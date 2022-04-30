ATHENA — Hailey Stallings threw a pair of gems, and the TigerScots played stellar defense in beating Elgin 14-0 and 19-0 on Friday, April 29 in Special District 6 action.
“The team defense was greatly improved from two weeks ago,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “The defense played well as a unit and had only one error in each game. The players also hit well and were aggressive on the base paths.”
Stallings threw a two-hit shutout in the opener, while Madison Shell hit a two-run single for W-M in the first inning, then drove in runs in the second and fourth innings with sacrifice flies.
In a six-run fourth inning, Dalana Pickard and Janie Helfretch stole home, while Stallings had an RBI single.
In the second game, Stallings threw a three-hit shutout as the TigerScots picked up the sweep.
W-M (9-5 overall, 5-1 SD6) led 7-0 after two innings, and 12-0 after two.
Stalling also went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Helfretch, Bailey Moore and Shell also hit doubles. Helfretch also drove in four runs.
PENDLETON 17-15, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 0-0 — Sauren Garton pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10 as the Bucks won the first game of their Intermountain Conference doubleheader on the road against the Eagles.
Pendleton improved to 16-1 overall and 8-0 in IMC play.
Josie Jenness went 3-for-3 with six RBIs, while Chloe Taber went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
In the second game, the Bucks pounded out 15 hits — including 14 singles — as they scored early and often.
Pendleton led 5-0 after the first inning, and 9-0 after three. The Bucks tacked on six more runs in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
Garton pitched three innings of one-hit ball, and struck out seven. Kendall Murphy pitched the fourth, striking out two.
Taber went 4-for-4 with a double, while Brie Youncs was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
RICHLAND 16-13, HERMISTON 6-3 — The Bulldogs found themselves trailing 9-0 after three innings and couldn’t recover as they dropped the first game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader to the host Bombers.
Hermiston put together 11 hits, including home runs by Ainsley Philippi and Hailey South, but it couldn’t get the timely hits it needed.
South hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth, while Philippi hit a two-run shot four batters later.
Sophia Sams and Brooklynn Boyce hit home runs for the Bombers. They both drove in five runs.
In the second game, the Bulldogs struggled to score runs despite getting 10 hits. Sydney Stocker and Eliza Rodriguez each had doubles for the Bulldogs.
Mashayla Rodriguez and Boyce each hit home runs for the Bombers, while Bailey Hausenbuiller went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
BAKER 11-8, MCLOUGHLIN 1-1 — Kaycee Cuzick hit a double, a triple and drove in four runs as the host Bulldogs won the opening game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader with the Pioneers.
Kuzick also pitched a complete game, striking out 13.
Rylee Herndon and Darby Rhoads each had a single for Mac-Hi.
In the second game, Cuzick pitched a 4-hitter, striking out 11.
Mac-Hi scored its lone run in the first inning as Herndon scored off a pop fly by Rhoads. Katie Barnhart hit a double for the Pioneers.
Kaci Anderson and Teygan Coley each drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
UMATILLA 3-0, VALE 2-14 — Kyleigh Wheeler hit a walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Umatilla to a home win in the first game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader against Vale.
Wheeler’s hit scored Maddisyn Rico as Umatilla (7-13, 6-3 EOL) beat Vale for the first time in more than eight years.
Wheeler also hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the score at 2-2.
Vale picked up the split, winning the second game by a wide margin.
Payton Perry threw a complete game shutout, scattering four hits and striking out six.
Brogan Payne went 4-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored for Vale (8-9, 5-4).
Baseball
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 5-13, PENDLETON 0-4 — Jake Von Lubken pitched a five-hit shutout as the Eagles opened their Intermountain Conference doubleheader with a win over the Bucks.
Von Lubken struck out seven, and the Bucks left runners in scoring position in three innings.
Collin Primus had two hits for the Bucks (10-7, 6-2 IMC), while Aiden Gunter had a double.
Mason Spellecy hit a solo home run for the Eagles, while Ryles Buckley drove in two runs.
In the second game, Pendleton had a 1-0 lead after two innings, but the Eagles hung five runs on the board in the third and the rout was on.
Primus, Andrew Demianew and Jace Otteson each had two hits for the Bucks, who had eight hits. Gunter and Otteson hit doubles.
Spellecy and Hunter Hough each had three hits for HRV (13-4, 8-0), while Buckley had two RBIS.
IRRIGON 18-20, NYSSA 8-10 — Braden Atkins drove in four runs on two hits to lead the Knights to a home win over the visiting Bulldogs in the first game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader.
“We started off pretty slow in our first couple of league games,” said Irrigon coach Fredy Vera, whose team swept Nyssa for the first time since 2019. “We are hitting our stride. Things are coming together at the right time.”
