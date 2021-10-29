ATHENA — Levi Phillips ran for 224 yards on 35 carries, and scored all four of Weston-McEwen’s touchdowns, as the TigerScots rallied to beat Grant Union 28-26 on Friday, Oct. 29., in the final Blue Mountain Conference game of the season.
“We were down 20-0 to start the game,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We made defensive changes at halftime. I couldn’t be more proud of how they continued to compete.”
The TigerScots trailed 20-6 at the half, but came out in the third quarter and scored to pull within 20-14.
Grant Union’s Justin Hodge then broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run for a 26-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
“We got the ball back and scored,” Hansell said. “We held them, then marched down again and scored with 47 seconds left. We held them from there. Everyone contributed and our offensive line blocked outstanding.”
Phillips scored the final touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion.
Blane Peal completed 3 of 8 passes for 93 yards. Two of the passes went to Theo White for 93 yards.
The TigerScots (7-1 overall, 5-1 BMC) now will wait to see who they play in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
Grant Union will get the No. 3 seed out of the BMC after coming out on top of a tie-breaker with Stanfield and Umatilla.
Grant Union and Stanfield made it out of the point differential, but the Prospectors held the head-to-head tie-breaker with a 26-21 win over the Tigers earlier in the season.
POWDER VALLEY 48, IONE/ARLINGTON 20 — The Cardinals scored 20 second-half points, but it barely made a dent in the Badgers’ 48-0 lead at the half in a Special District 2 crossover game at Easter Oregon University.
“They jumped on us early,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “They are what an 8-man team is made of, and even their size has speed. We haven’t seen speed like that. The kids didn’t come off the bus in the first half and got punched in the jaw. We played better in the second half, which we needed going into the playoffs.”
Cardinals quarterback Carson Eynetich completed 9 of 16 passes for 175 yards — to seven different receivers — and caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Rollins in the fourth quarter.
Rollins also ran for 51 yards and had seven tackles. Bryce Rollins also had seven tackles.
Marty Medina caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Eynetich, while
Cedrick Dayandante ran for a 10-yard touchdown.
“It was kind of weird,” Stefani said of the game. “We had a few turnovers and they blocked a punt. It’s not like they were putting up points, they were getting the ball at the 22-yard line.”
The Cardinals (5-4) now wait to see who they will play in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
“We came out of this OK,” Stefani said. “We didn’t get completely blown out, which will help.”
A wreck on the freeway 2 miles west of La Grande kept most of the Ione/Arlington fans from getting to the game.
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 20, LAKE WASHINGTON 4 — The Bulldogs broke out the bats in a victory over the Kangaroos in the quarterfinals of the 2A/3A state tournament at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima, Washington.
Hermiston dropped a 9-4 game to Kelso in the semifinals, dropping the Bulldogs into the consolation bracket, where they will face R.A. Long at noon Saturday.
No other details were available.
Cross-country
3A/2A/1A SPECIAL DISTRICT 5 CHAMPIONSHIPS — The Heppner boys earned a trip to the state championships with a second-place finish as a team.
The Mustangs finished with 55 points, while Union won the team title with 22.
Trevor Nichols finished second overall for the Mustangs with a time of 16 minutes, 1.30 seconds, while Pine Eagle’s Caleb Brown won the race in 15:54.90.
Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre (16:33.90) finished fourth to earn an individual berth.
Joining Nichols at state will be Ed Ellsworth (13th, 18:13.10), Jacob Finch (19th, 18:37.60), Joe Sherman (21st, 18:40.90), Kamron Drury (23rd, 19:02.70) and Roen Waite (48th, 21:53.80).
Only the top two teams and top five runners advance to state.
Union won the girls team title with 33 points, with Burns coming in second with 52. Heppner was a close third with 68, while Weston-McEwen was fifth with 119.
Audrey Wells of Union won the race with a time of 20:23, with Riley Morris of Burns right on her tail at 20:32.80.
No local girls teams or runners qualified for state. Heppner’s Hailey Heideman finished eighth (21:26.70).
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, BIG BEND 2 — The Timberwolves rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat the visiting Vikings 19-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11 in NWAC East play.
Jaycee Weathermon had 16 kills and 20 digs for BMCC, while Emma Barclay added 13 kills and two blocks, and Kenzie Williams handed out 27 assists. Mia Holcomb added 22 assists, and Jenna Houseworth 20 digs.
For Big Bend, Gabriella Rios had 17 kills and 14 digs, while Myah Gallinger handed out 25 assists and had 13 digs.
