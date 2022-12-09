UMATILLA — The Stanfield boys are making a statement this season, and they made people take notice on Friday, Dec. 9, with a 66-42 victory over 4A Pendleton at the Columbia River Clash.
“We were preaching about being able to play with these guys,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “This is a good milestone to have. They play so hard and are eager to show that off.”
The Tigers will play Umatilla in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Pendleton (3-2) saw its three-game win streak come to an end.
“Stanfield is a very good team and they played very well today,” Bucks coach Ron Murphy said.
Connor Logan had a breakout game with 24 points and 22 rebounds for the Tigers, who improved to 6-0. He scored 12 of his points in the first quarter.
“Connor has been pretty quiet for us,” Smith said. “His athleticism really showed on the rebounds. He had six points right off the bat with three put backs.”
Stanfield got off to a hot start with a 35-18 lead at the half. The Tigers outscored the Bucks 20-12 in the third, with Gator Goodrich nailing a 3-pointer off an inbound pass with about 2 minutes to play.
“That was the dagger,” Smith said of Goodrich’s shot.
Pablo Arellano added 15 points for the Tigers, while Goodrich chipped in 10.
Gauge Rueber led the Bucks with 14 points, while Evan Lehnert added 10.
UMATILLA 52, FAITH BIBLE 43 — Michael Montez had 19 points, five assists and five steals to lead the host Vikings past the Falcons in the semifinals of the Columbia River Clash.
Umatilla (2-2) led 37-35 after three quarters, then used a 15-8 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Kaden Salamanca added 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Umatilla, while Marcos Cooper had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Landon Young hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points for the Falcons.
NIXYAAWII 68, BONANZA 53 — Bear Moses poured in 21 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles past the Antlers at the 1A Preview Tournament in Pilot Rock.
Bonanza had a 9-8 lead after the first quarter, but a 21-13 run by the Golden Eagles in the second gave them a 29-22 lead at the half.
Nixyaawii (2-1) finished the game with a 25-16 run in the fourth quarter, keyed by seven points by Rylen Bronson.
Bronson finished with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals. Simon Picard added 10 points, while Dylan Abrahamson added 10 rebounds, and Aaron Barkley had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Qwas Thomas led the Antlers with 21 points, while Allen Hill added 19.
KAMIAKIN 68, HERMISTON 36 — Grant Olsen had 20 points, but the Bulldogs dropped their Mid-Columbia Conference opener on the road to the Braves.
Kamiakin had a slim 10-7 lead after the first quarter, then went on a 25-12 run in the second quarter to pull away for good.
Kamiakin’s Peter Dress led all scorers with 24 points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 67, GRISWOLD 21 — Bryce Rollins scored 16 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Cardinals past the Grizzlies at the Condon Tournament.
“I thought the kids played better today,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Played better defense and had better composure.”
I/A used its size and suffocating defense to hold the Grizzlies to just two points in the second and third quarters.
Marcus Radcliffe added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals, while Carson Eynetich had 11 points and nine assists.
Charles Burke led Griswold with six points, all in the second half.
IRRIGON 70, GRANT UNION 62 — Boyd Davis scored eight of his 18 points in the first quarter to help the Knights to their first win of the season at the Columbia River Clash.
Irrigon (1-3) ran out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter, and led 37-23 at the half. GU went on a 27-19 run in the third to pull within 56-44, but couldn’t close the gap.
Braden Atkins added 15 points for Irrigon, while Andres Madrigal had eight.
Talon VanCleave led the Prospectors with 17 points, 12 of which came in the second half.
MCLOUGHLIN 46, RIVERSIDE 31 — The Pioneers held the Pirates scoreless in the first quarter en route to their first win of the season at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Giovanny Sandoval led Mac-Hi (1-4) with 10 points, while Malique Crews had nine.
Riverside’s Riley Lantis led all scorers with 14 points, eight of which came from the free-throw line.
ST. PAUL 47, PILOT ROCK 36 — Easton Powers had a game-high 24 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Rockets fell to the Buckaroos in the 1A Preview Tournament.
Girls basketball
IRRIGON 48, MCLOUGHLIN 36 — The Knights used a big first half to post a win over the Pioneers at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Irrigon jumped out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter, then used an 18-5 run in the second quarter to pull away for good.
Mac-Hi went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter, led by seven points from Aisling Giguere, but its efforts were too late.
Jolyne Harrison led the Knights (3-1) with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Lizett Sanchez added 13 points and Melissa Leon 10.
Madi Perkins hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points for Mac-Hi (1-4).
NYSSA 50, STANFIELD 42 — Gracie Johnson poured in 40 points to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Tigers at the Columbia River Clash at Umatilla.
