STANFIELD — Weston-McEwen’s Jacqlyn Albert punched her ticket to state for the second year in a row after finishing second Saturday, May 13, at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 district tournament.
Albert, who handily won her first two matches on Friday, trailed 5-0 in the first set to Brooke Harper of Sisters in the semifinals. Albert rallied back, winning seven consecutive games for a 7-5 victory. Harper then retired with an injury and Albert advanced to the district finals for the second time in as many years.
With momentum from the semifinals, Albert won the first set 6-2, before dropping the next two sets to Sisters’ Juhree Kizziar 6-0, 6-2.
It was the first loss of the season for Albert, who has a record of 28-1.
“You get one of four spots,” W-M coach Troy Olson said. “You don’t take that for granted.”
W-M’s Lirian Holden who lost to Sisters’ Katie Ryan 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinals, came back to finish fifth and grab an alternate spot to state.
Pendleton’s Abby Foust lost in the first round to Ontario’s Laken Herrera 6-2, 6-2.
Irrigon’s Judit Gomora lost her opening match 6-2, 6-0 to Harper, while Ione’s Vicky de la Torre pushed Ryan to three sets before falling 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.
Leslie Rivera Castro of Umatilla dropped her first match to Kizziar 6-1, 6-0, while Stanfield’s Jaki Bartoshek lost to Nysa’s Mary Esplin 6-0, 6-1 in the first round.
Riverside’s Karensa Jones fell to Crook County’s Sami Ramos 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, Stanfield’s Zuri Reeser and Maggie Sharp finished third, beating Irrigon’s Leah Mueller and Melissa Leon 6-0, 6-3.
Reeser and Sharp won their first two matches, giving up just three games. In the semifinals, they dropped a 6-3, 6-4 match to Elise Seals and Brenda Ramirez of Vale, who went on to win the title.
Mueller and Leon dropped a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 match to Baker’s Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzetti.
Jacoby and Falzetti eked out a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win over Pendleton’s Rachel and Taybree Walker in the first round.
Seals and Ramirez won their first match, beating Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg of Pendleton 6-0, 6-1.
McLoughlin’s Jocelyne Arroyo-Guzman and Avery Lewis gave Nyssa’s Belle Wagstaff and London Hartley a battle before losing 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 in the first round.
In boys singles, Pendleton’s Matthew Stansbury finished fourth and booked a trip to state. He lost the third-place match to Nysa’s Daniel Cunningham 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.
In the semifinals, Stansbury dropped a 6-0, 6-0 match to Jack Hally of Ontario.
Ione’s Kalvin Rietmann, Weston-McEwen’s Trysten Burns and Mazon Langford, Riverside’s Shalom Mendez, Irrigon’s Oscar Corria and Pendleton’s Miller Johnson all lost in the first round.
In doubles, Riverside’s Hugo Ceron and Andrew Calderon reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Layton Marshall and Matteo Delrio of Crook County.
The Pirates lost their quarterfinal match to Nathaniel Jensen and Francesco Debellis of Baker 7-5, 6-1.
Riverside’s Brandon Galvez and Antonio Cuevas, Mac-Hi’s Connor Batchelor and Elder Fombona, W-M’s Seth Muilenberg and Dylan Newbold, Irrigon’s Pedro Lopez-Navarrete and Mauro Alatorre, and Irrigon’s Josue Arredondo and Armando Munoz all lost in the first round.
Lacrosse
BAINBRIDGE 12, HERMISTON 5 — The Spartans outscored the Bulldogs 6-1 in the fourth quarter to hand Hermiston a loss in the first round of the Washington High School Boys Lacrosse Association playoffs at Kennison Field.
“They had a lot of kids,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “When you have that many kids, it’s easier to stay fresh throughout the game.”
Bainbridge held a 2-1 lead at the half, and led 6-4 heading into the fourth quarter.
Blake Palzinski led the Bulldogs (9-4) with two goals, including the one in the first half. Kellen Young, Nathaniel Connell and Caleb Grabeel each had one goal.
Hermiston goalkeeper Kaden Hasty finished with 21 saves.
Prep softball
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 10-6, ECHO/STANFIELD 6-5 — A single by Briannah Matamoros in the bottom of the seventh inning pushed the winning run across the plate as the Rockets won the second game of a doubleheader with the Cougars to pick up the sweep.
Echo/Stanfield (11-12 overall, 10-8 SD6) led 1-0 through three innings. Pilot Rock scored one run in the fourth, and added four in the fifth for a 5-1 lead.
The Cougars came back with four runs in the seventh — three coming off home run by Hannah Weyand — to tie the score at 5-5.
Zoe Ramos went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Cougars, while Mazie Reeser was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Nevaeh Thew was 2-for-4. Reeser took the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out six.
Ali Smith hit a double for the Rockets.
In the opener, the Rockets took a 3-0 in the first inning, only to see the Cougars tie the score in the fifth. Pilot Rock would score three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth for the win.
