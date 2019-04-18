Earlier this season, Blue Mountain's baseball team scored a 16-5 win over the Walla Walla Warriors.
On Thursday, it was Walla Walla's turn. Second baseman Carson Green hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning, giving the the Warriors a lead they never dropped to down Blue Mountain 7-3 in a Northwest Athletic Conference contest.
Green would finish the game with four RBIs for the Warriors, which were scored off a fielder's voice, a groundout to third, and a sacrifice fly.
The visiting Timberwolves didn't manage a run until the top of the fourth, when first baseman Alex Salsman homered to bring the score to 2-1.
Carsten Manderbach hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive a runner home, but the Warriors responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Spencer Schwehr struck out eight Timberwolves and allowed just one walk and two runs. Blue Mountain cycled through five pitchers to try and contain the Warriors. Dale Takalo surrendered five runs off of two hits, and five errors.
Zach Berryman went 2 for 3 for Blue Mountain, scoring two runs and an RBI. Lane Hailey also hit 2 for 3 with a run of his own.
Blue Mountain (17-14, 6-8 NWAC), now the No. 6 team in the conference's East Region, returns home on Saturday for a doubleheader against Columbia Basin.
Prep softball
LA GRANDE 12-11, MAC-HI 6-0 — The Mac-Hi Pioneers couldn't keep pace with the Greater Oregon League's No. 1 team, who handed them two league losses in La Grande on Thursday.
The Pioneers held a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Tigers pulled away for good with six runs in the bottom of the third. Graci Bullock threw from the Pioneers' mound for four innings, and allowed 11 runs on 14 hits, and struck out just one.
Allie Brock kept Mac-Hi at bay, surrendering six runs on nine hits over all seven innings, but benched 13 batters along the way.
In game two, Brock allowed just one hit for the game's five innings. Jayce Seavert was perfect at the plate, batting 4 for 4 with two runs and seven RBIs.
Mac-Hi's Sydney Earls relinquished 11 runs over nine hits and seven errors over 4 2/3 innings of work.
Mac-Hi (9-5, 1-2 GOL) hosts Baker/Powder Valley for a league doubleheader on Saturday, April 27.
Golf
Hermiston’s Blue Blackhurst shot a 79 Wednesday to finish tied for third at the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.
Blackhurst shot a 41 on the front nine, but rallied with a 38 on the back nine to finish tied for third with three other golfers.
Richland won the team title with a 323. Hermiston was seventh among the nine teams with a 364. Kamiakin’s Landon Kutschkau took medalist honors with a 77.
Also scoring for the Dawgs were Garrett McClannahan (89), Keleb Crafton (97) and Ryne Andreason (99).
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 5, HEPPNER/IONE 0 — The TigerScot boys defended their home court and shut out their Mustang visitors over the course of three singles and two doubles matches on Thursday.
Lebraun Albert opened the day with an 8-2 singles win over Heppner's Gary Walls. Noah Kelly downed Josh Bleth 8-1, and Alex Wood held Chance McCormack scoreless in an 8-0 No. 3 singles contest.
Cade Bryan and Calvin Papineau teamed for an 8-2 win over Walls and Bleth. Wood and Elijah Kelly also defeated Walls and Bleth, 6-3.
Girls tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 4, HEPPNER/IONE 2 — The visiting Mustangs took home just one singles and one doubles win on Thursday.
In a No. 1 singles match, Weston-McEwen's Tenley Alderson defeated Heppner's Payton Miller 8-1. Tresslyn McCurry of Ione defeated Shelby Yunk 8-2, and the TigerScots' Skyla Muilenburg defeated the Mustangs' Annabelle McDaniel 6-1.
Emma Olson and Cloe Davis scored an 8-1 doubles victory over Heppner's Renee Peterson and Megan Doherty to kick of the day's doubles matches.
Ione claimed one of their own when McDaniel and Maddie Aldritt defeated Muilenburg and Makaela Smith, 8-2.
But Muilenburg and Smith ended the day on a high note with a 6-2 win over Cecilia McElligot and Kayla Rodriguez.
HERMISTON 4, PASCO 3 — On Thursday, the Bulldogs got to finish an intense round of matches against Pasco that were initially postponed last Thursday due to weather.
Hermiston got a singles win from Addie Caplinger, who won in a 12-10 tiebreaker. Adriann Stewart won in a 6-1, 6-2 singles contest against Pasco's Beli Guzman, and Cydney Lind finished the singles matches with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Vanessa Bradshaw.
Grace Lind and Malayna Anderson got Hermiston's only doubles win, defeating their Pasco opponents in two 6-3 sets.
All three of Hermiston's losses came last week.
"Pasco is a good team with solid hitting," said Bulldogs coach Jason Sivey. "They played tough, but we also didn't really have a good day last Thursday."
