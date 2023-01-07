STANFIELD — Gator Goodrich poured in 23 points, and Stanfield opened Blue Mountain Conference play Saturday, Jan. 7, with a 70-59 victory over Weston-McEwen.
“It was an exciting night,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “There are some things Gator and I have been discussing. I told him he was driving the ball too deep in the paint to pass it off. He wants to get his teammates involved, but I told him he needs to score when he gets that deep. Tonight, he made the right decision.”
The TigerScots had an early lead of 21-17 in the first quarter, then the Tigers came back to take a 28-27 lead at the half. Stanfield held a 47-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Goodrich scored 11 of his points in the Tigers’ 23-point fourth quarter, while holding the TigerScots to 14 points. Stanfield made all seven of its free throws down the stretch.
“Early this season, we were missing quite a few of our free throws,” Smith said. “We have been cracking down on that. I’m proud of them for that.”
Michael Odell added 14 points for Stanfield, while Landon Bailey chipped in nine.
Cameron Reich led Weston-McEwen with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Bryson Choin added 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Anthony Nix 11 points and seven rebounds.
“They were a lot to handle,” Smith said of the TigerScots. Their No. 2 (Choin) is an athlete. He loves to get his hands on the glass for rebounds.”
HERMISTON 86, HANFORD 43 — Grant Olsen had a season-high 35 points to lead the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Falcons.
“We played some really good defense tonight,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said.
Hermiston got off to a hot start, leading 27-12 at the end of the first quarter, and 50-21 at the half. Olsen scored 11 points in the first and second quarters.
A 36-22 run in the second half helped the Bulldogs seal the win.
Drake Devin added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Isaac Corey chipped in 16.
Andrew Dearman led the Falcons with 12 points, while Trevor Kaiser added 11.
NIXYAAWII 62, BURNS 50 — The Golden Eagles used a big first half to take control of the game and hand the 3A Hilanders a nonleague loss.
Nixyaawii (12-2) led 32-19 at the half, and Baron Moses scored nine of his 23 points in the third quarter to give the Golden Eagles a comfortable 54-35 lead with one quarter to play.
Aaron Barkley added 20 points and four assists for the Golden Eagles, while Dylan Abrahamson added six rebounds and nine assists.
Garrett Johnson led the Hilanders with 12 points, while Sean McMullen added 10.
SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER 73, IONE/ARLINGTON 58 — Bryce Rollins had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Rattlers beat the visiting Cardinals in Big Sky League play.
“Defensively, we had too many mental mistakes and breakdowns in the fourth quarter.”
The Cardinals led 19-15 after the first quarter, but the Rattlers went on a 23-15 run in the second for a 38-34 lead at the half. An 18-12 run in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Rattlers.
Carson Eynetich added 16 points and nine assists for I/A, while Marcus Radcliffe had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Carter Boise led the Rattlers with 25 points, while Leven Whitbeck had 21.
ECHO 79, DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN 47 — Mason Murdock had 21 points, and Dom Curiel added 18 as the Cougars topped the Eagles on the road in nonleague play.
“The boys played well tonight,” Echo coach Ben Campbell said. “I feel like we are starting to play much better as a team.”
Murdock scored 17 of his points in the first half as Echo opened up a 47-22 lead.
Dax Davis added 12 points for the Cougars, who broke their two-game losing streak.
Willy Davis led the Eagles with 19 points, including four 3-pointers.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 58, WESTON-MCEWEN 25 — Maggie Sharp and Alexis Mallory each had 14 points as the Tigers opened Blue Mountain Conference play with a home win over the TigerScots.
The Tigers took control from the start, leading 18-8 after the first quarter. A 21-4 run in the second quarter gave Stanfield a 39-12 lead and the rout was on.
Zuri Reeser added seven points for Stanfield, while Destiny O’Neill had six.
Dalana Pickard led the TigerScots with 13 points, including six in the first quarter.
HERMISTON 65, HANFORD 62 — The Bulldogs needed every one of Izzy Simmons’ 31 points to slip past the Falcons for a Mid-Columbia Conference road win.
The teams were tied at 13-13 after the first quarter, then the Bulldogs went on a 20-14 run for a 33-27 lead at the half, and a little breathing room.
