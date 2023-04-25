ATHENA — Brielle Ward and Hailey Stalling combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts as Weston-McEwen improved to 9-1 in Special District 6 play with a 9-1 victory over Echo/Stanfield on Tuesday, April 25.
“We had a great day at the ballpark with perfect weather,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Ava (Sams) and Genna (Robinson) had multiple hits and key RBIs to power our offense. The defense was solid. The fielding was definitely a highlight with strong play by Dalana Pickard in right field, and Sams and Bailey Moore working the left side of the infield for multiple outs. All in all, it was a good team effort.”
Each team scored a run in the first inning. While that would be all for the Cougars, the TigerScots added four runs in the second, and sealed the win with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Sams went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Robinson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
“We had a good game plan, but a walk here and an error at the wrong time, and it gets you,” Echo/Stanfield coach Saul Castro said. “They are a good team.”
For Echo/Stanfield, Mikael Graham had both of her team’s hits, with one being a double. Zoe Ramos took the loss, allowing nine runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 10, HEPPNER/IONE 9 — Baybay Matamoros hit a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the winning runs across the plate as the Rockets eked out a Special District 6 home win over the Mustangs.
Down 9-8 with runners at first and second, Matamoros lined a double to left-center to put Teagen Thornton and Aiva Ellis across the plate for the win.
The Mustangs scored seven runs in the sixth inning, and added a solo home run in the seventh by Hailey Wenberg to take a 9-8 lead.
On the day, Matamoros went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Rockets (13-5 overall, 7-3 SD6), while Paedyn Bennett was 4-for-4 with four RBIs, Hailey Thieme was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Ellis and Paige Moffit hit doubles.
For Heppner (7-8, 4-6, Hadlee Nation went 2-for-4.
HERMISTON 7, CHIAWANA 3 — The Bulldogs scored all but one run in the first three innings to pick up a Mid-Columbia Conference road won over the Riverhawks.
Macy Tovar pitched a complete game for Hermiston (3-8), allowing three runs on six hits while issuing just two walks.
Rylee Richman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Hailey South and Mika Cherry each hit doubles.
MCLOUGHLIN 9, UMATILLA 4 — The Pioneers got out to a 6-2 lead after three innings and held on for an Eastern Oregon League road win over the Vikings.
Umatilla scored two runs in the third and two in the sixth, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Pioneers picked up their first EOL win.
Aisling Giguiere pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts for Mac-Hi (7-6 overall, 1-3 EOL), and helped her cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Braelyn Cragun went 2-for-3 with a double for the Vikings (4-12 overall, 3-4 EOL), while Jaily Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Prep baseball
WESTON-MCEWEN 7, ADRIAN 3 — Ben Hubbard pitched four innings with 10 strikeouts, and the TigerScots picked up a Special district 7 win over the Antelopes at Baker High School.
W-M (8-12 overall, 5-2 SD7) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, scoring on a bases-loaded walk, a two-run single by Christian Biegel.
The TigerScots led 5-2 heading into the fifth inning, where they scored two more runs off RBI singles by Hubbard and Mark Spencer for a comfortable lead.
The teams will play again Saturday when the Antelopes travel to Athena. The first game starts at 11 a.m.
IRRIGON 4, LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT 1 — Boyd Davis had another quality outing on the mound for the Knights, pitching 5 1/3 innings with 14 strikeouts and just one walk in handing the visiting Cougars a Special District 7 loss.
The Knights (9-8 overall, 5-5 SD7) led 1-0 after four innings, then tacked on three more runs in the fifth as Braden Atkins belted a solo home run, Spencer Stewart hit an RBI single, and a fly out by Colton Thompson sent a run across the plate.
HEPPNER/IONE 20, DUFUR 4 (5) — The Mustangs pounded out 19 hits, including six doubles, in handing the host Rangers a Special District 7 loss.
Heppner led 6-2 after the first inning, then stretched its lead to 18-3 after three.
Tucker Ashbeck and Jaime Cavan each went 3-for-4, with Ashbeck hitting a double, driving in three runs and scoring four times.
Carson Eynetich, Caleb George, Caden George, Shad Greenup and Cameron Proudfoot all hit doubles.
Ashbeck and Carson Eynetich combined for nine strikeouts and two walks as the Mustangs improved to 13-4 overall and 8-2 in SD7 action.
SHERMAN 13, STANFIELD/ECHO 1 (5) — The Huskies scored early and often, and took advantage of seven errors, in picking up a Special District 7 home win over the Tigers.
Sherman led 1-0 after the first inning, then added four in the second and six in the third to pull away.
Connor Logan had the lone hit for the Tigers (9-7 overall, 5-5 SD7), a single in the top of the fourth inning.
The Huskies are atop the SD7 standings with a 9-1 record, one game ahead of Heppner.
UNION/COVE 14, PILOT ROCK 11 — The Rockets squandered a 7-1 lead as the Bobcats rallied for a Special District 7 win on the road.
The Bobcats, trailing 7-1 after three innings, scored five in the fourth and three in the sixth to take a 9-8 lead. They would add five more runs in the top of the seventh to make it 14-8.
