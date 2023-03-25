PENDLETON — Dominic Smith threw six solid innings, and Aengus Gilligan drove in four runs as Blue Mountain Community College held on for a 6-4 victory in the first game of its doubleheader with Olympic College on Saturday, March 25.
The Timberwolves went on to sweep the Rangers, with a 16-0 win in the second game.
Smith gave up one run on six hits, struck out eight and walked none before handing the ball over to reliever Nathanael Warwick, who gave up three runs on four hits in two innings of work. Cameron Smith threw the ninth for the save.
Gilligan hit a two-run single in the second inning as the Timberwolves took a 3-0 lead. In the sixth, Matthew Carlson scored on a Gilligan sacrifice fly, and Gilligan drove in one run in the eighth with a single.
Tommy Whiles went 2-for-4 with a triple for BMCC, and scored twice — once on a balk and another on a wild pitch.
In the second game, the Timberwolves took advantage of nine walks and three errors to make quick work of the Rangers.
BMCC scored three runs on wild pitches in a seven-run second inning.
Davis Mauzy went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and had two stolen bases for BMCC, while Brady Rasmussen hit a two-run triple in the fifth, and Gavin Hunter had three RBIs.
Otho Savage pitched a complete game for the Timberwolves, scattering three hits and striking out five.
Defensively, BMCC had zero errors and turned three double plays.
Prep baseball
IRRIGON 9, UMATILLA 1 — The Knights pounded out 13 hits and played error-free defense in beating the host Vikings in a nonleague game.
Braden Atkins hit an RBI single in the second inning as Irrigon (4-1) opened up a 5-0 lead after two innings. Atkins added a two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning as the Knights’ lead ballooned to 8-0.
Spencer Stewart went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Irrigon, and pitched a complete game, scattering eight hits and striking out four.
The Viking scored their lone run in the seventh inning when Carter Manahan scored on a sacrifice fly by Emilio Jaimez.
RJ Estrada went 3-for-3 for Umatilla (0-5). Davis Raymond, Estrada and Justus Zamudio combined to give up 13 hits and strike out nine.
JOSEPH/ENTERPRISE/WALLOWA 14-18, WESTON-MCEWEN 1-1 — The Eagles held the TigerScots to just two hits in taking the first game of their nonleague doubleheader in Athena.
J/E/W Starter Drew Beachy and reliever Caden Fent combined for eight strikeouts and four walks, while Jaxon Grover and Lane Rouse each drove in three runs.
Kyren Miller and Easton Berry each hit a single for the TigerScots, who committed five errors on defense.
W-M led 1-0 after two innings after scoring in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk. But that would be it for the TigerScots as the Eagles scored four in the third, three in the fourth and seven in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
In the second game, the Eagles led 10-1 after six innings, then hung another eight runs on the board in the eight for the final score.
Sean Roggiero went 2-for-4 with a double for the TigerScots, who scored their only run in the first inning.
Three Eagles pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, with Grover picking up the win.
SEASIDE 14, MCLOUGHLIN 4 (5) — The SeaGulls took an early lead and never looked back in picking up a road win over the Pioneers.
Seaside took advantage of nine Mac-Hi errors and seven walks, while Tanner Kraushaar went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
RIVERSIDE 23, STANFIELD/ECHO 20 — The Pirates took a 10-5 lead after the first inning and were able to hold on for a nonleague home win over the Tigers.
“It was a long game with a lot of errors and walks on both sides,” Stanfield/Echo coach Brad Rogers said.
On the day, the teams combined for 34 walks and or hit batters.
The game was tied 17-17 late in the game before the Pirates pulled ahead for good. Only six of Riverside’s 23 runs were earned.
Riley Lantis had a big day at the plate for the Pirates, going 3-for-5 with three doubles and five RBIs, while Caden Szasz was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Lucas Szasz picked up the win on the mound.
For Tigers (4-1), who lost their first game, Alex Flores went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and walked three times. Dome Curiel hit a double and had four RBIs, Caleb Henning was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Michael Odell hit a bases-clearing triple, Gator Goodrich hit a triple, and Joe Crawford had a double and an RBI.
On the mound, Coby Harwood came on in relief to pitch 2 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run. He struck out six.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 9, KAMIAKIN 4 — Kellen Young scored three goals to help the Bulldogs to a win over the Braves at Kennison Field.
The Bulldogs scored first on a goal by Caleb Grabell, only to see the Braves come back to tie the score. Hermiston led 3-1 at the half and never trailed.
Grabell had two goals for Hermiston (2-3), while Kahn Schlegal, Frankie Trevino, Nick Purswell and Blake Palzinski each had one.
