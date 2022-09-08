PENDLETON — The Dalles used a strong serving game and a well-executed offense to hand Pendleton a 25-9, 25-22, 25-13 nonleague loss on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Warberg Court.

“They are a solid team,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “They are a solid team, they have solid hitters and a phenomenal setter. They served tough and we did not pass very well. We have to have good touches to run any kind of offense. We weren’t able to do that except in the second set.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.