in the third quarter, keyed by eight points from Kyren Miller, to pull within 45-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
Blood scored seven of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Prospectors (11-14) eke out the win
Cameron Reich led the TigerScots with 19 points and five rebounds, while Miller added 12 points and six rebounds. Anthony Nix hauled down 12 rebounds.
Sheldon Lenz chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for GU.
BAKER 77, PENDLETON 36 — Paul Hobson had a game-high 24 points to lead the Bulldogs to a home win over the Bucks in the Greater Oregon League district championship game.
“We need to regroup and get ready for our play-in game,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said.
Baker (21-4), which has won nine games in a row, led 18-13 after the first quarter, then extended its lead to 45-20 at the half with a 27-point second quarter, keyed by 11 points by Hobson.
The Bulldogs went on a 32-16 run in the second half to pull away for good.
Kasen Heinrich led the Bucks (11-13) with 10 points, while Ben Jennings and Gauge Rueber each added seven.
Isaiah Jones added 19 points for the Bulldogs.
UMATILLA 50, NYSSA 48 — The third time was the charm for the Vikings.
After dropping two Eastern Oregon League games to the Bulldogs during the regular season, Umatilla won the one that mattered in the third-place game of the EOL district tournament at Eastern Oregon University.
The Vikings (12-15) earned a spot in the 3A state tournament, where they will travel to play Douglas on Wednesday.
The Vikings held a 50-45 lead in the waning seconds when Nyssa’s Zach Kausler launched a 3-point shot and was fouled. He made all three free throws to close the gap, but that would be as close as the Bulldogs would get.
It was a close game throughout, with the Bulldogs (9-16) leading 15-12 after the first, with the Viking going out front 24-22 at the half. The score was tied 32-32 after three quarters.
The Vikings outscored the Bulldogs 18-16 in the fourth quarter for the win.
Micheal Montez scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Vikings. Emilio Jaimez added 11 points, while Marcos Cooper added seven points.
Kausler led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Orin Stipe added 14.
NIXYAAWII 76, COVE 54 — The Leopards were no match for the Golden Eagles in the Old Oregon League championship game at Baker High School.
Nixyaawii (25-2), which shot 50% from the floor, cruised to a 25-3 lead after the first quarter, and left no doubt with a 44-20 lead at the half.
Nixyaawii will host Sherman in the first round of the 1A state tournament on Wednesday.
Baron Moses scored all 16 of his points in the first three quarters, and added five rebounds and four assists for Nixyaawii.
Dylan Abrahamson added 15 points and four steals, while Symon Picard chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Rylen Bronson had 14 points and six rebounds.
The Golden Eagles, who ran their win streak to 14 games, had Moses, Abrahamson and Picard named to the all-tournament first team, while Bronson was named to the second team.
Wyatt Burgess had a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Leopards (18-7), while Patrick Frisch added 13 points and 14 rebounds.
IONE/ARLINGTON 41, SHERMAN 37 — Carson Eynetich hit two free throws with 26 second left in the game to help the Cardinals beat the Huskies and secure third place at the Big Sky League district tournament at The Dalles High School.
Ione/Arlington will play at North Douglas on Wednesday in the first round of the 1A state tournament.
“It seems like against South Wasco we saw signs of what we could be,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Today, for the last 3 minutes we played pretty good basketball. With the size and talent we have, I think we can make a run. We just need to put it together for 32 minutes. Sometimes the state tournament brings that out in you.”
The Cardinals (12-12) got off to a 12-11 lead after the first quarter, and the score was tied at 20-20 at the half.
The Huskies (14-12) took a 31-27 lead in the third, only to see the Cardinals go on a 14-6 run in the fourth to secure the win.
Eynetich led the Cardinals with 14 points, five assists and five steals, while Marcus Radcliffe added 12 points and six rebounds, and Bryce Rollins five points and seven rebounds.
“Marcus and Bryce were in foul trouble and took turns sitting,” Stefani said of his two big men.
Eduardo Rubio led the Huskies with 14 points, while Gabe Fritts added 11.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 56, ENTERPRISE 23 — The Tigers ran their win streak to 20 games as they cruised to a victory over the Outlaws in the Blue Mountain Conference championship game at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“It was good,” Stanfield coach Dan Sharp said. “We had a good first four minutes of the game, and a good last four minutes of the first half to break it open.”
Both teams advance to the 2A state tournament. The Tigers will host Oakland on Feb. 24.
The third-ranked Tigers (24-1) cruised to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter, and led 35-12 at the half to leave the Outlaws behind.
Kahleigha Haney scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter. She also had four steals and three assists for the game.
Enterprise (15-10) outscored Stanfield 26-24 in the second half, but it barely made a dent in the Tigers’ lead.
Alexis Mallory led Stanfield with 11 points, while Adrienne Mallory, Mazie Reeser and Maggie Sharp all added eight points.
“It was super balanced scoring wise,” Sharp said. “Kahleigha did a good job in the second quarter with some baskets and Maggie feeding her, Adrienne had a couple of big 3s, and Alexis had some good drives.”
