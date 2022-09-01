STANFIELD — Zuri Reeser had 15 kills, nine digs and six assists as Stanfield swept Pilot Rock 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 in a nonleague match Thursday, Sept. 1.
“We are still struggling with finding our rhythm and consistent execution,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “I’m certain we will find a lineup soon that will put us on the right path. We just need to be resilient until then when we hit some bumps in the road.”
Mykael Graham handed out 14 assists and had two aces for the Tigers, while Mazie Reeser had four kills, six digs and two aces, and Kylee Jackson chipped in three kills, two blocks and seven digs.
Jaxynn Thurmond and Aiva Ellis each had 11 digs for the Rockets, while Lynn Williams had four kills and two blocks, and Kailee Clark seven assists.
“Stanfield is a well-coached, solid team,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “I was very proud of my team for staying with them and competing until the end. Even the officials complimented our team on the improvement so far. It’s a process and I am confident they will continue to improve.”
The Tigers (2-0) will play Friday at the Baker Tournament.
The Rockets will play Enterprise and Lyle/Wishram on Friday at Dufur high school.
PENDLETON SPLITS MATCHES — The Bucks picked up their first victory of the season with a 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15 nonleague road win over Redmond.
Pendleton opened the day with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-15 nonleague loss to Mountain View.
“We struggled against Mountain View,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “We couldn’t find consistency in our first touches. Then we bounced back and made adjustments against Redmond.”
On the day, Josie Jenness had 39 assists, Keirsen Spencer had 14 kills and seven aces, Avery Krigbaum had 12 kills and three blocks, and Cali Alanis had 39 digs and three aces.
The Bucks are back on the court Sept. 8, hosting The Dalles.
GRISWOLD 3, UMATILLA 1 — The Grizzlies picked up their first win of the year with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 home victory over the 3A Vikings.
“They played well as a team today,” Griswold coach Chelsa Hopper said. “They did well setting it up and covering each other. A good team effort today.”
The Grizzlies will host Nixyaawii in their Old Oregon League opener on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
HEPPNER SPLITS MATCHES — After a slow start, the Mustangs were able to come together to beat host Dufur 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 in a nonleague match.
Morgan Cutsforth led the way with five kills, six digs and two aces, while Ava Gerry chipped in six kills, Hallee Hisler had five kills, and Dara Teeman handed out seven assists.
Hailey Wenberg had a team-high 16 digs and three aces, Katie Spivey had eight digs and two kills, Makiyah Christian had nine assists, and Katie Wilson three kills.
Heppner then dropped a 25-8, 25-16, 25-18 match to St. Paul, which was second at the 1A state tournament last year.
“The girls had their eyes opened to a well-rounded, big hitting team,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “St. Paul didn’t miss a beat. They are all big and fundamentally sound, which made it hard for us to gain momentum.”
The Cowboys made quick work of the Mustang in the first set, but Heppner challenged St. Paul the next two sets.
“We measured our success by setting small goals for the next two sets, which we reached,” Wilson said.
Wenberg led the Mustangs with 16 digs, while Cutsforth added 12 digs, Hisler five kills and Teeman eight assists.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 2 — The TigerScots improved to 4-1 on the season with a 28-26, 14-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-13 road win over the Redsides.
W-M will play at the Heppner Tournament on Saturday.
Girls soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 3, RIVERSIDE 1 — Rylee Herndon scored two goals to help the Pioneers to a victory over the visiting Pirates in the Eastern Oregon League opener for both teams.
Caitlin Barnhart scored the third goal for mac-Hi, putting the ball in the upper left corner of the net. All three goals came in the first half.
“Riverside has always been our rival,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “It was an intense game. This is the first win over Riverside for our seniors over the past three years.”
Senior keeper Ruby Jaimes finished with three saves for the Pioneers.
The Pirates scored their goal in the last 15 minutes of the game.
One player from each team was ejected from the game in the second half.
The Pioneers (1-0-1 overall, 1-0 EOL) will host College Place on Sept. 6.
PENDLETON 2, THE DALLES 2 — For the second time in as many games, the Bucks played to a draw, this time with the host Riverhawks in a nonleague match.
Kelsey Graham scored twice for the Bucks. Her first goal came 9 minutes into the game, while the second was with 7 minutes left in the game.
“It was a very even, clean, wonderful game,” said Pendleton coach Murilo Varela, who noted the game was delayed an hour because of extreme heat. “Once more, great defense with the most amazing saves from Miranda Medrano.”
Boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 3, RIVERSIDE 1 — The Pioneers opened Eastern Oregon League play with a home win over the Pirates.
“It was a good game,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “It was very intense, up and down and back and forth. I have a pretty young team, but they play hard and they pressed a lot.”
Angel Castillo scored in the first half for the Pioneers, and Giovanni Sandoval gave Mac-Hi a 2-0 lead early in the second half. The Pirates scored to cut the deficit in half, only to see Almikar Garcia score to push the lead to 3-1.
Sophomore Danny Gonzalez had six saves on the day for the Pioneers.
“He had a couple of really good ones,” Garcia said.
Mac-Hi will host La Grande on Sept. 6.
THE DALLES 8, PENDLETON 1 — The Bucks had a rough night against the visiting Riverhawks, dropping the nonleague match to fall to 0-3 on the season.
“We had a rough night tonight,” Bucks coach Kevin Johnson said. “We are battling a lot of injuries. The Dallas outplayed us, but we pressed hard and created a lot of chances.”
Renee Ortega scored for Pendleton off an assist by Simon Johnson in the 80th minute.
Pendleton will play at Riverside on Sept. 6.
