IRRIGON — Kaden Salamanca threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Umatilla won its season opener Friday, Sept. 10, with a 40-0 nonleague win over Irrigon.
“I have nothing but respect for the Umatilla coaches,” Knights coach Ken Thompson said. “They had their kids ready to play. We played way better than we had in the past and we moved the ball. Our inexperience bit us a bit. We had a couple of turners and missed blocks. I’m confident we are going to get things fixed this next week.”
Umatilla coach Chad Smith, in his first year with the Vikings, was pleased with what he saw from his team.
“We started slow,” he said. “We needed to get some jitters out of the way. It’s a new offense and we have people in new positions. I thought they did a good job.”
Salamanca threw two touchdowns passes to Ramiro Alvarez, and one each to Kaden Jacobs and Emilio Jaimez. Javier Jaime Jr. and
Alex Escamilla-Barajas each had a rushing touchdown.
The Vikings also had a safety in the fourth quarter as Teagan Hohonshelt tackled an Irrigon running back in the end zone.
“They got up on us 14-0 (in the first) and we didn’t have an emotional response for that,” Thompson said. “We had some hopes and expectations and they got dashed.”
Thompson said he was pleased with the play of running backs Lee Harrison and Josiah Moreno, quarterback Mason Harrison and linebacker Braden Atkins.
The Knights lost running back/linebacker Frank Chapa in the first half with an injury. His status is unknown.
Umatilla will play Sept. 16 at Weston-McEwen. Irrigon will host Riverside on Sept. 17.
STANFIELD 34, CULVER 0 — Hobs Hurty ran for 137 yards on eight carries, and scored two touchdowns, as the Tigers beat the host Bulldogs in nonleague action.
Stanfield (1-1) led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter, 20-0 at the half, and 28-0 at the end of the third quarter.
Ryan Elizares ran for 42 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Kaden Combe connected with Gator Goodrich on an 18-yard score.
Not to be left out, defensive end Bodie Braithwaite stripped the ball from a Bulldog and ran it back 45 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Isaiah Lemmon added 22 yards rushing as the Tigers had 230 yards on the ground.
Stanfield will play at Heppner on Sept. 17.
Cross-country
RUNNERS SOUL XC FEST — The Hermiston girls filled the top seven spots to win the team title at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla.
The Bulldogs finished with 15 points, followed by Southridge (59), The Dalles (76) and Weston-McEwen (106).
Sophomore Megan Joyce was the first across the finish line for the Bulldogs with a time of 20 minutes, 17.30 seconds. She was followed by Alexia Serna (20:51.90), Ashley Treadwell (21:04.40), Cydney Sanchez (21:19), and freshman Elizabeth Newman (21:25.50) rounded out the scoring.
Heppner’s Hailey Heideman finished 11th (22:20.10), with teammates Kylie Boor (23:33.50) coming in 17th, Hannah Finch (24:36.10) 24th, and Harley Anderson (33:28.50) 43rd.
Evalena Lieuallen (20th, 24:20.60) was the first TigerScot across the finish line, followed by Rose White (27th, 24:53.60), Brynn Brownie (37th, 27:15), Mackenzie Aldrich (40th, 30:09.90) and Helen Williams (41st, 30:44.70).
Umatilla’s Dacceli Gonzalez (26:11.30) led the Vikings, finishing 32nd, while teammate Andrea Encisco (27:38.70) was 39th.
The Hermiston boys, led by Logan Springstead, placed fifth through 11th to capture the team title with 30 points.
Springstead finished the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17: 34.80.
Juan Diego Contreras of The Dalles crossed the finish line first in a time of 15:53, followed by Weston McEwen’s Alex McIntyre (17:03.90) and Heppner’s Trevor Nichols (17:13.70).
The Dalles (47) finished second in the teams standings, while Heppner (63) was third and Umatilla (132) fifth.
Following Springstead across the finish line were Miguel Duron (6th, 17:40.50), John Mills (7th, 18:00.40), Jaysen Rodriguez (8th, 18:00.40), Grant Anderson (9th, 18:07.20) and Zachary Turner (10th, 18:08.80).
Heppner’s Ed Ellsworth finished 12th overall in time of 18:41.40, with teammate Joe Sherman on his heels in 13th place (18:44.90). Jacob Finch was 23rd (19:47.10) for the Mustangs, and Thomas Rudulf (33rd, 21:04.10) rounded out the scoring.
For the Vikings, Quinn Funderburk (35th, 21:36.20) was the first man done, followed by Tanner Prindle (41st, 23:10.70), Alexis Aremeta (44th, 23:26.10), Miles Franks (52nd, 24:53.40) and Liam Early (61st, 30:05.20).
Griswold’s Jef Case (24:10.70) and Wyatt Van Wetchel (24:18.20) finished 45th and 46th
Girls soccer
CATLIN GABEL 3, RIVERSIDE 1 — The Pirates were within a goal at the half, but gave up two goals to the visiting Eagles in the second half to fall to 1-1-1 on the season.
Layla Castillo scored on a direct kick for the Pirates in the second half. Areli Cambero finished with 30 saves.
“The girls played really well,” Riverside coach Yvonne Torres said. “We do have things we need to address. I felt this was a really good way for the girls to learn. We need to play these teams to get better.”
Boys soccer
TROUT LAKE 4, IRRIGON 1 — Brandon Valdes scored in the first half for the Knights, but the host Mustangs got off to a quick start in picking up the nonleague win.
Goalkeeper Julian Abbott finished with seven saves for Irrigon (0-3-0).
“They had some good pacing and moved the ball around pretty well,” Irrigon coach Richard Schranz said of his team. “After the first 15 minutes, they started locking things down.”
