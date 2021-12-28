ECHO — Maggie Sharp scored eight of her 13 points in the second quarter as Stanfield handed Echo a 48-37 loss on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament.
The Tigers (9-2), who have won five in a row, had a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, but would take a 27-16 lead at the half after going on a 17-7 run in the second quarter.
Each team scored 21 points in the second half, leaving the Cougars short.
Zuri Reeser also had 13 points for the Tigers, while Jacque Kerns added 11 points.
Faith McCarty had a game-high 22 points for the Cougars (5-2), who had their five-game win streak snapped.
JOSEPH 57, IONE/ARLINGTON 54 — Aimee Myers scored eight of her 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles rallied for a road win over the Cardinals.
I/A, which had its five-game win streak snapped, led 33-22 at the half, and 49-37 after three quarters.
Joseph went on a 20-5 scoring spree in the fourth quarter to eke out the win.
Hailey Heideman led the Cardinals (6-3) with 15 points, while Najiah Knight added 14.
Cooper Nave added 20 points for the Eagles (3-5).
PILOT ROCK 52, GRISWOLD 29 — Jade Atkins had a game-high 16 points to lead the Rockets past the Grizzlies at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
The Rockets held a 16-13 lead after the first quarter, then held the Grizzlies scoreless in the second to jump out to a 27-13 lead at the half.
Jaxynn Thurmond added 13 points for Pilot Rock (4-8), which ended an eight-game losing streak.
Victoria Keen led the Grizzlies (3-6) with eight points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 25, IMBLER 10 — Genna Robinson led all scorers with six points to lead the TigerScots to a nonleague home win over the Panthers.
“Great defensive response from the first time we met in Imbler,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “Our offense was spotty, but we found a few spots to work from and maintain the lead throughout.”
W-M evened their season record against Imbler (2-9), which beat the TigerScots 29-19 on Dec. 21.
The TigerScots led 10-5 after the first quarter, and 23-10 at the half.
Dalana Pickard added five points for W-M (7-5).
Jayda Cant and Rachael Stirewalt each had three points for the Panthers.
NIXYAAWII 50, GRANT UNION 43 — Sophie Bronson poured in 13 points as the Golden Eagles held on for a nonleague win over the Prospectors at the Baker Invitational.
The teams were tied at 8-8 after the first quarter then Nixyaawii (8-2) went on an 18-8 run in the second quarter to pull away.
GU would outscore Nixyaawii 27-24 in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Kyella Picard added 10 points for the Golden Eagles.
Riley Robertson led GU with 12 points, while Grace Taylor added 10.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK (WA) 50, RIVERSIDE 39 — The Pirates (7-4) had their five-game win streak snapped by the host Coyotes (8-1) in a nonleague game.
Layla Castillo led the Pirates with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Audrey Kinsey, Josie Lee and Alyssa Stanley each had 14 points for the Coyotes.
Boys basketball
IONE/ARLINGTON 56, JOSEPH 42 — Carson Eynetich had 26 points, five assists and five steals as the Cardinals held off the Eagles to improve to 9-0 on the season.
“We kind of struggled,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “It was tied after the first (10-10), we were up 26-24 at the half, and we led by eight (40-32) after three. It was a lack of composure and not finishing stuff. We missed a lot of gimmes inside like we took some time off at Christmas. We looked rusty.”
Bryce Rollins added 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Gary Walls had nine points and 11 rebounds. Oliver Giefing had 10 steals.
Reece Nelson led Joseph with 13 points.
NIXYAAWII 75, GRANT UNION 54 — The Golden Eagles ran their win streak to eight games with a win over the Prospectors at the Baker Invitational.
“We moved the ball well and found our mismatches,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barkley said. “It was good seeing everyone scoring and working for each other.”
Aaron Barkley and Dylan Abrahamson each had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (8-2), while Coyote Jackson had 16 points and Symon Picard 13 points.
Talon VanCleave had 17 points to lead Grant Union (1-8), which has lost seven games in a row.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 62, PENDLETON 51 — The Bucks got off to a good start, but faltered down the stretch against the Cougars at the Summit Holiday Classic.
“We started off really good,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong siad. “We scored 17 in the first, Andy (Oja) had 11 in the first quarter, and Gauge (Rueber) added two 3’s.”
Each team had 17 points in the first quarter, but it would be a 16-7 run by the Cougars in the second quarter that would be the difference in the end.
Rueber had season-high 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Oja added 15 points and six rebounds.
“Outside of that, we struggled from the field,” Dong said.
Quincy Townsend led Mountain View with 25 points.
“They are big,” Dong said. “They have a 6-11 kid (Tane Prictor) and he is tough. This kid had to be at least 260. He had 12 points, but he impacted the game so much. They play a 2-3 zone and he alters shots. He does things that don’t show up in the scorebook.”
WEST VALLEY (SPOKANE) 75, HERMISTON 60 — Grant Olsen scored a game-high 28 points for the Bulldogs, but it wasn’t enough as Hermiston fell short against the host Eagles at the Eagle Holiday Tournament in Spokane.
Hermiston (1-7) outscored WV 32-31 in the second half, but a 22-11 run by the Eagles in the second quarter put the Bulldogs in a 44-28 deficit at the half.
Grady Walker scored 15 points, while Jackson Hardy added 13 for the Eagles (7-1).
STANFIELD 73, ECHO 63 — Hobs Hurty scored 17 points, and Gator Goodrich added 14, as the Tigers rallied in the second half to beat the Cougars at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
Echo (5-4) led 37-31 at the half only to see the Tigers (5-6) take off on a 22-8 scoring spree in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Mason Murdock led the Cougars with 13 points, while Javon Curiel added 12 points.
PILOT ROCK 71, GRISWOLD 15 — Austin Ford scored a game-high 22 points, and Rylen Bronson added 20, as the Rockets cruised to a victory over the Grizzlies at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
WESTON MCEWEN 54, IMBLER 42 — Aiden Wolf scored nine of his 14 points in the second half as the TigerScots held on to beat the visiting Panthers.
W-M had a slim 39-35 lead after three quarters, then went on a 15-7 run in the fourth to secure the win.
Theo White added 13 points for W-M.
Imbler’s Justin Frost led all scorers with 17 points, 11 of which came in the first half.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK (WA) 78, RIVERSIDE 21 — The high-scoring Coyotes ran their record to 9-0 with a nonleague home win over the Pirates (5-4).
Pedro Chavez and Riley Lantis each had five points for the Pirates.
Quincy Scott led Burbank with 18 points, while Tristan Frimodt had 15.
