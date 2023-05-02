PENDLETON — Top-ranked Scappoose was as good as advertised as the Indians escaped with a 5-3 win over Pendleton on Tuesday, May 2, at Bob White Field.
“We scheduled them last spring,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “They wanted to play and said they would come to our place.
We knew they would be good.”
The Indians led 5-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, where the Bucks put three runs on the board.
Dylan Gomez started the string of runs with an RBI single, followed by a Clayson Cooley RBIs single to left field that sent Andrew Demianew across the plate.
Jace Otteson finished things off with a double to left field that sent Gomez home.
Scappoose went three up, three down in the top of the seventh, giving Pendleton one last chance to make up the difference.
A ground out and a strikeout put the Bucks in a hole, but a single by Demianew got things turned around. Gomez ended the game, flying out to right field.
Demianew went 3-for-4 with a double for the Bucks, while Cooley was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Payton Lambert started the game, giving up four runs on three hits, while striking out six.
“Payton didn’t have his best stuff, but kept us in the game,” Haguewood said. "They got the hits when they needed to. We gave ourselves opportunities, but fell short. It comes down to who makes plays.”
HEPPNER 1, SHERMAN 0 — In a big Special District 7 showdown, the Mustangs shut down the visiting Huskies behind stellar pitching and defense.
Heppner (16-4 overall, 11-2 SD7) starter Tucker Ashbeck went five innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. Carson Eynetich came on in relief, going two innings, scattering two hits and striking out three.
The Mustangs (16-4 overall, 11-2 SD7) scored their lone run in the fourth inning as Eynetich scored on a single by Jaime Cavan.
Caden George went 2-3 for the Mustangs and had a stolen base.
Sherman (13-5, 11-2) pitchers Talon Dark and Eduardo Rubio limited the Mustangs to five hits, and struck out six.
The teams will play a key doubleheader Saturday in Moro.
IRRIGON 11, STANFIELD/ECHO 0 (6) — Braden Atkins pitched a complete game one-hitter with five strikeouts to lead the Knights to a Special District 7 road win of the Tigers.
After a scoreless first inning, Irrigon scored four runs in the second, and led 7-0 when the Knights exploded for four runs in the sixth.
Spencer Stewart went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Knights (12-8 overall, 8-5 SD7), while Zane Acock and Julian Gomez each drove in two runs.
Blaine McClure had the lone hit for the Tigers (9-10, 5-8), a single in the fourth inning.
WESTON-MCEWEN 13, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 2 — Sean Roggiero hit a solo home in the first at-bat of the game to set the tone for the TigerScots in a Special District 7 road win over the Rockets.
W-M held a 4-1 lead after two innings, but did the majority of its damage in the final three innings with nine runs.
Ben Hubbard pitched 4 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts for the TigerScots, and hit a triple and drove in a run.
Jace Dunlap went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for W-M (11-12 overall, 8-2 SD7), while Timothy Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Krister Litfin went 2-for-3 for the Rockets, while James Lunzmann hit a double and had an RBI.
KAMIAKIN 6, HERMISTON 3 — The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in dropping a Mid-Columbia Conference road game to the Braves.
Kamiakin scored all of its runs over the first four innings. Kellen Berg led the Braves with three hits and two RBIs, while Caiden Thomsen threw four innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts.
JR Starr and Tate Neddo each had two hits for the Bulldogs, who finished the season with a 2-14 MCC record.
Prep softball
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 13, IRRIGON 0 (5) — Freshman Coley Gibbs pitched a one-hit shutout, and Ali Smith hit a three-run home run, as the Rockets made quick work of the Knights on the road in Special District 6 action.
Coley had a perfect game going into the fifth inning, where the Knights ruined it with a double.
Paige Moffit went 3-for-5 for the Rockets (16-5 overall, 10-3 SD6), while Aiva Ellis was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. Kyella Picard went 2-for-3 with a double, while Hailey Thieme was 3-for-4 with a double, Paedyn Bennett was 3-for-4, and Kashley Golden went 3-for-3.
WESTON-MCEWEN 24, HEPPNER/IONE 4 — Ava Sams hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the TigerScots beat the visiting Mustangs in Special District 6 play.
“Our teams certainly did not take this game for granted and are happy for the win,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said.
W-M led 3-2 after the first inning, then tacked on four more in the second, and two in the third to put the game out of reach.
Hope Berry and Luna Dennett each hit doubles for W-M, which improved to 10-1 in league play.
Hailey Stallings went the distance for W-M, allowing 13 hits and striking out six.
Hadlee Nation went 3-for-5 for the Mustangs (4-9 SD6), while Morgan Cutsforth was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
MCLOUGHLIN 16, RIVERSIDE 4 (6) — Addy Leonetti pitched complete game for the Pioneers, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out 12, as Mac-Hi beat the Pirates in Eastern Oregon League action.
Abi Perkins went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Mac-Hi, which turned a 7-3 lead into a runaway with nine runs in the top of the sixth.
Riverside starter Natalie Lomeli struck out nine, but 11 walks and five errors hurt the Pirates.
