PENDLETON — The Dalles used a strong serving game and a well-executed offense to hand Pendleton a 25-9, 25-22, 25-13 nonleague loss on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Warberg Court.
“They are a solid team,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “They are a solid team, they have solid hitters and a phenomenal setter. They served tough and we did not pass very well. We have to have good touches to run any kind of offense. We weren’t able to do that except in the second set.”
Nicole Somnis led the Bucks with six kills, while Keirsen Spencer had five kills, Caddie-Jack Rueber six digs, and Josie Jenness handed out 16 assists.
Pendleton will host Clarkston, Washington, on Sept. 20.
RICHLAND 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Bombers picked up a big Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
“We came within a few points in the first two sets, winning throughout the whole first set until the last few points, then let a few errors slip by us,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “Overall, we played better tonight and showed that we could hold our own.”
Kylie Temple had five kills and three aces for the Bulldogs, while Camryn Hagel had 13 digs, Ayden Hagel 17 assists, and Izzy Simmons and Piper Roberts four kills each.
IONE/ARLINGTON PICKS UP TWO WINS — The Cardinals went on the road and posted nonleague wins over the Pioneers and Grizzlies at Griswold High School.
I/A, which is off to a 4-0 start, began the day with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 win over Griswold, then beat McLoughlin 25-12, 25-18, 25-10.
Against Mac-Hi, Madison Orem was 29 of 30 from the service line with nine aces. Calli Troutman had six kills, and Sunem Cavillo had three kills.
In their match against the Grizzlies, the Cardinals got 17 assists and three aces from Orem, Jolene Serrano had eight kills, and Troutman had nine kills and three blocks.”
“We had some girls playing positions they weren’t used to, but everyone came out and worked hard for the win,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said.
The Grizzlies beat the Pioneers 25-16, 30-28, 25-21 to earn a split on the day.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — Genna Robinson was a one-woman wrecking machine at the net with 13 kills as the TigerScots improved to 7-2 on the season with a 26-16, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of the visiting Rockets.
Kylie Thornton handed out 12 assists and had five digs for W-M, while Lily Lindsey had 14 digs and five kills, Delaynee Angell five aces, and Addie Perkins nine assists.
Aiva Ellis had 13 digs and four kills for the Rockets, while Jaxynn Thurmond and Lynn Williams each had four kills, Teagan Thornton eight assists, and Ali Smith seven digs.
“We played decent defense and had some great rallies,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “We just need to focus on being consistent. This team has great potential, we just need to put it all together.”
Prep girls soccer
CHIAWANA 5, HERMISTON 0 — Alexa Campos and Ava Suarez each scored two goals as the Riverhawks shut out the visiting Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“The girls played really well and fought tooth and nail the full 80 minutes,” Hermiston coach Omar Median said. “Karina (Olvera) had 20 saves and definitely gave our team confidence to keep fighting.”
Chiawana led 2-0 at the half as Campos scored off an assist by Emma Ellerd, and Kylie Anderson converted off an assist by her sister Isabel.
Campos scored from 18 yards out to open the second half, and Suarez scored the next two goals to finish the game.
“We managed to frustrate them, and made them work hard to score the goals they had,” Medina said.
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 7-13, GRANDVIEW 1-4 — Sophomore Katie Lohman threw both games in leading the Bulldogs to a sweep of the visiting Greyhounds in their season opener.
Cayleigh Miller hit a double, and Tallulah Cubbage a triple in the second inning to break the game open. Hailey South went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
In the second game, South hit a two-run single in the first inning, a three-run home run in the second, and another home run in the fifth.
Leading 8-4, going into the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs scored a few runs to give themselves a little breathing room.
Prep football
ADRIAN 96, PILOT ROCK 0 — The visiting Antelopes ran wild in a nonleague win over the Rockets.
Adrian led 54-0 after the first quarter and 82-0 at the half.
“It was not good at all,” PR coach Shane Munkers said. “We were outmatched in every position out there.”
The Rockets finished the game with 72 yards of offense.
College volleyball
NORTH IDAHO 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — Addie Kiefer had 13 kills and five digs to lead the Cardinals past the Timberwolves 25-17, 25-15, 22-5, 25-13 in the East Region opener Wednesday night for both teams.
Emma Barclay led BMCC with eight kills, while Kenzie Williams handed out 15 assists and Hallie Bagley had 14 digs.