Atkins had a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to help the Knights (6-7, 4-3 EOL) to a 13-7 lead at the end of five innings.
Spencer Stewart hit a double and drove in three runs, Brayden Locey had three RBIs, and Boyd Davis went 3-for-3 with a double and scored three times.
Davis, Kaiden Hussey and Atkins combined on a three-hitter.
Brandon Vela went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Nyssa.
In the second game, Colton Thompson went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Knights, who also got two triples and four RBIs from Davis.
Trailing 6-0, Davis hit a three-run triple in Irrigon’s seven-run second inning to take the lead for good.
Vela went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Bulldogs, who have lost six games in a row.
VALE 19-28, UMATILLA 0-4 — Vale held Umatilla to just four runs and seven hits during their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader in Umatilla.
In the second game, Umatilla scored one run in the third and three in the fifth, but it didn’t make a dent in Vale’s big lead.
Vale scored 10 runs in the second, with three coming off a three-run homer by Kade Kurata, and two off a double by Eli Aldred.
In the fifth inning, Umatilla scored runs off singles by Frank Monahan and Kaden Jacobs, and a fielder’s choice by Isaiah Gonzalez.
In the opener, Kurata threw a no-hitter for Vale, striking out 15. Only one Umatilla batter reached base — on a dropped third strike.
Kurata also hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
BAKER 15-16, MCLOUGHLIN 5-0 — The Pioneers led the Bulldogs 2-1 after two innings, and the teams were tied at 2-2 after three, but host Baker put together a six-run fourth inning en route to a big win in the first game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader.
The Bulldogs would go on to score three in the fifth and four in the sixth to take a 15-5 lead.
Mac-Hi scored three runs in the top of the sixth — one off a wild pitch, one off a bases-loaded walk, and another off a single by Donny Birdwell — but they hardly made a dent in the Bulldogs’ lead.
Javi Esparza and Cooper Waltermire hit singles for the Pioneers.
Caiden Benson hit two doubles for Baker, while Jaxon Logsdon went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
In the nightcap, Baker’s Logan Capon threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts to earn the win.
Waltermire and Owen Bishop hit singles for the Pioneers.
Hayden Younger and Hudson Spike each hit a triple and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
DUFUR 5-11, HEPPNER 0-7 — Isaac Anthony pitched a complete game, scattering two hits and striking out 14 as the host Rangers won the opening game of their Special District 7 doubleheader.
Connor Holloway hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning for Dufur.
Ryan Lindsey hit a double for the Mustangs, while Toby Nation hit a single.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 10, WENATCHEE 4 — Carson Bradshaw had five goals and Andrew Guerrero had two as the host Bulldogs beat the Panthers.
“Another solid performance from the defense, and Jasper (Hardy) had a great night in the cage,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said.
Vinny Trevino, Frankie Trevino and Blake Palzinski each added a goal for the Bulldogs (10-1).
HERMISTON 8, RICHLAND 7 — Carson Bradshaw and Vinny Trevino combined for seven goals as the Bulldogs held off the visiting Bombers on Thursday night.
“It was a very close game from start to finish,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “The boys played very hard all the way. The defense played outstanding, and our offense stepped up against a very physical Richland defense.”
Nick Purswell also scored for Hermiston.
Golf
Cody Adams took medalist honors, and Hermiston won the team title at the Nixyaawii Invite at Wildhorse Golf Course.
Adams shot an 89 to win his first high school tournament.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Brycen Jones (96), Cameron Jones (99) and Jadyn Davis (103).
Tennis
HERMISTON 5, PENDLETON 3 — The Bucks won one singles match and two doubles matches in a nonleague road loss to the Bulldogs.
Pendleton’s Olivia Corbett won at No. 1 singles with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Addie Caplinger.
In doubles, the Bucks won the No. 2 match as Ashtyn Larson and Rachel Walker eked out a 7-6, 7-5 win over Lilli Chase and Anna Eckhardt.
At No. 4 doubles, Adelaide Tesch and Josie Nelson beat Bryleigh Mecham and Braylon Mecham.
College softball
SPOKANE 4-8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-4 — Maddie Durham hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Sasquatch rallied to beat the Timberwolves in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader in Spokane.
Olivia Page had a double, and Macy Cordon hit a triple for BMCC (4-24 overall, 4-18 East)
In the second game, Spokane scored early and held off the Wolves down the stretch.
Kennedy Robertson went 2-for-3 with a double for BMCC.
Durham hit two triples and drove in two runs for Spokane, while Sadie Bocook hit a double and had two RBIs.
