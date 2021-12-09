UMATILLA — Umatilla opened the Columbia River Clash on Thursday, Dec. 9, with a dominating 62-25 victory over Grant Union.
The Vikings (2-1) jumped out to a 23-4 lead after the first quarter — thanks in part to 13 points from Ulises Armenta. Armenta finished with 18 points, three assists and two steals.
Umatilla led 37-14 at the half as the Prospectors had no answer for the Vikings, who also got 13 points from Oscar Campos and 12 from Lynkin McLeod.
Campos also had 13 rebounds and eight steals, while Kaden Salamanca had six points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Parker Neault had 10 points to lead the Prospectors (1-2).
HEPPNER 53, TOLEDO 52 — Tied at 52-52 with 27.7 seconds left on the clock, Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm called a timeout to draw up a play for the last shot.
With 3 seconds left in the game, David Cribbs was fouled and made the first of two free throws to give the Mustangs a thrilling nonleague win over the Boomers.
“I’m really proud of how resilient the boys played in the fourth quarter,” Rosenbalm said. “We were up and they made a run. These hard-fought preseason games are good. Happy we could walk away with the victory.”
Tucker Ashbeck led the Mustangs (3-1) with 13 points, while Cribbs added 12, and Joe Sherman chipped in eight points and five assists.
Gunner Rothenberger led the Boomers (0-3) with 26 points.
“He’s a good basketball player,” Rosenbalm said. “He’s been starting since he was a freshman. I knew he was good and was going to get his points.”
BONANZA 83, STANFIELD 56 — Allen Hill scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Antlers to a road win over the Tigers.
Bonanza (5-0) jumped out to a 25-10 lead in the first quarter, and though Stanfield played even with the Antlers in the second and third, they were on the losing end of a 22-11 fourth-quarter run.
Pablo Arellano led the Tigers with 18 points, while Connor Logan had 13.
WD Ness added 19 points for the Antlers, while Ty Nelson added 15.
BANDON 56, PILOT ROCK 38 — The Tigers used a 23-4 run in the first quarter to take control of the game and cruise to a nonleague road win over the Rockets.
“We outscored Bandon in the second and third quarters, and only got outscored by two in the fourth,” Rockets coach Tyler Zyph said. “Bandon hit some shots early that put us in a hole. I am super happy and proud of how well our young team battled a top 2A ten in Bandon.”
Rylen Bronson led the Rockets (1-3) with 17 points, while Efren Castro added 10.
The Tigers (2-1) got 16 points from Owen Brown, and 13 each from Andrew Robertson and Trevor Angove.
MCLOUGHLIN 57, IRRIGON 25 — The Pioneers opened their season with a nonleague win over the Knights at the Columbia River Clash.
Isaac Earls had 15 points for Mac-Hi, which led 14-9 after the first quarter and 38-13 at the half.
Luis Flores led the Knights (1-4) with 12 points.
NIXYAAWII 57, RIVERSIDE 27 — Dylan Abrahamson had 17 points, and the Golden Eagles won their first game of the season with a victory over the Pirates at the Columbia River Clash.
“They were on top the whole way,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We didn’t play well and turned the ball over way too much against their press. Our youth showed.”
Humberto Sanchez led the Pirates with nine points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 54, CULVER 43 — Blane Peal scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half to lead the TigerScots to a home win over the Bulldogs.
Theo White took care of the second half, scoring 10 of his 14 points.
Caleb Sprenger added 11 points for W-M, which improved to 3-1 overall.
Logan Macy led Culver with 16 points.
Girls basketball
PUTNAM 62, PENDLETON 42 — The Bucks battled the No. 1 team in the state to a tie score at the half, but the Kingsmen (3-0) pulled away in the third quarter with a 23-10 run to pick up a nonleague win over Pendleton.
“It was probably the best first half of basketball we have played all season,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We played some of the best defense we have all year. We came out of the locker room and they ratcheted up their defense and played physical, which is how they play up here.”
The game was tied at 27-27 at the half, but it quickly got away from the Bucks in the third quarter.
“We learned that we can compete with those teams.” Porter said. “If you aren’t winning, you are learning. We are getting better.”
Chloe Taber led the Bucks (1-4) with 15 points, while Avery Krigbaum added six points — all in the first half. Jaden Samp and Brielle Youncs each had five rebounds, while Olivia Corbett had four.
Putnam’s Emma McDonald had a game-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.
