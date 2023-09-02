STANFIELD — Stanfield met its match, and then some, in its game against Kennedy on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Horyna Athletic Complex.
The Trojans took a 21-0 lead at the half en route to a 43-0 win over the Tigers.
“They had some really big, strong players,” Stanfield coach James Stradley said. “They had a running back (Jaydon Estrada) who was elusive and it felt like we could not tackle him. We had them tackled in the backfield five to eight times and they still got positive yards out of it.”
The Tigers, who play 9-man ball in the Blue Mountain Conference, played 11-man ball against Kennedy, last year’s 3A state runner-up.
“It was a really good game,” Stradley said. “We had to put some really young kids in, and beat ourselves more than anything. I’m proud of the way the kids played. I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do.”
Stanfield’s Zeus Arellano ran for 80 yards, while Israel Monkus had 40.
“Zeus broke off a couple of big runs, and so did Israel,” Stradley said. “It was just flashes. We just couldn’t get anything going.
Stanfield will host Enterprise on Thursday, Sept. 7.
IRRIGON 66, NEAH-KAH-NIE 44 — Mason Harrison ran for three touchdowns, and threw for three more, as the Knights beat the visiting Pirates in nonleague play.
"Overall, we came out really hot and capitalized on some key mistakes by them,” Irrigon coach Andrew Castillo said. “The defense came out hot, and the offense was rolling. Mason Harrison’s big plays allowed us to maintain a large lead in the first half.”
Harrison had 115 yards rushing, including a 68-yard run for a touchdown, and 35 yards passing. Brock Locey was on the receiving end of three catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Lee Harrison had 55 yards rushing, a fumble recovery, and nine tackles — two for loss — while Josiah Moreno ran for 31 yards, and had eight tackles and two quarterback sacks.
Koebe Campos returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Paul Sanchez had a fumble recovery for a touchdown to start the game, and Zach Parton had two tackles for loss and a sack.
“They had a good team, but we played a very incomplete game, lost focus at times and just didn’t finish the game the way we wanted to," Castillo said. "Neah-Kah-Nie deserves credit for that. A ton to learn from. Excited to sit down and break the film down and try to fix our issues. On to Week 2.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 43, COLLEGE PLACE (WA) 21 — One week ago, the TigerScots didn’t have a game for opening week. Saturday night, they walked off the field with a big win over neighboring College Place, Washington.
“A special thank you to College Place for coming over on short notice,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “They have a great team.”
The TigerScots, who ran for more than 250 yards, led 21-7 at the half and never looked back.
“Our offensive line was absolutely outstanding,” Hansell said. “First and foremost, what a great night for football in Athena. College Place is 11-man, so we played an 11-man game. We had a lot of players contribute, whether inside the white lines, or out. It was a joy to be back on the sidelines.”
Easton Berry threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns — two to Sean Roggiero, who also ran for 128 yards and one touchdown.
Maddox King also had a big night, rolling up 115 yards on 22 carries, with one touchdown.
Berry also ran for a touchdown, while Caleb Springer caught a touchdown pass. Anthony Nix had one catch near the end of the game for 40 yards.
Volleyball
HEPPNER SWEEPS — The Mustangs made a clean sweep of their Saturday matches, beating Kennedy and Vernonia at the Heppner Tournament.
“We played really well today,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They are molding into a great team. Everyone contributes, which makes us a well-rounded team. I’m proud of the effort they put in today.”
Hallee Hisler had six kills and four aces to lead the Mustangs (3-1) to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 victory over Kennedy. Ava Gerry added four kills and eight assists, while Maya Payne had seven assists and two aces, Keeley Nairns added six aces, and Morgan Cutsforth had three kills and four digs.
Hisler had eight kills and three blocks in Heppner’s 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 win over Vernonia.
The Mustangs served well, recording 20 aces, led by Gerry and Cutsforth with seven apiece. Gerry also had five assists and four kills, while Payne had nine assists, Katie Spivey eight digs and two kills, and Delaney Stefani three digs and two aces.
WESTON-MCEWEN WINS 2 — The TigerScots topped Kennedy and Vernonia at the Heppner Tournament to improve to 4-3 on the season.
“We served tough today and kept the pressure on the other teams,” W-M coach Marie Cain said. “We passed well in serve receive, which gave us the foundation of our offense.”
Addie Perkins had 18 assists and 14 aces as the TigerScots beat Kennedy 24-26, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20. Delaynee Angell added 11 kills and 12 digs, while Kylie Thornton had 13 digs.
Jayden Sparks laid down seven kills to lead W-M to a 26-24, 25-17, 25-18 win over Vernonia. Perkins added 16 assists and six aces, while Thornton had 10 digs.
“The girls had fun today and tried some new plays, which was exciting to see their hard work from practice pay off,” Cain said. “We keep getting better every day. They are such a fun group to coach, and I couldn’t be more excited.”
PILOT ROCK 3, ALSEA 1 — Coley Gibbs had 30 digs and three aces as the Rockets beat the Wolverines 25-17, 25-15, 16-25, 25-22 at the Dufur Classic.
“They played some of the best volleyball I have seen from them this weekend,” Pilot Rock coach Jen Porter said. “The win was a true team effort.”
Paedyn Bennett added eight kills for the Rockets (5-1), while Ali Smith had seven kills, 11 digs and four aces, and Aubrey Corwin handed out 16 assists.
In pool play, the Rockets split with Enterprise, winning the first game 25-12, while the Outlaws won the second game 25-15.
