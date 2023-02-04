STANFIELD — Stanfield shot 57% from beyond the arc and finished with 12 3-pointers as a team as the Tigers beat Enterprise 65-31 in Blue Mountain Conference action Saturday, Feb. 4.
“When everyone can shoot 3s, the game is easy,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. “When most can make 3s, the game is easier. We were 12 of 21, that’s a super high percentage, but a testament to the girls for taking the shots. It has been clicking the last couple of games.”
The win locked up the BMC title for the Tigers (21-1, 9-0 BMC), who have one conference game remaining with Irrigon.
Stanfield took control of the game early, leading 16-6 after the first quarter and 32-18 at the half. A 20-3 run in the third quarter put the game out of reach for the Outlaws.
Zuri Reeser and Maggie Sharp each had 10 points for the Tigers, while Destiny O’Neill had nine points, and Adrienne Mallory eight.
Josi Coggins led the Outlaws (12-9, 6-3) with 12 points, while Maci Marr had six.
Stanfield will host Nixyaawii on Wednesday in a nonleague game.
“We will see where we are and get some good competition,” Sharp said.
IRRIGON 37, HEPPNER 28 — Melissa Leon had a game-high 16 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead the Knights to a Blue Mountain Conference win over the Mustangs.
Irrigon led 18-15 at the half, then went on a 19-13 run in the second half to hold on for the win.
Jolyne Harrison added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Knights (13-8 overall, 5-4 BMC).
Hallee Hisler had eight points and six rebounds to lead Heppner (7-14, 2-7).
WESTON-MCEWEN 48, GRANT UNION 23 — Taylor Quaempts scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half to lead the TigerScots to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Prospectors.
W-M jumped out to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and was never challenged.
Kelsey Graham added 11 points for the TigerScots (11-11 overall, 5-4 BMC), while Jayden Sparks had eight.
Morgan Walker led Grant Union (1-20, 0-9) with 10 points.
CHIAWANA 76, HERMISTON 41 — Malia Ruud had a game-high 28 points to lead the Riverhawks to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
Chiawana (11-5) took a 43-22 lead at the half and never looked back.
Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs (6-9) with 10 points, while Ellie Heideman added nine and Lucy Teegarden eight.
Kaia Foster added 16 points for the Riverhawks, while Estella Zero had 11.
VALE 45, UMATILLA 14 — Hallee Peterson scored 10 points to lead Vale to an Eastern Oregon League home win over Umatilla.
Vale jumped out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Evelyne Avita and Linsey Mendoza led Umatilla (1-21 overall, 0-8 EOL) with five points each.
Kelsey Stepleton added nine points for Vale (14-8, 7-1).
BURNS 59, RIVERSIDE 17 — Caitlyn Horrell scored 18 points to lead the Hilanders to an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Pirates.
Burns (15-6 overall, 6-2 EOL) led 26-4 after the first quarter and 39-5 at the half.
Aleydis Torres led the Pirates (7-15, 2-6) with five points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 33, SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER 15 — Freshman Delaney Stefani had 10 points to lead the Cardinals to a Big Sky League home win over the Rattlers.
The Cardinals allowed the Rattlers to just one point in the second quarter, then held them scoreless in the third en route to their sixth win in seven games.
Ione/Arlington (14-7 overall, 11-2 BSL) has locked up the No. 3 seed to the district tournament.
Calli Troutman added nine points for the Cardinals, while Victoria De La Torre had six.
Teagan Towell led the Rattlers (8-11, 7-6) with eight points.
PILOT ROCK 39, GRISWOLD 35 — The Rockets used a 12-5 run in the second quarter for a little breathing room, then held off the Grizzlies for an Old Oregon League road win.
Griswold trailed 23-14 at the half, then outscored the Rockets 21-16 in the second half, but fell short in the end.
Ellery Flerchinger led the Grizzlies (4-14 overall, 0-9 OOL) with a game-high 19 points, while Mayabella Texidor added seven.
Teagan Thornton led the Rockets (9-13, 3-6) with 11 points, while Aiva Ellis addd eight.
UNION 39, ECHO 34 — The Cougars led 17-15 at the half, but the Bobcats went on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to take control of the game and post an Old Oregon League road win.
Nevaeh Thew led Echo (13-8 overall, 7-2 OOL) with 14 points, while Mayela De La Fuente added eight.
Delaney Klebaum had 12 points for Union, while Kaelyn Shoemaker added 11.
Boys basketball
CHIAWANA 80, HERMISTON 61 — The Bulldogs will be the No. 3 seed to the 3A district tournament after dropping a Mid-Columbia Conference home game to the Riverhawks.