Hermiston had a 50-45 lead after the third, and Camryn Hagel had seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Bulldogs one step ahead of the Falcons late in the game.
Ellie Heideman added 11 points for Hermiston (3-3 MCC).
Lynne Moran led the Falcons with 18 points, while Payton Kaiser added 16.
NIXYAAWII 64, BURNS 51 — Kyella Picard had 19 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a nonleague road win over the 3A Hilanders.
Nixyaawii took a 27-17 lead at the half, then withstood a second-half push by the Hilanders for the win.
Sophie Bronson added 14 points for Nixyaawii (11-2), while Mersayus Hart had 12.
Akylah Kaino had 21 points for the Hilanders (8-4), who had their three-game win streak snapped. Ashley Wright added 18 points.
ENTERPRISE 38, IRRIGON 36 — The Outlaws held the Knights to just three points in the fourth quarter to escape with a road win in the Blue Mountain Conference opener for both teams.
Irrigon led 13-5 after the first quarter, and 33-28 heading into the fourth. Enterprise went on a 10-3 run in the final quarter, helped by four points from Alex Rowley, to pull out the win.
Jolyne Harrison led the Knights with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Lizett Sanchez and Melissa Leon each had eight points.
Rowley led the Outlaws with 11 points, while Nevaeh James and Tessa Duncan each added eight.
HEPPNER 45, GRANT UNION 11 — Hallee Hisler scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Mustangs to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Prospectors.
Heppner (6-7 overall, 1-0 BMC) jumped out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and were never challenged.
Hadlee Nation added eight points, and Arianna Worden six.
Raney Anderson had five points for GU, which has lost eight games in a row.
IONE/ARLINGTON 44, SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER 24 — Najiah Knight and Delaney Stefani each had 17 points as the Cardinals picked up a Big Sky League win on the road.
I/A led 19-7 at the half, then sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Teagan Towell led the Rattlers with eight points.
Swimming
The Pendleton girls won the team title, and the boys finished third at the Baker Invite.
The Bucks won the girls 400 free relay in a time of 4:26.09, 19 seconds in front of La Grande. Swimming on the relay were Grace Pitner, Maryn Broker, Sara Airoldi and Saralen Campbell.
The Bucks also won the 200 free relay, clocking a 2:19.98 with the team of Riley Kennedy, Kori Sirovatka, Violet Steele and Anika Urbina.
Pendleton finished 2-3-4 in the 200 free, led by Tegan Lentz with a time of 2:36.71. Steele finished second in the 500 free (7:53.93), while Campbell was second in the 100 break stroke (1:23.45).
Cove freshman Becca Koza won the 200 free in a time 2:01.87, 35 seconds in front of Lentz. Koza also won the 100 free in 54.87.
For the Pendleton boys, Jack Bonzani was third in the 200 free (2:15.33), Peyton Michael was second in the 100 free (1:03.89), and the Bucks were third in the 400 free relay as Michael, Owen Burt, Khoda Brown and Bonzani turned in a time of 4:35.51.
Boys wrestling
Ben Larson (160) and Jaxson Gribskov (195) each placed third, and Hermiston finished 11th in the team standings at the Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Meridian (Idaho) won the team title with 247.5 points, with Post Falls (Idaho) second with 229.5. The Bulldogs had 103.5 points.
Larson won two of his first three matches by fall, then lost a 7-3 decision to Cade White of Meridian in the semifinals.
Larson came back to win his next two matches, both by 5-2 decisions, to place third.
Gribskov had two pins and a major decision to reach the semifinals, where he was pinned by Shane Hepner of McQueen (Reno) in the second round.
Gribskov earned a 4-2 decision over Preston Echeverria of Hillsboro in the third-place match.
DON YORK INVITATIONAL — Pendleton’s Dawson Tremper (106) and Jack Lieuallen (160) finished second, and Aidan Perkins (170) was third at Cleveland High School.
The Bucks finished eighth in the team standing with 157 points. Century won the team title with 299 points, while Centennial was second at 282.5.
Pendleton also had Miles Kennedy place fifth at 195 pounds, Cash Paullus fifth at 145, and Vance Nelson fifth at 138.
In the 106-pound championship match, McNary’s Max Blanco pinned Tremper in 2:36.