In their second pool play match, the Rockets beat Ione/Arlington 25-21, then dropped the second set to the Cardinals 25-21.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, DUFUR 1 — Calli Troutman had five kills and four blocks, and Grace Claughton added seven kills to lead the Cardinals to a 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-12 victory over the Rangers at the Dufur Classic.
Analisa Valdez went 18-for-18 at the service line with one ace for I/A.
In pool play, the Cardinals beat Sherman County 25-14, 25-19, then split with Pilot Rock, dropping the first set 25-21, then winning the second 25-21.
“Today wasn’t all wins, but we learned a lot,” Cardinals coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We know what works, what we need to change, and some things we need to work on. We have a freshman setter, Phegley Padberg, and she is really coming along. When we can get her in tune with the seasoned hitters, it’s going to be fun.”
WALLOWA 3, NIXYAAWII 0 — The Cougars improved to 5-2 on the season with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-8 nonleague home win over the Golden Eagles.
Nixyaawii (1-1), playing just its second match, got two kills and one ace from Ella Stewart, three digs from Briana Matamoros, two digs from Shaundein Salt, and one kill and one block from Mariana Willingham.
“They were a team filled with upperclassmen and experience,” Nixyaawii coach Rayne Spencer said. “We are working out some kinks.”
IRRIGON 3, NEAH-KAH-NIE 1 — Claire Mueller had 13 kills, five digs and three aces to lead the Knights to a 21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 home win over the Pirates.
Leah Mueller added 22 assists, six kills and five aces, while Karina Angles had 10 digs, Kaydence Emery six kills and four digs, and Lesley Martinez two kills, two aces and two assists.
Girls soccer
HANFORD 4, HERMISTON 1 — The Bulldogs opened their Mid-Columbia Conference season with a road loss to the Falcons.
“It was a good, hard-fought game, for sure,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “We made a couple of mistakes and they scored early on. We were playing catchup from the get-go. It was closer than the score reflects.”
Cross-country convert Jackie Garcia, with an assist by Alondra Risueño, scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal at the end of the first half to make it 3-1.
“She is a very good athlete,” Medina said. “I was really excited when she started coming out this summer. She’s a nice addition to the solid team we had. Madeline Franke, who played soccer growing up, also made the move from cross-country.”
Andrea Sanchez hit the post twice and had a breakaway, but the Hanford goalie blocked her shot.
“We settled in, but weren’t able to find the back of the net,”Medina said.
Freshman Kianna Gutierrez was in goal for Hermiston and finished with six saves.
“It was a harsh introduction into the MCC,”Medina said. “She made some great key stops.”
Cross-country
Heppner sophomore Lily Nichols ran a 20:46.9 and crossed the finish line in fifth place at the Ultimook at Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook.
Heppner finished fourth in the teams standings in the 1A-4A division. Oregon Episcopal won the team title with 33 points, followed by Philomath (79), Sisters (123) and the Mustangs (157).
Morgan Matthews of OES won the race in a time of 20:04.
Also for Heppner, Arianna Worden was 33rd (22:54.7), Hailey McDaniel was 61st (24:28), Brooklyn Henricks was 72nd (24:29.6), and Riley Archer was 64th (24:31.4).
Stanfield/Echo’s McKenzie Rose led the Tigers with a 39th-place finish (23:07.3), followed by Cheyenne Skillman (49th, 23:50.6).
Weston-McEwen finished 20th in the team standings, led by EvaLena Lieuallen (26:32.5), who finished 109th. Also figuring into the scoring for the TigerScots were Helen Williams (144th, 29:30.7), Miranda Martin (145th, 29:34), Rose White (149th, 29:45.6) and Mackenzie Aldrich (164th, 30:50).
Umatilla, which did not field a complete team, was led by Eden Enkey, who was 127th with a time of 27:52.6. Also running for the Vikings were Emme Prindle (152nd, 29:51.8), Alyssa Bow (178th, 33:49.8) and Meghan Owens (179th, 33:51.4).
In the boys 1A-4A division, Heppner senior Grady Greenwood was ninth overall with a time of 17:42.7 to lead the Mustangs, who finished 13th in the team standings.
Carter Bengtson of Cottage Grove won the race in a time of 16:22.6, while Knappa and Newport tied for the team title with 87 points.
Also scoring for the Mustangs were Carson Greenwood (113th, 21:18.3), Max Wilson (114th, 21:18.8), Jake Wilson (117th, 21:23.9) and Quaid Jensen (163rd, 22:45.9).
Umatilla, which finished 30th in the team standings, was led by Tanner Prindle (86th, 20:40.5). Also scoring for the Vikings were Alexis Armenta (200th, 24:46.7), Miles Franks (207th, 25:39.5), Angel Quiroga-Vazquez (208th, 25:40.1) and Liam Early (220th, 26:45.4).
Jack Sperr led Stanfield/Echo, placing 52nd with a time of 19:57.3. Also for the Tigers, Andrew Thurman (23:42) was 183rd.
Tristan Weseman was the lone runner for Weston-McEwen, crossing the finish line in 142nd place with a time of 22:12.5.
College volleyball
LINN BENTON 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Grace Boeder had eight kills, and Meah Carley handed out 16 assists as the Roadrunners beat the Timberwolves 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 at the Coach G Memorial Invite in Pasco.
There were no stats available for BMCC.
In their first match of the day, the Timberwolves lost a five-set match to Umpqua. No scores or stats were available for the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.