MCLOUGHLIN 53, IRRIGON 28 — Emma Leber had a game-high 20 points to lead the Knights to win over the Prospectors at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Mac-Hi jumped out to a 30-19 lead at the half, then went on a 12-3 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Darby Rhoads added 13 points for the Pioneers, while Jolyne Harrison led Irrigon with 13 points.
GRANT UNION 41, UMATILLA 35 — Trailing 19-15 at the half, the Prospectors used a 14-2 run in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for a win over the host Vikings at the Columbia River Clash.
“We started slow in the first half and did not jump in and do what we do in the third,” Umatilla coach Marisa Gonzalez said. “We got it going in the fourth, but ran out of time. No. 32 (Riley Robertson) killed us inside. She was tall and had some weight on all of our girls.”
Taylor Durfey led the Vikings (1-2) with 16 points, with Jara Montez adding nine points.
After being held to one point in the first quarter, Robertson led the Prospectors with 20 points.
HEPPNER 30, TOLEDO 22 — Hannah Finch had 13 points and seven steals to lead the Mustangs over the visiting Boomers and pick up their first win of the season.
Heppner (1-2) led 8-5 after the first quarter and 12-8 at the half. The Mustangs were able to keep one step ahead of Toledo in the second half.
Avery Tyler led the Boomers (1-1) with eight points, while Kylie Warfield added seven points and 13 rebounds.
BANDON 49, PILOT ROCK 27 — The Tigers jumped out to a 32-11 lead at the half and never looked back in handing the host Rockets their first loss of the season.
Olivia Thompson led Bandon (3-0) with 13 points, while Katelyn Senn added 12 points.
Jaxynn Thurmond led the Rockets (3-1) with six points.
NIXYAAWII 42, RIVERSIDE 31 — An even game at halftime turned into a runway in the third quarter as the Golden Eagles improved to 3-0 with a win over the Pirates at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
“We had it down to nine a few times,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We missed a lot of good shots. We missed layins and things that should go in. We were 2-20 from the 3-point line.”
Sistine Moses led the Golden Eagles (3-0) with 10 points, while Jasmin Lopez had 14 points for Riverside (2-2).
WESTON-MCEWEN 42, CULVER 34 — The TigerScots used a balanced scoring attack to hand the visiting Bulldogs a nonleague loss.
W-M held a 16-13 lead at the half, then went on a 18-10 run in the third quarter to pull away.
“Great effort by our girls on both ends of the court,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “We came out strong in the third, which I'm always proud of. Certainly lots for us to improve on, but that's coming as we grow together. Culver, as a team, battled to the end and forced us to focus, especially Sierra Bautista, who's a skilled ball player and shot the ball well.”
Brynn Brownie led the TigerScots (2-2) with 10 points, while Dalana Pickard added nine and Taylor Quaempts six.
Bautista had a game-high 24 points for Culver (1-3).
Wrestling
Hermiston recorded three pins in under 30 seconds in picking up a 69-6 road win over Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Carlos Cervantes pinned Pasco’s Tonkra Phomtanaphun in 20 seconds at 113 pounds, while Sam Cadenas needed just 22 seconds to pin Angel Pedraza at 285.
At 160 pounds, sophomore Ben Larson pinned Anthony Reed in 27 seconds.
Hermiston also won three matches by forfeit. Pasco earned its six team points with a forfeit by Hermiston at 220 pounds.
HERMISTON 69, PASCO 6
106 — Isiah Havins (H) won by fall, 5:05. 113 — Carlos Cervantes (H) p. Tonkra Phomtanaphun, :20. 120 — Aiden Favorite (H) d. Andre Rodriguez, 10-8 (OT), 126 — Zayne Helfer (H) p. Jose Alvarez, 5:47. 132 — Jaysen Rodriguez (H) d. Victor Godinez, 5-2. 138 — Daniel Garza (H) d. Jesus Manzo, 7-0. 145 — Trevor Kirkpatrick (H) p. Gavin Floyd, 2:04. 152 — Hunter Dyer (H) p. Oscar Romeo Murguia, 1:31. 160 — Ben Larson (H) p. Anthony Reed, :27. 170 — Javier Garcia (H) p. Josue Reyes, 3:22. 182 — Jaxson Gribskov (H) won by forfeit. 195 — Michael Ramirez (H) won by forfeit. 220 — Eduardo Aguilar (P) won by forfeit. 285 — Sam Cadenas (H) p. Angel Pedraza, :22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.