The Rockets (7-9 overall, 3-4 SD7) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, getting an RBI single from Brock Stelk and a two-run double from Hunter Fitzpatrick, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Krister Litfin went 3-for-4 for Pilot Rock with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs, while Chase Corwin went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple. Carter VanHouten-Chase and two hits and two stolen bases.
Morgan Johnson went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for the Bobcats (8-4, 5-2), while Derek Miller had a double and three RBIs.
KAMIAKIN 18, HERMISTON 0 (5) — Carter Poland, Landon Welter and Caiden Thomsen drove in three runs each as the Braves (10-3) picked up a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
Kamiakin jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first, then added five runs in the second, two in the third and six in the fourth to take control of the game.
Sonny Pourier had the lone hit for Hermiston (2-11), a single in the top of the fifth.
UMATILLA 10, MCLOUGHLIN 7 — RJ Estrada went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs to power the Vikings to an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Pioneers.
Estrada hit a three-run double in the second inning as the Vikings (3-11 overall, 3-4 EOL) evened the score at 3-3. Umatilla would add two runs in the third and four in the fourth to pull away.
The Pioneers (8-5, 1-3) scored three runs in the top of the seventh — all off passed balls — but it wouldn’t be enough.
Justus Zamudio had three hits for the Vikings, while Kaden Salamanca had two hits and two stolen bases. Carter Griggs and Carter Monahan combined for the win, striking out six.
For Mac-Hi, Cooper Yensen had two of his team’s three hits, along with two stolen bases.
Girls golf
Pendleton’s Anika Urbina shot a 97 to finish third at the La Grande Girls Invite at the La Grande Country Club.
The Bucks finished second behind La Grande (397) in the team standings with a 428.
Also scoring for the Bucks were Kori Sirovatka (101), Abby Thorne (113) and Sophie Nelson (117).
La Grande’s Natasha Lane won medalist honors with a 90, with teammate Marissa Lane second with a 93.
Stanfield/Echo’s McKenzie Rose shot a 106 to place sixth overall, while Denya Valle had a 129 to place 15th. McLoughlin’s Addie Banks shot a 118.
Boys soccer
SOUTHRIDGE 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Suns led 2-0 at the half, and held on for a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over the Bulldogs.
“We struggled to get our offense going and test their keeper,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “All in all, a rough night.”
Gabriel Lara finished with four saves for Hermiston, which fell to 4-10 with the loss.
The Bulldogs will host Walla Walla on Thursday, and will honor their seniors before the game.
Girls tennis
KAMIAKIN 4, HERMISTON 3 — The Bulldogs split the singles matches, and won the No. 2 doubles match, but dropped a Mid-Columbia Conference home match to the Braves.
Signe Bech won the No. 2 singles match, beating Kamiakin’s Layken DeCoria 6-3, 6-2. The Bulldogs also got a singles win from Dulce Valencia at No. 4 with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Maci Shurtliff.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Hermiston’s Catherine Doherty and Lucy Headings beat Juliana Miller and Clara Demarest 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
WESTON-MCEWEN 2, MCLOUGHLIN 2 — The TigerScots’ top singles player, Jacqlyn Albert, switched things up and played doubles against the Pioneers, teaming with Lirian Holden for a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Kaylee Bower and Avery Lewis in the No. 1 match.
W-M’s Yulissa Camargo won the No. 1 singles match, beating Kaylee Bower 8-5.
Mac-Hi won the two remaining doubles matches. Jocelyne Arroyo-Guzman and Coralie Quist-Knopf beat Halle Parker and Addison Carey 8-4 at No. 2, while Esmeralda Perez and Guadalupe Hernandez won the No. 3 match with an 8-1 win over Dena Loiland and Jolene Wolf.
PENDLETON 7, IONE 0 — The Bucks made a clean sweep of the visiting Cardinals, led by Elsie Zaugg’s 8-4 victory over Vicky de la Torre in the top singles match.
Also in singles, Pendleton’s Adelaide Tesch beat Sunem Calvillo 8-1, and Drew Hathaway came away with an 8-2 win over Leelynn Vandever.
In doubles, Josie Nelson and Rachel Walker won the No. 1 match with a 6-2 victory over Jolene Serrano and Kelly Doherty, and Ellie Monkman and Adrianne Demianew followed with a 6-3 win over Lizzy Doherty and Brionna Serrano.
PENDLETON 3, BAKER 1 — Taybree Walker beat Isabel Cunningham 6-2, 7-5 in the No. 1 singles match to lead the Buck to a home win over the Bulldogs.
Ashtyn Larsen won the No. 2 singles match with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Baker’s Madi Sullivan.
The Bulldogs won the No. 1 singles match, but Pendleton came back to win the No. 2 match as Ellie Monkman and Adrianne Demianew posted a 6-1 win over Tristen Tritt and Paige Anderson.
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 2, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — Mazon Langford continued his winning ways for the TigerScots with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Bryan Garcia-Villegas in the top singles match.
In the lone doubles match, W-M’s Trysten Burns and Jose Barahona topped Bryan Martinez and Diego Ledezma 8-3.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.