ATHENA — Genna Robinson pounded down 13 kills and added three blocks as Weston-McEwen handed Jordan Valley a 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 nonleague loss on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Lily Lindsey added 12 digs and six aces for the TigerScots (7-3), while Kylie Thornton handed out 12 assists, Lirian Holden had 10 digs and three aces, Delaynee Angell served up nine aces, and Addie Perkins had 12 digs, eight assists and three aces.
“It was nice to see improvement on the things we are working on,” W-M coach Shawn White said.
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 14-5, PASCO 3-10 — Hailey South drove in five runs as Hermiston handed host Pasco a loss in the first game of their doubleheader.
Cayleigh Miller had three RBIs, while Tallulah Cubbage had two.
Annikah Perez and Brooke Gerard each went 3-for-4 at the plate.
In the second game, Gerard went 3-for-3.
“In the second game, we did not come out ready at all,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, BIG BEND 0 — The Timberwolves picked up their first NWAC East victory with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 road win over the Vikings.
Jordyn Adams had seven kills and 10 digs for Big Bend. No game stats were available for BMCC.
College women’s soccer
NORTH IDAHO 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Cardinals scored three second-half goals to hand the host Timberwolves a loss in the NWAC East opener for both teams.
Faith George, Olivia King and Camryn Pugh all scored for NIC.
BMCC goalie Aeryn Elder finished with one save.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, NORTH IDAHO 1 — Cristian Rea scored two second-half goals to lead the Timberwolves to an NWAC East home win over the Cardinals.
BMCC goalkeeper Anthony Lemus finished with five saves.
David Irigoyen scored NIC’s lone goal in the first half.