Hermiston (6-9) will finish the MCC regular season Tuesday, hosting Southridge.
Chiawana (10-5) held a 15-14 lead after the first quarter, then went on a 47-26 scoring spree over the next two quarters to take control of the game.
Grant Olsen led the Bulldogs with 14 points, with Isaac Corey adding 13, and Blake Peterson 12.
Kade Smith led the Riverhawks with 21 points.
VALE 55, UMATILLA 52 (OT) — Vale scored all seven of its points in overtime from the free-throw line as it eked out an Eastern Oregon League home win over Umatilla.
Tied at 48-48 after regulation, Vale’s Colten Stepleton made five free throws in overtime, and finished with 16 points, as the Vikings (12-10) improved to 7-1 in league play.
Micheal Montez had a season-high 26 points and six rebounds for the Vikings (8-15, 2-6), while Kaden Salamanca had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Spur Jacobs and Diesel Johnson each added 11 points for Vale.
MCLOUGHLIN 57, NYSSA 49 — The Pioneers led 30-6 at the half, then had to hold off the Bulldogs down the stretch for an Eastern Oregon League road win.
Alejandro Sandoval scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half for Mac-Hi (5-15 overall, 2-6 EOL), while Raj Singh added 18 points.
Ronnie Bueno led Nyssa (8-13, 5-3) with 14 points, while Orin Stipe added 13.
WESTON-MCEWEN 58, GRANT UNION 55 — Easton Barry hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in the game as the TigerScots pulled off a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Prospectors.
Cameron Reich scored seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help W-M improve to 5-4 in conference play.
Anthony Nix led the TigerScots with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Easton Berry had seven assists and four steals, and Bryson Choin 11 points.
Sheldon Lenz led GU (5-4) with 15 points, while Ryland Beil had 12.
STANFIELD 77, ENTERPRISE 37 — Gator Goodrich scored 25 points, and the Tigers took a bite out of the Outlaws in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Goodrich scored 16 of his points in the third as Stanfield took a comfortable 65-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Landon Bailey added 12 points for the Tigers (19-4 overall, 8-1 BMC), while James Patterson added eight.
Maclane Melville led the Outlaws (4-18, 2-7) with 15 points.
HEPPNER 81, IRRIGON 46 — Tucker Ashbeck had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Knights.
Heppner (17-4 overall, 7-2 BMC) got out to a 25-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there.
Landon Mitchell added 12 points and three steals for the Mustangs, while David Cribbs had 11 points, and Caden George 10.
Kaidan Hussey led Irrigon (4-18, 0-9) with 13 points, while Boyd Davis had 12.
SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER 66, IONE/ARLINGTON 36 — Carter Boise and Leven Whitbeck combined for 39 points for the Rattlers in a Big Sky League home win over the Cardinals.
“Wheeler County played a very aggressive and good game tonight,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “From the start, they got us on our heels and created frustration that we could not recover from.”
The Rattlers jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter, and led 38-18 at the half.
Bryce Rollins led the Cardinals (8-11 overall, 6-5 BSL) with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Radcliffe added six points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.
UNION 64, ECHO 53 — Mason Murdock and Dom Curiel combined for 36 points for the Cougars, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Bobcats picked up an Old Oregon League road win.
Union (20-3 overall, 7-2 OOL) led 34-24 at the half, and 50-36 heading into the fourth quarter. Echo (9-11, 5-4) outscored the Bobcats 17-14 in the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Tee Ledbetter led the Bobcats with 28 points.
College men’s basketball
COLUMBIA BASIN 82, BLUE MOUNTAIN 70 — The Hawks broke a 33-33 tie at the half with a 49-37 run-in the second half for an NWAC East home win over the Timberwolves.
Chad Napoleon led BMCC (3-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Tyler Newsom added 18 points, and Jaquone Gatling 10 rebounds.
Bobby Siebers came off the bench to lead CBC (6-4) with 19 points, while Jayden Martinez had 17 points, and Malakai Munoz eight assists.
College women’s basketball
COLUMBIA BASIN 65, BLUE MOUNTAIN 60 — The Timberwolves jumped out to a 34-26 lead at the half, only to see the Hawks go on a 20-6 run in the third quarter to take a 48-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.
BMCC pulled within 59-58 with 2:45 left to play, but was never able to regain the lead as CBC held on for an NWAC East home win.
Nane Lokotui led BMCC with 20 points and five rebounds, while Nadine French added 14 points and six rebounds.
Trinidie Nichols led the Hawks with 12 points, while Makenna Brandner added 10, and Kenzi Pedersen eight points and eight rebounds.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston crowned eight champions, will send 25 wrestlers to the regional tournament, and won the team title at the 3A Mid-Columbia Conference district tournament at Walla Walla High School.