Lomeli, Elaina Salgado and Halie Orcutt all went 2-for-3 for the Pirates.
CHIAWANA 18, HERMISTON 7 — The Riverhawks got out to an early lead and never backed down in picking up a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs (3-11)
Kaylee Elliott and Hailey South each hit home runs for Hermiston, while Mika Cherry and Allison Serna hit doubles. South’s homer was a three-run shot in the Bulldogs’ five-run fourth inning.
Adriana Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Riverhawks.
Boys lacrosse
HERMISTON 15, CHIAWANA 1 — The Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night with a huge win over the Riverhawks at Kennison Field.
Frankie Trevino led the way with four goals, while Blake Palzinski had three. Nick Purswell, Kellen Young and Joe Filippi each had two goals, while Kahn Schlegal and Isaac Corey each had one.
Goalkeeper Kaden Hasty finished with 28 saves for the 8-3 Bulldogs.
“We are gelling at the right time,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “We told them all year, our goal is to get better each game and each day. That’s what they are doing.”
Hermiston will play Richland at 7 p.m. Thursday at Badger Mountain Park.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 7, LA GRANDE 1 — The Bucks won everything but the No. 1 singles match in beating the Tigers on the road.
Pendleton’s Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg won the No. 1 doubles match with an 8-2 victory over Ari Myer and Rylan Mellinger, and Taybree Walker and Claire Stratton followed with an 8-1 win over Addy Dunlap and Maezie Wilcox.
In singles, Lilly Noble won the No. 2 match with an 8-3 win over Addison Berry, while Drew Hathaway won the No. 3 match 8-1 over Laura Hendrickson. Noemi Alvarez finished off the singles with an 8-0 win over Amy Hernandez.
Track and field
Sebastian Roggiero swept the hurdle events, and Cameron Reich won the 200 and the long jump to lead the TigerScots to the boys’ team title at the Weston-McEwen Small School Invite in Athena.
W-M rolled up 179.5 points, with Heppner a distant second with 94.5.
Roggiero turned in a PR of 16.94 second in the 110 hurdles, just edging teammate Anthony Nix (17.02). In the 300 hurdles, Roggiero had a time of 43.76, nearly 2 seconds ahead of Stanfield/Echo’s Sam Wyse (45.65).
Nix also won the triple jump with a leap of 40-4 1/4, and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team with Maddox King, Wyatt Parsons and Reece Ball, that turned in a time of 46.68.
Irrigon’s team of Jaton Black, Jozen Byers, Koebie Campos and Antonio Lemus was second in the 4x100 with a time of 46.93. Byers also won the pole vault (11-0), while Lemus (12.13) and Black (12.39) went 2-3 in the 100.
Reich ran a 24.32 to win the 200, and sailed 20-1 in the long jump. Reich also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team with Nix, Jacob Schurtz and Alex McIntyre that placed second with a time of 3:45.09.
Caleb Sprenger added a win in the shot put (40-7) and the high jump (6-0) for the TigerScots, and placed second in the javelin (152-4).
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols picked up three gold medals, winning the 800 with a blazing time of 1:59.58, the 1,500 with a time of 4:15.66 — 17 seconds ahead of Stanfield/Echo’s Bodie Braithwaite — and ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team of Jacob Finch, Owen Cunningham and Hayden McMahon that won in 3:43.87. Nichols also was fifth in the javelin (125-6).
McMahon also won the 100 (12.11) and was second in the 200 (24.57).
Griswold picked up points in the field events as Caiden Boatright was third in the discus (118-5) and sixth in the shot put (36-3), while Robby Garrett was fourth in the long jump (17-6 3/4) and Ethan Reeder was eighth (16-7 1/2).
In the girls’ meet, Heppner’s Lily Nichols won four events, starting with a PR in the 800 at 2:30.55, then following with a PR in the 1,500 (5:12.10), a win in the 300 hurdles (52.41), and a win in the 4x400 relay (4:26.14) with Adrianna Worden, Irelynn Kollman and Hallee Hisler.
Hisler also won the 200 (27.47), the 400 with a PR of 1:01.61, and was third in the long jump (13-0 1/2).
Heppner dominated the distance races. In addition to Nichols’ wins, the Mustangs took the top four places in the 3,000, led by Kollman with a time of 12:10.41. Kollman also was second in the 800 (2:35.72).
Weston-McEwen won the girls’ team title with 162 points, with Heppner second with 113, and Stanfield/Echo third with 110.
W-M’s Lily Lindsey won the 100 (13.71) and the high jump (5-1), and was second in the 200 (27.72). She also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay of Brynn Brownie, Kelsey Graham and Rose White that won with a time of 53.01.
Stanfield/Echo won the horizontal jumps, with Emily Hancock going 14-5 to win the long jump, and Emirsyn Marcum winning the triple jump with a mark of 30-10 3/4.
Griswold earned the majority of its points in the field events, with Ellery Flerchinger winning the discus with a mark of 93-2. She also was fifth in the shot put (26-1), while teammate Maya Texidor was second in the shot put (28-6) and eighth in the discus (72-6).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.