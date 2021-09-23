STANFIELD — Theo White recovered a fumble in the end zone with 6 minutes left in the game as Weston-McEwen escaped with a 12-7 Blue Mountain Conference win on Friday, Sept. 24, over Stanfield.
"The kids earned the win," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. "They played outstanding defense. It was a great program win."
The score was 0-0 at the half, and the Tigers led 7-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the third quarter, Stanfield (1-3 overall, 0-2 BMC) got a touchdown from Hobs Hurty, while the TigerScots had Levie Phillips score on a 5-yard run.
"We played a great game," Stanfield coach Davie Salas said. "We made too many mistakes. We had a chance at the end. Kaden (Combe) hit Hobs in the end zone with 5 seconds left. It was right on the money, but he didn't finish the play.
"Hurty had 52 yards on eight carries, while Ryan Elizares ran for 88 yards, and Isaiah Lemmon had 70.For W-M (3-0, 2-0), Phillips ran for 77 yards on 22 carries, and Blane Peal threw for 40 yards.
HEPPNER 34, KENNEDY 28 — Brock Hisler scored from 5 yards out with 1:38 left in the game as the Mustangs rallied in the second half to beat the top-ranked Trojans in a nonleague game.
"We were down 14-0 and had only run two offensive plays," Heppner coach Greg Grant said. "I told the kids we could not have gotten off to a worse start."
Kennedy led 21-14 at the half, but the Mustangs went on a 21-7 run the second half to pick up their 22nd consecutive win.
"I was so proud of the kids," Grant said. "On that last drive, we took it one play at a time. To the kids' credit, we worked hard. We stepped up defensively. Overall, I was pleased with how hard they played, and worked together."
Heppner quarterback Landon Mitchell completed 12 of 14 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns - two each to Kason Cimmyotti and Jace Coe. Hisler ran for 72 yards on 13 carries. He also had 12 tackles.
Conor Brosnan had nine tackles for the Mustangs, who improved to 4-0 overall.
IONE/ARLINGTON 38, PILOT ROCK 24 — Taylor Rollins ran for three touchdowns in the second half to rally the Cardinals to a Special District 2-West win over the visiting Rockets.
"It was good for this team, they needed it," I/A coach Dennis Stefeni said. "We were down 12-8 at the half, we came out with Taylor and he was getting 6-7 yards a carry. They couldn't stop him."
Stefani singled out quarterback Carson Eynetich for his play on both sides of the ball.
"He did a good job running the show," Stefani said. "Defensively, he played the best football he has ever played for Ione. He saved some big plays that would have been touchdowns."
Pilot Rock, which already was missing two starters, played most of the second half without running back Efren Castro, who was lost to an injury. The Rockets also had more than 200 penalty yards.
UMATILLA 40, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Viking improved to 1-1 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a road win over the Pirates.
No other details were available.
ECHO 57, DAYVILLE/MONUMENT 12 — The Cougars improved to 3-1 in Special District 3 (6-man) play with a road win over the Tigers.
No other details were available.
Prep volleyball
ELGIN 3, NIXYAAWII 2 — Huskies handed the visiting Golden Eagles a 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25 15-8 Old Oregon League loss.
"Our serving and passing were short today, Nixyaawii coach Jay Stanley said. "Overall, it was good to go five, especially play in the fourth set with more swing attempts."
ECHO 3, BICKLETON 0 — Faith McCarty pounded down 11 kills to lead the Cougars to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-9 Big Sky League road win over the Pirates. Nevaeh Thew and Charlei Harwood each added six kills, while Morgan Hendrix had five kills. Thew also had 16 assists and four aces, while McCarty had three aces.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, TREASURE VALLEY 2 — Emma Barclay had 21 kills and 15 digs as the Timberwolves held on for a 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 15-13 NWAC East victory. Savannah Koga added 13 kills, while Kenzie Williams handed out 32 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.