Boys soccer
KAMIAKIN 3, HERMISTON 1 — The host Braves scored two second-half goals to hand the Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
The game was tied at 1-1 at the half. The Bulldogs scored first in the 32nd minute off a goal by Renee Medrano, only to see the Braves come back one minute later with a goal by TJ Britton.
Kamiakin took the lead in the 46th minute, then got a goal by Gavin Gallagher two minutes later to finish the scoring.
“First half was a pretty good game,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “It was back and forth. It could have gone either way. We both had our chances and opportunities, and they took advantage of theirs. Their keeper came out and made some saves. We didn’t finish our chances. That has been the story of our season so far.”
Track and field
McLoughlin’s Johnny Koklich won the 200 meters (24.31) and was second in the 100 (11.65) to lead the Pioneers at the Hawks Invite in College Place, Washington.
David Hernandez picked up a win in the 800 for Mac-Hi with a time of 2:15.33, and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team with Koklich, Giovanny Sandoval and Tristan Sewell that finished second in a time of 47.34.
Raj Singh (116-10), Joe Gomez (115-2) and Derek Antonson (114-5) went 5-6-7 in the javelin, while Singh also won the triple jump with a mark of 36-8.
Sandoval was sixth in the triple jump (33-4.25) and seventh in the long jump (17-4).
La Grande won the boys team title with 173 points, followed by College Place (117). Mac-Hi was fifth with 76.5 points.
In the girls meet, Mac-Hi’s Madi Perkins topped the field in the 400 with a time of 1:09.68, and also placed second in the javelin with a mark of 108-8, and third in the triple jump with a distance of 28-5 1/2.
She also ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team (56.73) with Lainie Ellis, Addy Brown and Abi Perkins that finished fourth.
Star Badillo placed second in the discus for the Pioneers with a mark of 90-4, and also placed fifth in the shot put with a heave of 27-9 1/2.
Daisy Koklich ran to a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (19.75), and also was seventh in the 300 hurdles (56.84).
La Grande won the girls team title with 212.5 points, with College Place a distant second with 111.5 points. Mac-Hi was fifth with 62.5 points.
Prep softball
MCLOUGHLIN 14-18, ECHO/STANFIELD 9-15 — Aisling Giguere pitched both games, and had seven hits on the day, including a home run, to lead the Pioneers to a road sweep of the Cougars on Friday.
Aisling had three hits, including two doubles in the first game, while Abi Perkins hit two triples. Caity Barnhart and Ally Sasser each had three hits for the Pioneers, who rallied from a 5-2 deficit after two innings for the win.
Nevaeh Thew, Mazie Reeser, Kenya Dovalina and Zoe Ramos all had two hits for the Cougars.
In the second game, Aisling relieved Addy Leonetti after the first inning, and belted four hits, including her second home run of the season.
Just like the first game, the Cougars took an early 3-2 lead after two innings, but Mac-Hi scored nine runs in the third and five in the fifth to pull away.
Echo/Stanfield rallied with six runs in the sixth, but couldn’t catch the Pioneers.
Avah Carper and Leonetti had three hits each for Mac-Hi, while Jamie Weems and Giselle Ramos hit home runs for the Cougars.
“Our hitting has been a little sporadic in the first three games of the season, but the girls have been working hard and it showed today,” Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. “Echo/Stanfield is a young team but wouldn’t give up. They came back to get within four runs (in the second game), but we held on for the win.”
Boys golf
Riverside’s Wyatt Browne shot an 83 to earn medalist honors Friday at the Dufur Invitational at The Dalles Country Club.
Browne shot a 39 on the front nine, and finished 18 strokes ahead of second-place finisher Colton Miller (101) of Burns.
Broc Erickson of Nixyaawii and Owen Gorham of Wallowa tied for third with a 102, while Umatilla’s Miles Franks was fifth with a 106.
Burns won the team title with a 442, followed by Riverside (444) and Stanfield/Echo (474).
Casey Carver led Stanfield/Echo with a 108, with Dax Davis right behind with a 110.
Girls golf
Anika Urbina finished third with a 94 to lead Pendleton to second place in the team standings Friday at the Dufur Invitational at The Dalles Country Club.
Durfur’s Tygh Timinsky took medalist honors with an 87, while Katelyn Vassar of The Dalles was second with a 91.
Dufur won the team title with a 423, with the Bucks (440) second, The Dalles (442) third, and Umatilla (532) fourth.
Also figuring into the scoring for Pendleton were Kori Sirovatka (113), Abby Thorne (115) and Sophie Nelson (118).
Alyssa Bow led the Vikings with a 128, followed byLillian Zuniga (130), Mischa Hill (136), and Jada Longoria (138).
Rose McKenzie shot a 130 for Stanfield/Echo, which did not field a complete team.