The Bulldogs rolled up 478.5 points to easily top the field. Southridge was a distant second with 255 points, followed by Kennewick (232) and Walla Walla (198.5)
Aiden Favorite picked up the first title for Hermiston, getting a forfeit from Southridge’s Eli Sepulveda in the 120-pound championship match.
At 126, it was an all Hermiston final, with Jeshaiah Tejeda besting teammate Isaac Ruiz 8-1.
Jayden Rodriguez won the 132-pound title, pinning Southridge’s BoCallan Waddingham at 2:57. Rodriguez had a 14-0 lead when he pinned Waddingham.
Daniel Garza pinned all three of his opponents en route to winning the 138-pound title. In the finals, he pinned Southridge’s Gabriel Borisch in 1:58 with the match tied 5-5.
Hayden Larson won the 145-pound title with a pin of Southridge’s Jadon Bostic in 2:32. Larson had a 5-0 lead when he maneuvered a reversal and pinned Bostic.
Ben Larson dominated his two opponents at 170 to win the title. In the championship match, he pinned Hunter Brower of Kennewick in 1:04.
At 182, Jaxson Gribskov opened the tournament with a pin, then recorded a 14-5 major decision over Jaden Lopez of Kennewick in the finals.
Max Ugarte finished off the parade to the podium for the Bulldogs with a title at 220 pounds. Ugarte earned a 5-3 decision over Joshua Limon-Garcia of Kennewick in the finals.
Also placing for the Bulldogs and advancing to regionals are Carlos Cervantes (2nd, 106), Brodie Favorite (4th, 106), Jacoby Rodriguez (2nd, 113), Pedro Pacheco (4th, 120), Joseph Lopez (5th, 132), Ami Tuia (3rd, 152), Grayson Hendon (4th, 152), Javier Garcia (2nd, 160), Halen Kammerzell (3rd, 160), Tama Tuia (3rd, 170), Zane Estes (3rd, 182), Seth Reeve (2nd, 195), Logan Royer (4th, 195), Wesley Leathers (3rd, 220); Siu Sepeni (2nd, 285) and Dominic Echeverria (3rd, 285).
PINE EAGLE INVITATIONAL — Jaime Cavan finished second at 195 pound, and Cade Cunningham as third at 220 to help Heppner finish sixth in the team standings in Halfway.
Tri-Valley won the team title with 171 points. The Mustangs had 101 points, while Irrigon was 10th (60.5), and Umatilla 16th (24).
In the 195-pound title match, Cavan forfeited to Elgin’s Bruce Morehead because of an injury.
Cunningham won the third-place match with a 1:19 pin of Umatilla’s Luis Campos-Mendoza.
Also placing for Heppner were Chase Jones (4th, 120), Saul Lopez (4th, 138), Zach Brown (4th, 145), Ty Boor (6th, 152), Landon McManon (6th, 170) and Austin Willis (6th, 195).
Irrigon’s Preston Slawson won the 113-pound title, pinning Gunner Sinclair of Enterprise in 1:29.
Also placing for the Knights were Irwyn Marguia (5th, 138), Josh Moreno (3rd, 182) and Austin Wells (6th, 220).
Umatilla’s Jose Medina finished third at 285, pinning Carter Balcerzak of Skyview in 1:06.
HOOD RIVER MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT — Riverside’s William Harris placed fourth at 152 pounds at Hood River High School, while the Pirates finished ninth in the team standings with 21 points.
Harris was pinned by Alexander DeLaTorre of The Dalles in the third-place match in 15 seconds.
Also placing for the Pirates were Evan Calderon (7th, 145) and Cameron Wittberger (8th, 182),
Girls wrestling
Hermiston qualified nine wrestlers for regionals, and won the 3A/4A sub-regional title with 249 points at Richland High School.
Lindsey Perkins (235) and Laura Meyers (155) won titles for the Bulldogs, who also had five wrestlers place second.
Perkins, in her first year of high school wrestling, pinned Richland’s Amy Ordaz in the semifinals to earn a date with teammate Tuta Sepeni in the finals. Perkins pinned Sepeni in 6 seconds.
Meyers pinned all three of her opponents, finishing with a 3:31 pin of Kennewick’s Kimary Burford in the championship match.
Placing second for the Bulldogs were Hadley White (190), Jorgia McKim (170), Desirae Juarez (130) and Elena Flores (135).
Also earning a trip to regionals for the Bulldogs are Evelyn Pacheco (5th, 110) and Jaydan McKim (5th, 170).
