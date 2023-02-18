PENDLETON — Stanfield got off to a hot start, then had to hold off Heppner down the stretch to beat the Mustangs 59-52 in the Blue Mountain Conference district championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center.

“It feels pretty good,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “All the accolades this season go to the boys. They love basketball. I've had to coach myself up a lot this season. I just need to let the boys go out and get the job done.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.