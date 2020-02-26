PENDLETON — Spokane’s Austin White hit a 3-pointer just over three minutes into the first half, and the Sasquatches never looked back as they handed the Blue Mountain Community College men’s basketball team a 99-67 home loss to close their season on Wednesday night.
The Timberwolves’ Logan Liddicoat was the first to score, sinking a shot from beyond the arc that gave Blue Mountain an early 3-0 advantage, but it would be the team’s only lead of the game.
White and Garrett White combined for five straight points in response to take over the game for good.
Two back-to-back layups from Spokane’s Jaron Williams with 9:13 remaining in the second half gave the Sasquatches a 66-42 lead. Williams returned three minutes later with another basket to extend the advantage to 75-50. Jaleon Stith scored a trey with 1:08 left to play to broaden Spokane’s lead to 99-64.
Wes Persinger led the Timberwolves (7-22, 3-13 NWAC) with 16 points on the night. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Dedi Seme and Craig Mueller each put up 10 points for Blue Mountain.
Williams shot 10-for-15 from the field to lead Spokane (23-6, 13-3 NWAC) with 25 points. Garrett White followed with 20, and Austin White 15.
With the season-ending home loss, Blue Mountain remained the bottom-ranked team in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region.
Women’s basketball
SPOKANE 59, BLUE MOUNTAIN 42 — A layup from Spokane’s Faith Adams with 1:03 left in the first quarter tied the score at 16-16, and the Sasquatches proceeded to take a 17-7 second quarter to help end Blue Mountain’s season with a home defeat on Wednesday.
Katie Skramstad shot 6-for-6 at the line and led the Timberwolves (3-24, 1-15 NWAC) with 18 points on the night. She hauled in five defensive rebounds.
Brooke Wheeler added 12 points for the Timberwolves and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds on the night.
Spokane (12-13, 5-11 NWAC) got 25 points from Adams and 10 points each from Dejah Wilson and Lexi Cook.
Blue Mountain ended its season at the bottom of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.