STANFIELD — Gator Goodrich poured in 23 points, and Stanfield opened Blue Mountain Conference play Saturday, Jan. 7, with a 70-59 victory over Weston-McEwen.

“It was an exciting night,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “There are some things Gator and I have been discussing. I told him he was driving the ball too deep in the paint to pass it off. He wants to get his teammates involved, but I told him he needs to score when he gets that deep. Tonight, he made the right decision.”