Lieuallen had two major decisions among his four wins to reach the championship match at 160, where he lost a 6-2 decision to Garrett Wells of Century.
Perkins lost his first match of the tournament, then won seven consecutive loser-out matches to place third.
JO-HI CLASSIC — Mateo Rockwell of Riverside won the 126-pound title, and Heppner’s Cade Cunningham won the 220-pound title at Joseph High School.
Culver won the team title with 243 points, while Irrigon was fifth (107), Riverside eighth (78), Heppner 11th (46), Echo 12th (43), and Umatilla 14th (18).
Cunningham pinned his first two opponents before defeating Culver’s Clancy Rutledge 6-4 in overtime in the championship bout.
Also for the Mustangs, Zach Brown was fourth at 145.
Rockwell pinned all four of his opponents on the weekend. He pinned Grant Union’s Taylor Parsons in 32 seconds in the championship match.
Allen Rodriguez reached the 285-pound championship match for the Pirates, where he lost a 9-2 decision to Grant Union’s Rylan Cox.
Antonio Cuevas (285) was fourth, and William Harris (152) and Tucker Elliott (182) placed sixth for the Pirates.
For Echo, Haden Hurst (132) and Isaiah Lemmon (160) were fourth, while Vincent Muniz was sixth at 220.
Irrigon’s Preston Slawson reached the 113-pound championship match, where he lost a 15-10 decision to Pine Eagle’s Hunter Buck.
Also placing for the Knights were Austin Wells (220, 3rd), Jackson Coffman (106, 4th), Zachary Parton (170, 4th), Bennie Ayala (195, 5th), and Irwyn Marguia (138, 6th).
Luis Campos-Mendoza finished third at 285 for Umatilla.
Girls wrestling
Lindsey Perkins placed third at 235 pounds, and Desirae Juarez placed seventh at 130, as Hermiston finished 16th in the 96-team Kelso Invitational.
White River won the team title with 202 pints, with Yelm a distant second with 158. Hermiston had 106 points.
The event is the largest girls tournament in the nation, with 1,300 matches over two days.
Perkins registered four pins over the weekend, with her last coming in the third-place match, where she beat Skyview’s Symaran Sivaivai in 39 seconds.
Juarez won her first three matches, then lost in the quarterfinals to Kali Watson of Goldendale, 6-2. In her final match, Juarez pinned Namuondo O’Donnell of Hillsboro in 4:01.
JO-HI CLASSIC — Katelyn Wiseman won the 114-125 title to help Riverside to a third-place finish at Joseph High School.
Wiseman pinned Zoey Beam of Grant Union in 1:43 in the title bout.
Grant Union won the team title with 95 points, with Culver (90) second, Riverside (67) third and Heppner (59) fourth.
The Pirates also got second-place finishes from Mayte Pacheco (92-100) and Preslie Bowles (105-115).
Heppner’s Kylie Holden won the 143-157 title, pinning Lucy Camacho of Imbler in 2:43.
Also for the Mustangs, Loren Trujillo (106-115) and Journey Cavan-Harris (114-125) were third.
Irrigon’s Brittanie Ely finished second at 132-144, getting pinned by Culver’s Hensley Wachter in 21 seconds. Stephanie Romero also was second at 198-222, getting pinned by Grant Union’s Mallory Lusco in 3:31.
Echo’s Abi Toombs was fourth at 106-115.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 96, COLUMBIA BASIN 87 — Chad Napoleon scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half to rally the Timberwolves to an NWAC East win over the visiting Hawks.
BMCC trailed 51-37 at the half. The teams traded the lead in the second half, with CBC pulling within 77-75 with 6:27 remaining, but could not overtake the Timberwolves.
Napoleon also had nine rebounds, while Kash Lang added 27 points , six rebounds and four assists, and Tyler Newsom added 13 points.
Amar Rivers had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Hawks.
College women’s basketball
COLUMBIA BASIN 81, BLUE MOUNTAIN — Kenzi Pedersen scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Hawks to an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
CBC led 37-33 at the half, then went on a 30-19 run in the third to pull away for good.
Jaelyn Brainard led BMCC with 17 points and three steals, while Nane Lokotui added 14 points and five assists, and Ellie Acord 13 points.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.