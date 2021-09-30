STANFIELD — Stanfield continued its dominance of the Blue Mountain Conference with a 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14 victory over Heppner on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Tigers improved to 5-0 in BMC play and 13-2 overall.
“The girls continue to move in a positive direction,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We still have plenty of things to work on, but I like the direction we are going.”
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers with 21 kills, 12 digs, 17 assists and two aces. Alexis Shelby added 11 kills, six blocks, 28 digs and eight aces, while Katelyn Griffin had seven kills, 24 assists and three aces, and Jennifer Flores had 24 digs.
Heppner got five kills and two blocks from Zabrena Masterson.
“We just couldn’t pass today,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “If you can’t get that first touch up you can’t get anything going.It’s one of those days. Now you have to regroup, focus on the little things and start over.”
Halee Hisler added 20 digs and three kills for the Mustangs (5-8, 2-3), while Morgan Cutsforth had 10 digs, Katie Wilson 11 digs, and Zandra Masterson 10 digs.
RIDGEVIEW 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Ravens handed the visiting Bucks a 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 Intermountain Conference loss to improve to 5-0 in conference play.
“We competed well, but we’re getting stuck in serve receive and defense a bit,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “We’re capable, we just need to fine tune.”
Sauren Garton led the Bucks (4-7 overall, 2-3 IMC) with six kills, 11 digs and two blocks, while Faith Broadfoot had seven blocks, Nora Yoshioka 17 digs, Akira Gomez 12 digs, Ashtyn Brown four kills and six blocks, and Josie Jenness four kills and 15 assists.
RICHLAND 3, HERMISTON 1 — The Bulldogs had the visiting Bombers on the ropes in the second and third sets, but couldn’t keep the pressure on as Richland escaped with a 25-18, 25-13, 27-25, 25-8 Mid-Columbia Conference win.
“We played a phenomenal first three sets,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “We just kind of let up in the fourth set and points got away from us. We were too far in the hole and couldn’t get out of it.”
Kambree Baker had nine kills and five blocks for the Bulldogs, who will host Southridge at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Grace Vertrees had a .461 hitting percentage with six kills and two blocks, while Eseta Sepeni had a .444 hitting percentage with four kills.
Defensively, Ayden Hagel had eight digs, Camryn Hagel had six digs, and MycKayla Shaver had three blocks.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, ENTERPRISE 0 — Genna Robinson had seven kills and four digs for the TigerScots in a 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 home win over the Outlaws.
“Great win tonight on Homecoming week,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “After a week of events and late nights, getting a win over Heppner in Heppner on Tuesday, and following it up with a win against Enterprise tonight, was a great week for us. We are improving and becoming more aggressive and confident.”
Charli King added 13 assists, eight digs, three kills and three digs for the TigerScots (9-7, 3-3), while Addie Perkins had nine assists, nine digs and three aces, Lily Lindsey 14 digs and four kills, Delaynee Angell seven kills, and Kelsey Stewart was 23 of 23 from the service line with seven aces.
BAKER 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in Greater Oregon League play with a 25-7, 25-7, 25-12 home win over the Pioneers.
“We knew tonight‘s game was going to be a tough one,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “Baker is a very solid team. Although we lost, we did have some good things happen as well. I am very proud of our young freshmen and sophomores that faced extremely talented hitters and they never backed down.”
Emma Leber and Darby Rhoads had three kills each, while Leber also had seven digs, and Madi Perkins five assists.
UNION 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Bobcats handed the visiting Rockets a 24-13, 25-14, 25-12 Blue Mountain Conference loss.
Madison Lunzmann was 10 of 11 from the service with four aces for the Rockets. She also had seven digs. Jade Atkins added three digs.
Prep girls soccer
PENDLETON 7, CROOK COUNTY 0 — Kelsey Lovercheck scored three goals, and Reilly Lovercheck added a goal and two assists as the Bucks defeated the host Cowboys in Intermountain Conference play.
Pendleton improves to 3-0 in IMC play and 6-0 overall.
“It was a great team win,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “Lots of play for everyone, and the defense was super.”
Kelsey Graham, Grace Pitner and Ashtyn Larsen added goals for the Bucks, while Hadley Brown had an assist.
Goalkeeper Miranda Medrano did not see a lot of action, but recorded four saves.
CHIAWANA 5, HERMISTON 0 — The Riverhawks handed the Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss in Pasco.
Chiawana led just 1-0 at the half, then reeled off four goals in the second half to pull away.
The Riverhawks found the net first as Ellie Cortes-Muniz reeled in a cross from Emma Haertling on a corner kick and put the ball in the net.
Freshman Alexa Campos scored the Riverhawks’ second goal off an assist from Jackie Castellanos.
Myah Giles and Bella Hoag also added goals for Chiawana.
Prep boys soccer
PENDLETON 4, CROOK COUNTY 2 — Sophomore Renee Ortega-Cruz scored three goals to lead the Bucks to their first Intermountain Conference win with a home victory over the Cowboys.
“It was nice to win at home,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “Coming from behind twice to win shows a lot of fight in the boys. It bodes well for the rest of the year.”
Crook County scored first, but Kenny Cook scored in the 16th minute to tie the score.
The Cowboys took the lead again, only to have Ortega-Cruz score in the 62nd, 65th and 67th minutes to seal the win. Simon Johnson assisted on the final goal.
Goalkeeper Scott Train had four saves for the Bucks (2-5 overall, 1-2 IMC).
Slowpitch softball
CHIAWANA 16-19, HERMISTON 9-18 — The Bulldogs saw their six-game win streak come to an end as the visiting Riverhawks swept Hermiston in a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
In the second game, Chiawana got off to a 4-0 lead mid-way through the third inning, but Eliza Rodriguez belted a three-run homer to pull Hermiston within 4-3.
Rodriguez hit a three-run homer to give the Dawgs an 11-4 lead in the fourth inning. Hermiston exploded for 11 runs in the fourth for a 14-4 lead.
Hermiston had a 16-10 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but gave up nine runs in the top of the seventh to trail 19-16 going into its last at-bat.
The Dawgs got two runs back in the bottom of the seventh, but fell short in the end.
In the first game, Hailey South hit two home runs, and Kendyl Inners hit another to pull the Dawgs into a 9-9 tie after four innings.
