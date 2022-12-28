PENDLETON — Stanfield blew open a close game with a big second half to beat Vernonia 55-36 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"It was a good win,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “We haven’t played a game since a stunning win over Union. Vernonia had a really good big man who could play inside-out. Once we got together as a team in the second half, we got after it. All season, we talk about how we have good depth and good legs.”
Stanfield led 18-17 after the first quarter, and 27-24 at the half. The Tigers then went on a 28-12 scoring spree in the second half to pull away for the win.
“I thought they were a pretty solid team, but our defense in the second half was key,” Smith said.
Gator Goodrich led the way for the Tigers (9-2) with 13 points. Landon Bailey added 11 points, and Michael Odell 10.
David McCallum led Vernonia (4-3) with 18 points.
Stanfield will play Toledo at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“I was watching them, they have some big kids who rebound inside,” Smith said of the Boomers. “I see our guard play being our strength. I have a bunch of boys who love the game of basketball.”
HEPPNER 59, TOLEDO 21 — Landon Mitchell had 14 points, and Caden George added 12 points and five steals, as the Mustangs ran over the Boomers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Heppner (8-2) took control of the game from the start and never let up. The Mustangs led 19-7 after the first quarter and 36-16 at the half. They held the Boomers scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Mason Orem added eight points and five rebounds for Heppner, while Trevor Nichols had seven points and four steals.
Garrett Hinds led Toledo (1-6) with 12 points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 64, KNAPPA 60 — The TigerScots needed every last point of their 23-9 lead in the first quarter against the Loggers.
Knappa outscored W-M 51-41 over the final three quarters, but the TigerScots held on for the win at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Cameron Reich led W-M (6-3) with 18 points, while Caleb Sprenger and Kyren Miller each added 12.
Tucker Kinder led the Loggers (2-4) with 19 points, including five 3-pointers and a 6-for-6 performance at the free-throw line.
PENDLETON 46, PRAIRIE (ID) 33 — The Bucks built a comfortable 35-21 lead through the first three quarters, and held on for a victory over the Pirates at the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.
Gauge Rueber and Carter Cary led Pendleton (5-7) with nine points each, with Jaydon Hoffert adding eight. Max Chapman was credited with playing a solid defensive game, according to coach Ron Murphy.
Lee Forsmann, a 6-foot-5 junior, led the Pirates (1-6) with a game-high 16 points.
Pendleton will play Moscow in the fourth-place game at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
NIXYAAWII 64, POWDER VALLEY 30 — Symon Picard scored 10 of his 19 points in the second half, and the Golden Eagles soared to a victory over the Badgers at the Baker Holiday Crossover.
Nixyaawii (7-1), which has won six games in a row, led 33-19 at the half, then put together a 31-11 run in the second half to secure the win.
John John Withers added 10 points for the Golden Eagles, while Baron Moses had 10 points and six rebounds. Picard added six rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Dylan Abrahamson had six assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Logan Profitt led the Badgers (4-5) with 11 points, while Cole Martin had seven.
DAYTON 66, UMATILLA 26 — A poor shooting performance from the floor hurt the Vikings as they dropped a game to the Pirates at the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy High school.
Umatilla (4-6) shot just 22.7% from the floor (10-44), and were held to just 14 points in the first half.
Top-ranked Dayton (8-1), which has won seven in a row, led 40-14 at the half and never looked back.
Kaden Salamanca led the Vikings with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. Micheal Montez chipped in seven points and three steals, while Tanner Prindle had five rebounds.
Michael Freeborn had a game high 19 points for the Pirates, who also got 15 points from Lucas Ashley.
Girls basketball
GRANGEVILLE (ID) 61, PENDLETON 50 — The Bulldogs put together a 30-11 run over the second and third quarters to pull away for a win over the Bucks at the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.
“The second and third quarters put us in a hole we couldn’t quite climb out of,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We made a run in the fourth and cut it to six or seven, but couldn’t get over the hump. Effort was much better today.”
Pendleton led 17-14 after the first quarter, with Hailey Schmidt scoring six of her team-high 14 points.
Pendleton went on a 20-17 scoring spree in the final quarter, but could not overtake the Bulldogs.
Melanie Boatman added 10 points for the Bucks (3-8), while Avery Krigbaum chipped in eight.
