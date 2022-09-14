ATHENA — Genna Robinson pounded down 13 kills and added three blocks as Weston-McEwen handed Jordan Valley a 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 nonleague loss on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Lily Lindsey added 12 digs and six aces for the TigerScots (7-3), while Kylie Thornton handed out 12 assists, Lirian Holden had 10 digs and three aces, Delaynee Angell served up nine aces, and Addie Perkins had 12 digs, eight assists and three aces.