Maggie Sharp added nine assists, five rebounds and four steals, while Zuri Reeser and Mazie Reeser each had five rebounds.
Alex Rowley led the Outlaws with six points, while Maci Marr added five.
WESTON-MCEWEN 46, HEPPNER 43 — After taking a big lead in the first half, the TigerScots barely escaped with a win over the Mustangs in the third-place game of the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Weston-McEwen earned a trip to the 2A state tournament and will play at Central Linn on Feb. 24.
W-M (13-12) led 14-4 after the first quarter, and 25-10 at the half behind seven points from Kelsey Graham.
Heppner staged a 33-21 run in the second half, and were within 45-43 late in the game before the TigerScots pulled out the win.
Hallee Hisler scored 16 of her team-high 20 points in the second half to rally the Mustangs. Hadlee Nation also scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half as Heppner (8-16) refused to go down quietly.
Graham led the TigerScots with 16 points and six steals, while Taylor Quaempts and Genna Robinson each had seven points. Robinson also had 10 rebounds.
Hisler also had 13 rebounds and four steals, while Nation had nine rebounds and seven steals, and Hailey Wenberg eight rebounds and three assists.
ECHO 54, NIXYAAWII 52 (OT) — Nevaeh Thew made four key free throws in overtime as the Cougars upset the No. 4 Golden Eagles in the championship game of the Old Oregon League tournament at Baker High School.
“I am very proud of all 20 of our girls,” Echo coach Brandi Russell said. “Our motto all year has been, ‘Good teams become great teams when they trust their teammates enough to surrender the me for the we.’ We accomplished that this weekend by working together, believing in each other and playing very good defense. It is fun to see them gelling together at just the right time of the season.”
Nixyaawii will host Mohawk on Tuesday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs, while Echo will host New Hope Christian on Tuesday.
Tied at 47-47 at the end of regulation, Echo outscored Nixyaawii 7-5 in overtime for the win.
Nixyaawii led 11-8 after the first quarter, and 24-20 at the half. Echo came back with an 11-8 run in the third quarter to pull within 32-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Mayela De La Fuente scored nine of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Cougars pull even.
Thew added 10 points for Echo (17-8), while Cid Estes, Ally Brown and McKenzie Hendrix all chipped in six points.
Mersayus Hart, Sistine Moses and Sophie Bronson all had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (20-5), while Ella Stewart added nine points.
Thew, De La Fuente, Stewart, Bronson and Kyella Picard were named to the all-tournament first team.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 62, IONE/ARLINGTON 38 — Kylie Iverson had a game-high 18 points to lead the Redsides to a win over the Cardinals in the third-place game of the Big Sky League district tournament at The Dalles High School.
Ione/Arlington will play Tuesday at Jordan Valley in the first round of the 1A state tournament.
SWC jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter, and 35-14 at the half. The Redsides (24-3) led 51-26 after three quarters, putting the game out of reach.
The Cardinals (14-10), who have lost three in a row, were led by Calli Troutman with 10 points, while Delaney Stefani had eight.
Anabell Udey added 17 points for SWC, while Sadie McCoy added 16, all in the first half.
Swimming
The Pendleton boys got a state title from Adam Smith in the mixed para-athletes 50-yard freestyle at the 4A/3A/2A/1A state swimming championships at the Tualatin Hills Swim Club in Beaverton. He turned in a time of 32.73 seconds.
Smith also was second in the mixed para-athletes 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:17.57.
For the Pendleton girls, Saralen Campbell finished fourth in the 200 IM.
Campbell turned in a time of 2 minutes, 24.93 seconds. Marie Mason of Molalla won the event with a time of 2:08.73.
The Bucks also placed sixth in the 200 free relay. The team of Grace Pitner, Maryn Broker, Sophie Nelson and Campbell turned in a time of 1:51.487.
Pendleton finished tied for 13th in the teams standings with five points. Catlin Gable won the team title with 54 points, while Sweet Home was second with 51.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 86, WENATCHEE VALLEY 83 — The Timberwolves rallied in the second half for an NWAC East home win over the Knights.
WV led 49-43 at the half, only to see BMCC go on a 40-34 run in the second half for the win. The Timberwolves took the lead for good with 17:30 left in the game on a 3-pointer by Chad Napoleon.
Tyler Newsom and Napoleon each had 24 points for BMCC, with Newsom hauling down 11 rebounds.
Ayoni Benavidez led the Knights with 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Justin Loveless added 21 points and eight rebounds.
College women’s basketball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 72, BLUE MOUNTAIN 52 — The Knights held the Timberwolves to two points in the second quarter to take a 38-13 lead at the half, and cruised to an NWAC East victory from there.
Ciahna Oatman and Alexes Stein each had 17 points for WV. Stein also had 13 rebounds.
Nane Lokotui led BMCC with 19 points and four rebounds, while Jaelyn Brainard had 12 points and Lexi Robertson nine rebounds.