Madalyn Green led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Addisyn Vanderwall added 12.
“Avery Krigbaum has been battling illness and injuries, and I thought she played her best game of the season so far,” Forster said. “Mel Boatman played well on both sides of the ball, and Hailey Schmidt gave us a needed scoring boost. We struggled the previous three games, so it was good to get back on track a bit and get things headed in a better direction.”
The Bucks will play Kellogg in the seventh-place game at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Clarkston High School.
STANFIELD 46, VERNONIA 12 — Zuri Reeser and Destiny O’Neill each scored 10 points as the Tigers cruised a victory over the Loggers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Stanfield (9-1), which has won five games in a row, jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, and led 31-0 at the half.
The Tigers turned to their bench in the second half, where Alexis Mallory scored seven of her nine points.
Kaydence Roberson had five points to lead the Loggers (2-5), who have lost three in a row.
Stanfield will play at 6 p.m. Thursday against Toledo.
HEPPNER 50, TOLEDO 29 — Hallee Hisler scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half to help the Mustangs to a win over the Boomers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Heppner took control of the game from the start with a 13-4 lead after the first quarter. The Mustangs’ lead grew to 29-9 at the half, and the Boomers were unable to get back in the game.
Brooklynn Wilson added eight points and four rebounds for Heppner (3-7), which broke a four-game winless streak. Hisler added three steals.
Avery Tyler led the Boomers (4-3) with 11 points — all in the second half.
WESTON-MCEWEN 33, KNAPPA 30 — The TigerScots went on a 10-6 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a win over the Loggers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Trailing 24-23, Kelsey Graham and Lily Langford scored five points each to lift W-M to the win.
Graham led the TigerScots () with 13 points, while Langford had seven and Dalana Pickard six.
Kylie Lempea had 14 points for the Loggers (2-6), who have lost five in a row.
NIXYAAWII 43, VALE 35 — Sistine Moses scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as the Golden Eagles knocked off the 3A Vikings at the Baker Holiday Crossover to run their win streak to five games.
Nixyaawii took a 24-18 lead at the half, and led 37-29 heading into the fourth quarter, where each team scored six points.
Kyella Picard added nine points for the Golden Eagles (6-1), while Sophie Bronson added seven.
Haylee Cleaver led Vale (3-4) with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half.
CLATSKANIE 38, UMATILLA 23 — Kylie Thomas scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Tigers to a win over the Vikings at the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy High School.
Clatskanie held Umatilla scoreless in the first quarter and it could not recover.
Sophomore Alyssa Bow had 10 points to lead the Vikings (0-9), while Braelyn Cragun added nine.
Girls swimming
The Pendleton girls won just four events, but piled up the points with second, third and fourth-place finishes to slip past Hood River 88-76.
“The Buckaroos had another great meet today,” Pendleton coach Tony Nelson said.
Grace Pitner won the 100 freestyle for the Bucks with a time of 1:12.20, then swam the leadoff leg of the winning 200 free relay team that won with a time of 2:14.24 — 17 seconds ahead of Hood River. Also on the team were Sophie Nelson, Maryn Broker and Saralen Campbell.
Pitner also was second in the 50 free, while Campbell was second in the 100 butterfly, and Nelson second in the 100 free. Josie Nelson was second in the 100 breaststroke.
Pendleton finished 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke, with Broker winning with a time of 1:28.56.
The Bucks finished the day with a victory in the 400 free relay with a time of 6:24.86, leaving the Eagles 48 second behind. On the relay team were Kori Sirovatka, Aubrey Harrison, Tori Estrada and Jules Gunter.
Boys swimming
The Eagles won all but one event as Hood River swam past Pendleton 92-47.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have enough boys to fill an entire team, but they battle hard each week,” Pendleton coach Tony Nelson said.
Jack Bonzani had the lone Pendleton win in the 200 freestyle, touching the wall in a time of 2:26.70, 12 seconds in front of the next swimmer.
The Bucks finished second in the 200 free relay with a time of 2:10.26. On the team were Peyton Michael, Khoda Brown, Owen Burt and Bonzani.
Burt, Michael, Bonzani and Nathan Burcham teamed to finish second in the 400 free relay.
Burt also was second in the 100 backstroke.
