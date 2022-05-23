ATHENA — Weston-McEwen coach Jeff Griggs wanted to play a first-round game at home to get his team primed and ready for the rest of the 2A state softball playoffs. Mission accomplished.
The TigerScots took care of Lost River 7-1 on Monday, May 23, and will travel to play at 3 p.m. at Kennedy on Wednesday in the second round.
W-M starter Hailey Stallings pitched a no-hitter and struck out five. She faced the minimum of batters in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“This was a good outing for Hailey,” Griggs said. “In the second, we had an error and some walks. That’s how they were able to score.”
The Raiders led 1-0 after two innings, but the lead didn’t last.
The TigerScots scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, and tacked on two more for good measure in the sixth.
No. 8 hitter Genna Robinson got things going in the fifth with a single. She then stole second and scored on a single by Kylie Thornton. Bailey Moore sent Thornton across the plate with a triple to right field, and a Luna Dennett single sent Moore home for a 3-1 lead.
Madison Shell’s only hit of the day was a triple that scored Dennett, and Shell finished things off by scoring on an error.
In the sixth, Robinson reached on a double, scored on a double by Thornton, who later scored on a sacrifice fly by Moore.
“Any time your eight and nine score four of your runs and have four hits between them for six bases, that’s pretty big,” Griggs said.
Moore went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Thornton was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
PILOT ROCK 9, SANTIAM 0 — Aiva Ellis threw a four-hit shutout, and the Rockets turned three double plays to knock the visiting Wolverines out of action in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Rockets advance to play at North Douglas on Wednesday in the second round.
“It’s nice to get in the playoffs and let everyone know we have some decent softball out here,” Pilot Rock Bill Zyph said.
Baybay Matamoros went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Rockets. “She really swung the bat well for us today,” Zyph said.
Madison Lunzmann went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ellis hit an RBI double. The Rockets also scored four runs off bases-loaded walks.
“We were patient at the plate and it paid off,” Zyph said. “Defensively, Madison Moffit, Mackenzie Bennett and Natalie Lankford played good defense for us today.”
Baseball
HEPPNER 13, BONANZA 3 (6) — Leadoff hitter Kason Cimmiyotti hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the Mustangs trounced the visiting Antlers in the first round of the 2A state baseball playoffs.
Heppner (16-8) advances to play at No. 3 seed Knappa on Wednesday in the second round.
Cimmiyotti opened the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to right field. He also hit a two-run double in the second inning, and a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
The Mustangs scored one run in the first inning and three in the second to take a 4-0 lead.
Trailing 4-0 heading into the fourth, the Antlers scored three runs to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Heppner broke open a close game with six runs in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by an RBI triple by Carson Eynetich, and a bases-clearing double by Cameron Proudfoot.
The Mustangs would add three more runs in the six to invoke the mercy rule.
Tucker Ashbeck pitched a complete game for the Mustangs, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.