Mykael Graham went 2-for-4 for the Cougars, while Ramos was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Weyand was 1-for-1 and drew three walks.
Smith went 4-for-4 for the Rockets.
Track and field
Megan Joyce won the 1,600, and the Bulldogs’ 4x400 play team won by 9 seconds on the second day of the district championships, to lead the Hermiston girls to second place in the team standings at the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.
Walla Walla won the team title with 95 points, followed by Hermiston (88), Southridge (51.5) and Kennewick (41.5).
The top five in each event advance to the District 8 Regional Championships May 19-20 at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.
Joyce turned in a time of 5:26.38, just a step ahead of teammate Elizabeth Newman (5:26.48).
The 4x400 relay team of Karina Ortiz, Dalia Cervantes, Jackie Garcia and Alondra Risueno had a winning time of 4:11.67, with Walla Walla second at 4:20.64, and Southridge third at 4:37.75.
Risueno also placed second in the 200 with a PR of 25.95, while Abigayl Dainty was third in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 49.54. It’s the first time she has run under 50 seconds.
Lucy Teegarden, who qualified for regionals in three events on Friday, added a fourth Saturday in the 4x200 relay. The team of Madeline Jared, Jenna Jared, Haylee Mercer and Teegarden turned in a time of 1:52.55 to finish fourth.
In the field events, Avonlea Edwards finished second in the discus with a throw of 116-10. She will be joined at regionals by Megan Palzinski (101-6) and Ryan Woodard (100-5), who placed fourth and fifth.
In the boys meet, Bradley Hottman finished second in the javelin with a PR of 152 feet, and third in the shot put with a throw of 45-8 1/2 to lead the Bulldogs.
Walla Walla won the team title with 99 points, followed by Southridge (83), Hermiston (54) and Kennewick (28).
Sophomore Carter Cleveland punched his ticket to regionals in the high jump, placing third with a height of 5-8.
The 4x400 relay team of Jaime Ramirez Ortega, Jaysen Rodriguez, Justus Counsell and Landon Shilhanek turned in a season-best time of 3:30.11 to place second.
Rodriguez, who qualified for regionals in the 800 and 3,200 on Friday, added the 1,600 on Saturday, placing second with a time of 4:33.91. He will be joined by teammate John Mills, who was fifth (4:45.30).
BAKER INVITATIONAL — Pendleton rested several of its top athletes in preparation for the Greater Oregon League district meet, but Nathan Neveau made his presence known Friday at Baker High School.
Neveau won the shot put with a mark of 50-9, and won the discus with a throw of 152-2.
Weston-McEwen’s Anthony Nix had an outstanding day with a win in the triple jump (41-7 1/4), a PR of 41.96 in the 300 hurdles to place second, and a PR 16.43 in the 110 hurdles to place third.
Caleb Sprenger also had a productive day for the TigerScots, placing third in the javelin (156-6 1/2), fourth in the shot put with a PR of 42-8, and fourth in the high jump (5-8).
Easton Berry added a fifth-place finish in the discus with a PR of 127-2. He also was fifth in the javelin (143-9 3/4).
Irrigon’s Jozen Byers won the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, while Nixyaawii’s Landen Picard won the high jump, clearing a personal best height of 6 feet.
Mac-Hi sprinter Johnny Koklich ran a personal best 11.12 to place second in the 100, while Riverside’s Pedro Chavez was second in the 200 with a PR of 22.93.
In the girls’ meet, Nixyaawii’s Kyella Picard won the javelin with a toss of 128-11 3/4, while Stanfield/Echo’s Hadley Palmateer was third with a PR of 114-8 1/4, and Mac-Hi’s Madi Perkins was fourth with a mark of 113-2 1/4.
Weston-McEwen’s Lily Lindsey placed second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet. She also was fifth in the 100 (13.16) and sixth in the 200 (27.38).
Kelsey Graham ran a 1:03.58 to place third in the 400, while Analicia Lopez was fifth in the long jump (15-0 1/2).
Stanfield/Echo’s McKenzie Rose finished fourth in the 3,000 with a time of 12:30.0.
Pendleton’s Chloe Gray won the discus with a throw of 100-6, while teammate Nessa Neveau was second (100-3). Addison Kennedy was fifth in the shot put (33-3) for the Bucks.
College baseball
SPOKANE 7-9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2-0 — The Sasquatch scored five runs in the first inning and never trailed in being the Timberwolves in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader in Pendleton.
Bryson Vaughn had a double and two RBIs for Spokane, while Nate Naccarato went 2-for-4. The Sasquatch scored two runs on wild pitches.
Tommy Whiles and Chase Terry each had RBI singles for BMCC.
In the second game, Jaxson Davis and Carson Coffield each drove in two runs for Spokane, which turned an early 1-0 lead into 6-0 with five runs in the fourth and never looked back.
Dawson McGraw went 2-for-4 for BMCC.
