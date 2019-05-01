Umatilla’s Zayne Troeger won the 800 and 1,600 and ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays Tuesday at the Cadet Invite in Yakima.
Troeger ran a 2:04.69 in winning the 800, a half-step in front of Sydney John of Zillah.
Troeger had a little breathing room in the 1,600, clocking a 4:47.32, nearly 5 seconds in front of the next runner.
The Vikings’ 4x100 team of Eric Hoyos, Julian Guiterrez, Troeger and Arrik Russell ran a 46.05 to win by 3 seconds, while the same quartet won the 4x400 (3:38.79) by 5 seconds.
Gutierrez also was second in the long jump with a PR of 19-8¾.
Umatilla swept the throws, with Ethan Adams winning the shot put with a mark of 40-10.
Mark Quinnonez threw 129-3 to win the discus, while Anthony Ibarra tossed the javelin 153-5, more than 10 feet farther than than the second-place thrower.
Ibarra also won the pole vault with a height of 12 feet.
Riverside’s Marco Landeros won the 300 hurdles in a time of 44.12, and was sixth in the 110 hurdles (18.67).
In the girls division, Umatilla’s Tymesha Douglas (31-5) and Chantal Lemus (31-3) went 1-2 in the triple jump.
Lemus also was second in the discus (91-2) and the shot put (31-4).
Taylor Durfey of Umatilla won the shot put with a mark of 33-5. She also was fifth in the javelin (78-10).
Abigail Cardenas picked up a win in the 300 hurdles (52.25) for the Vikings, and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Riverside’s Hannah Payne won the 100 with a PR of 13.39. She also was third in the 200 with a PR of 28.38, and eighth in the 400 (1:08.59).
NWAC softball
BMCC 10-1, TVCC 6-8 — Mariah Moulton hit a home run and drove in three runs as the Timberwolves beat the Chukars in the first game of an East Region doubleheader Tuesday in Ontario.
Blue Mountain took a 9-6 lead after two innings, and tacked on one run in the fourth.
Shelby Tolman went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, while Gussie Cook hit a double and had three RBIs.
Kayleigh Hibbard went the distance, scattering 10 hits and striking out four.
In the nightcap, the Chukars evened the score, holding BMCC to just one run on seven hits.
Moulton and Mady Handy each hit a double for the Timberwolves.
TVCC pounded out 17 hits, including four doubles — two by Katie Davis.
