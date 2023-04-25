ATHENA — Brielle Ward and Hailey Stalling combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts as Weston-McEwen improved to 9-1 in Special District 6 play with a 9-1 victory over Echo/Stanfield on Tuesday, April 25.

“We had a great day at the ballpark with perfect weather,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Ava (Sams) and Genna (Robinson) had multiple hits and key RBIs to power our offense. The defense was solid. The fielding was definitely a highlight with strong play by Dalana Pickard in right field, and Sams and Bailey Moore working the left side of the infield for multiple outs. All in all, it was a good team effort.”

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years.

