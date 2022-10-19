PENDLETON — Hobs Hurty finished third overall and helped Stanfield/Echo to second in the team standings at the Birch Creek Invite on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Hurty turned in a time of 17:39.30, and teammate Jagjot Singh was fifth with an 18:14:40 as the top five Tigers placed in the top 17.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.