PENDLETON — Treasure Valley pounded out 31 hits over two games, and the Chukars improved to 11-1 in NWAC East play on Tuesday, April 4, with a 12-2 and 14-7 sweep of Blue Mountain.
In the second game, Leia Jenkins went 5-for-5 with two triples, a double and three RBIs for the Chukars, who broke a 5-5 tie in the second inning with two runs. They added four runs in the fifth and and two more in the seventh to pull away for the win.
After TVCC scored five in the top of the first, the Timberwolves came back with five runs of their own, scoring two off errors, while AnaReece Weston and Aramy Glaser hit RBI singles.
Harley See hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth for BMCC (2-10 East), but it wouldn’t be enough.
In the opener, the Timberwolves had eight hits, but managed just two runs as they stranded six runners on base.
BMCC’s run in the first inning came from a solo home run by Mikaela Higley, while Delaney Vibbert hit an RBI single in the third.
Mylee Milne hit a double and had three RBIs for the Chukars.
Prep softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 14, PILOT ROCK 1 (6) — Bailey Moore went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the TigerScots opened Special District 6 play with a road win over the Rockets.
“It was a good way to kick off league play,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Pretty much everyone had a chance to get an at-bat and we were happy with both of our pitchers. One thing that I liked was we scored steadily as we went and we had no errors. That’s a good way to start things off.”
The TigerScots (4-1) took a 3-1 lead after the first inning, then used a six-run second inning to take control of the game.
Moore led off the second with a double, then scored on a double by Ava Sams. Hailey Stallings, Dalana Pickard and Kylie Thornton hit back-to-back-to-back RBI singles for a 7-1 lead, and Lily Langford added a two-run single to make it 9-1.
Sams went 4-for-4 on the day with two doubles and three RBIs, while Stallings pitched four innings, scattering three hits with five strikeouts.
THE DALLES 5, PENDLETON 4 — The Bucks took an early lead only to see the host Riverhawks come back with four runs in the fourth inning for a 4-2 lead and the eventual win.
Sammantha Wilks went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Bucks (7-3), while Avery Krigbaum was 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the second inning, and Kendall Murphy hit a solo home run in the seventh inning. Murphy also pitched a complete game, allowing five runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.
Madalynn Sagapolutele and Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai hit home runs in the fourth inning for The Dalles.
HEPPNER/IONE 24, LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT 1 (3) — The Mustangs pounded out five doubles and opened Special District 6 play with a road win over the Cougars.
ECHO/STANFIELD 24, IRRIGON 7 (4) — Mazie Reeser went 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBIs as the Cougars opened Special District 6 play with a road win over the Knights.
Echo/Stanfield, which ended a four-game losing streak, led 8-0 after the first inning and never looked back.
Irrigon struggled on the afternoon, committing eight errors and walking five.
“Their girl threw strikes, but she is slower and we had a hard time waiting for the pitches,” Echo/Stanfield coach Saul Castro said.
Nevaeh Thew went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Cougars, while Kylie Jackson was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, and Zoe Ramos was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Ramos also pitched all four innings, scattering five hits while striking out three and walking four.
Prep baseball
PENDLETON 11, THE DALLES 1 — The Bucks scored in every inning, and Andrew Demianew hit a home run to lead Pendleton to a road win over the Riverhawks.
“We just had different things happen,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “The defense played well, the pitching did well, and our offense did well. The Dalles is a good squad. They had a couple of good guys on the hill that we did well against. It was a good effort after a long week in Arizona.”
The Bucks took a 1-0 lead after the first, then slowly built on their lead. The Dalles scored their only run in the second inning.
For the Bucks, Payton Lambert went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Demianew, Dylan Gomez and Jace Otteson also hit doibes, while Demianew hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
Luke Bensching and Evan Lehnert combine on a five-hitter with seven strikeouts.
The Bucks (6-5) will play at Redmond on Friday.
STANFIELD/ECHO 12, LYLE/KLICKITAT/WISHRAM 5 — Connor Logan drove in four runs, and the Tigers opened Special District 7 play with a road win over the Cougars.
Stanfield (5-2) took a 4-2 lead after three innings, and led 5-3 heading into the sixth inning.
In the sixth, the Tigers scored five runs, bolstered by a two-run triple from Gator Goodrich, and an RBI triple from Logan.
Logan went 4-for-4 on the day with three runs scored, while Kobe Harwood pitched six innings, striking out five.
HEPPNER/IONE 3, IRRIGON 2 — Scoreless through six innings, the Mustangs hung three runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh to beat the visiting Knights in their Special District 7 opener.
Irrigon (4-4) scored two runs in the top of the seventh off a single by Brayden Locey, while the Mustangs (6-2) scored all three of their runs in the seventh on errors — with all runs coming with two outs.
Heppner starter Tucker Ashbeck went six-plus innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven.
Irrigon starter Boyd Davis threw a one-hitter through five innings, striking out 12.
WESTON-MCEWEN 7, UNION/COVE 2 — Sean Roggiero hit a triple and closed out the game on the mound as the TigerScots beat the Bobcats in their Special District 7 opener in Union.
Tied at 2-2 after two innings, W-M scored two runs in the fourth to take the lead for good. The TigerScots, who ended an eight-game losing streak, added three more runs in the sixth for good measure.
Kyren Miller drove in two runs for W-M (4-9), while Roggiero pitched the last four innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 5, BAKER 2 — The Bucks swept the doubles and split the singles matches to beat the Bulldogs on the road.
Adelaide Tesch won at No. 3 singles for Pendleton, beating Madison Sullivan 3-6, 7-6, 10-6, while Lilly Noble won at No. 4 with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg won at No. 1 doubles, while Rachel Walker and Josie Nelson won at No. 2 with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Tristen Tritt and Paige Anderson, and Claire Stratton and Sara Airoldi won at No. 3.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, MCLOUGHLIN 2 — The TigerScots won all three singles matches to slip past the Pioneers on the road.
“I was very happy to finally play some tennis after our snow storm came through on Monday” Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. “Even though we lost, I think we played some good matches.”
At No. 1 singles, W-M’s Jacqlyn Albert defeated Avery Lewis 6-0, 6-3, while Lirian Holden beat Jocelyne Arroyo 8-4 at No 2. Yulissa Camarso made it a clean sweep with an 8-4 win over Nely Villegas.
The Pioneers rallied in doubles with Coral Quist and Kaylee Bower taking the No. 1 match 8-2 over Addison Carey and Halle Parker, while Esmeralda Perez and Dani Alvarez won the No. 2 match 8-0 over Dena Loiland and Jolene Wolf.
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — Mazon Langford won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-3 over Bryan Garcia to lead the TigerScots past the host Pioneers.
Tysten Burns topped Connor Batchelor 8-0 at No. 2, and Seth Muilenburg beat Elder Fombona 8-0 at No. 3. Mac-Hi won the No. 4 match as Bryan Martinez beat Jose Barhona 8-4.