Stanfield held a 17-13 lead after the first quarter, but Nyssa went on a 30-14 run over the next two quarters to pull away.
The 6-foot-5 Johnson, who has signed to play at Utah State University, scored all 14 of her team’s points in the third quarter. She also had 13 blocked shots and 11 rebounds.
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers with 15 points, while Alexis Mallory added 10.
MILWAUKIE 45, PENDLETON 39 — The Mustangs used a big third quarter to break open a close game and defeat the visiting Bucks.
“I thought it was the best we have played as a team so far,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We stayed connected defensively and made them work for their shots. Unfortunately for us, they shot pretty well.”
Milwaukie led 17-16 at the half, then went on a 15-7run in the third for a little breathing room. The Mustangs scored 12 points in the fourth quarter — all at the free-throw line.
Alison Spratling led the Bucks with 10 points, with Hailey Schmidt added seven and Melanie Boatman six.
“Ali Spratling played a really good game on both ends of the floor,” Foster said. “She was really active on the defensive end, and she did a good job finishing her fast break chances. We just struggled to make shots as a whole. We had a lot of good looks inside that spun off the rim. It was another step forward as a team, and I really like the direction we are headed.”
The Mustangs and just players score. Ayonna Nyong led the way with 20 points, while Makenna Pressley had 13, and Aubrey Miller 11.
KAMIAKIN 83, HERMISTON 50 — The Braves went on a 49-19 run in the second half to break open a close game and hand the Bulldogs a loss in the Mid-Columbia Conference opener for both teams.
The Bulldogs trailed 34-31 at the half, but could not keep pace with the Braves, who went on a 27-8 run in the third quarter.
Ellie Heideman hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points for Hermiston, while Izzy Simmons added seven points, and Camryn Hagel five.
Camia Howard led Kamiakin with 16 points, while Nicole Wertenberger had 14, and Leana Lepe 14 — all in the second half.
KLICKITAT/GLENWOOD 50, GRISWOLD 24 — Ellery Flerchinger had half of her team’s points, but the Grizzlies fell short against the Eagles at the Condon Tournament.
Griswold, which played with just five players because of illness, fell behind 19-5 after the first quarter and could not make up the deficit.
Flerchinger scored 12 points, while Gabby Simpson added five.
Emma Patterson led the Eagles with 17 points, 12 of which came in the first half.
NIXYAAWII 46, BONANZA 41 — A big lead to open the game proved vital to the Golden Eagles, who had to hold on down the stretch to beat the Antlers at the 1A Preview Tournament in Pilot Rock.
Nixyaawii led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter, and 36-34 at the end of three. Sistine Moses scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help secure the win for the Golden Eagles.
Mersayus Hart led Nixyaawii with 18 points, scoring 14 in the first quarter.
Kshalee Thomas led the Antlers with 18 points, all coming off six 3-pointers.
HEPPNER 49, DUFUR 31 — Brooklynn Wilson had 10 points and 10 rebounds to power the Mustangs to a road win over the Rangers.
Heppner took control of the game early with a 16-9 lead after the first quarter, and a 25-14 lead at the half.
Ava Gerry and Hailey Wenberg each added seven points for Heppner (2-3), while Katie Spivey chipped in six points and four steals.
Hayley Peterson had a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds for Dufur (0-3).
FAITH BIBLE 32, UMATILLA 25 — Linsey Mendoza scored seven points to lead the Vikings (0-4), but it wouldn’t be enough as they fell short against the Falcons at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Becca Warren led Faith Bible with 11 points.
RIVERSIDE 51, GRANT UNION 16 — The Pirates held the Prospectors scoreless in the first quarter, and held them to just two points in the second to cruise to a 32-2 lead at the half en route to a big win at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
“The team came out and played good defense, and moved the ball on offense,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said.
Aleydis Torres led Riverside (2-3) with 16 points, seven steals and four rebounds. Justien Tido added 11 points.
Grant Union got nine points from Raney Anderson.
ST. PAUL 47, PILOT ROCK 31 — The Buckaroos jumped out to a 30-10 lead at the half and never looked back in handing the Rockets a loss at the 1A Preview Tournament.
Ali Smith led the Rockets (2-3) with 15 points. Annabelle Davidson led St. Paul with 16 points.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 87, PIERCE 74 — Chad Napoleon had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves to a road win over the Raiders.
Kyan Thomas added 11 points for BMCC (4-2), while Ken Aubin and Jaquone Gatling each had 10 points.
Pierce’s Michael Ajayi led all scorers with 21 points and 17 rebounds.
