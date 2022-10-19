PENDLETON — Hobs Hurty finished third overall and helped Stanfield/Echo to second in the team standings at the Birch Creek Invite on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Hurty turned in a time of 17:39.30, and teammate Jagjot Singh was fifth with an 18:14:40 as the top five Tigers placed in the top 17.
Juan Diego Contreras of The Dalles won the race with a time of 15:47.80, with teammate Leo Lemann second (16:51) to help the Riverhawks to the team title with 22 points.
Stanfield/Echo was second with 47 points, while Pendleton was a distant third with 94 points, and McLoughlin was fourth (108), Ontario fifth (109) and Nixyaawii sixth (141).
Also scoring for Stanfield/Echo were Jack Sperr (14th, 19:27.40), Isaiah Lemmon (15th, 19:28.70) and Landon Bailey (17th, 19:37).
Pendleton freshman Jack Reynolds finished sixth with a personal best time of 18:21.40, while teammate Khoda Brown was 25th (20:25.40).
Raj Singh led McLoughlin with an 18th-place finish with a personal best time of 20:08, while Carter Ford was the top runner for Pilot Rock, finishing 19th with a personal best time of 20:11.30.
For Nixyaawii, Sacas Wildbill was the first across the finish line, coming in 26th (20:38), while Baron Moses was 32nd (20:56.40).
In the girls race, Cheyenne Skillman of Stanfield/Echo finished second with a time of 22:16.30, with teammates Sukhprit Kaur (6th, 23:06.90) and Ana Ramirez (13th, 26:19.60) finishing in the top 15.
Alaina Casady of The Dalles won the race with a time of 21:19.50, and the Riverhawks won the team title with 21 points. Pendleton was second with 37 points. They were the only schools with complete teams.
For the Bucks, Melissa Tune was third (22:38.90), Aubry Harrison was eighth (24.08.90), Persephone Bearchum 18th (27:12.10), Genevieve Christiansen 19th (27:31.40), and Tori Estrada 20th (28:07.40).
Pilot Rock’s Paige Moffit finished 14th (26:20.60), with teammate McKenna Bray 15th (26:23.50).
Emma Gomez was the top McLoughlin runner (21st, 28:30.70), while Diamond Greene was the lone Nixyaawii runner (25th, 30:03.30).
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 0, SPOKANE 0 — The Timberwolves and Sasquatch played to a draw in their NWAC East game in Pendleton.
BMCC goalie Anthony Lemus finished with four saves.
With Wenatchee Valley (5-6-0) upsetting Columbia Basin (7-3-0) 1-0, BMCC (5-3-2) moved into second place in the standings, four points behind the Hawks.
College women’s soccer
SPOKANE 8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Peyton Bastine had a hat trick, and Lizbeth Soto and Alexa Deatherage each added two goals as the Sasquatch cruised to an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves (3-10-0).
BMCC goalie Aeryn Elder finished with seven saves.
Spokane (10-1-1 East) has clinched a playoff spot.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.