PENDLETON — Wenatchee Valley pounded out 16 hits, including two doubles and a home run, to hand Blue Mountain a 21-11 loss on Wednesday, April 19, in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader.
After a scoreless first inning, the Knights scored eight runs in the top of the second, bolstered by two-run doubles from Alex Greb and Ryan Dauphinee.
Greb also added a solo home run in the fifth innings where the Knight scored 12 runs to take a commanding 20-8 lead.
The Timberwolves got eight runs back in the bottom of the sixth, helped by back-to-back RBI singles by Sam Berry, Matthew Carlson, Brennan Fitzsimon and Korey Elias. They also scored two runs on wild pitches.
BMCC held Wenatchee Valley scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings, but the Timberwolves failed to score and the mercy rule went into effect.
Brody Rasmussen hit a three-run homer in the second inning for BMCC. He also hit two doubles and finished the game with four RBIs.
Spencer Juul, a Hermiston graduate, went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Knights, while Greb drove in four runs and Christopher Rivera had two stolen bases.
In the second game, the Knights jumped out to a 3-1 lead after five innings and held on for a 3-2 victory.
Dominic Smith pitched a complete game for BMCC, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out eight. Aengus Gilligan went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in the sixth inning.
Greb had an RBI double for Wenatchee Valley, while Alex Black had an RBI single.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 10, SOUTHRIDGE 0 — Kellen Young scored three goals as the Bulldogs cruised to a road win over the Suns.
Frankie Trevino and Isaac Corey had two goals each for Hermiston, which held a 6-0 lead at the half.
Nick Purswell, Kahn Schlegal and Kaiden Dammeyer scored one goal each, while goalkeeper Kaden Hasty stopped all four Southridge shots on goal.
The Bulldogs (5-3) will play on Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. at Kamiakin.
Track and field
The Hermiston girls came away with a pair of wins over Kennewick and Chiawana at a three-team Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Chiawana High School in Pasco.
The Bulldogs outscored the Lions 99.5-50.5, and beat the Riverhawks 82.5-67.5.
Hermiston got big points on the track, placing first and second in the 100 and 200, winning the 800, 4x100 relay and the 300 hurdles.
Jenna Jared picked up the win in the 100 meters, clocking a 13.96, with teammate Alondra Risueno right behind in second at 13.99.
In the 200, Dalia Cervantes won the race in 27.59, with Karina Ortiz second with a personal best of 28.28.
Elizabeth Newman won the 800 with a PR of 2:29.78, and Abigayl Dainty won the 300 hurdles in a time of 50.99 — a second and half in front of the next runner. Dainty also was second in the 100 hurdles (17.78).
The 4x100 relay team of Madeline Jared, Risueno, Ortiz and Cervantes turned in a time of 51.62 to finish more than a second ahead of Chiawana.
Jackie Garcia turned in a season best of 1:04.05 to place second in the 400, with teammate Haylee Mercer third at 1:07.58. Ashely Treadwell added a personal best of 12:21.72 in the 3,200 to place second, while Lillian Fields (12:45.19) was third, Hailey Melville (13:36.72) fourth, and Jeannine Heredia (14:02.32) fifth.
Senior Megan Palzinski threw a personal best 33-5 1/2 to win the shot put, with Tuta Sepeni second at 32-8, and Avonlea Edwards fourth with a mark of 31-10.
Edwards added a second-place finish in the discus with a toss of 121-9, with Palzinski fourth at 96-1. Alexis Ackerman won the javelin with a personal best throw of 110-4, and Hope Melville had a PR of 95-6 to finish third.
Madeline Jared soared 15-7 1/2 to win the long jump, with Jenna Jared second at 15-2 1/2. Jenna Jared also was second in the triple jump with a leap of 31-9.
The Hermiston boys got a pair of wins from Bradley Hottman in the shot put and discus, but they split their meet with 73-71 win over Kennewick, and a 102-43 loss to the Riverhawks.
Hottman won the shot put with a mark of 43-11 1/2, then had a winning throw of 146-6 in the discus. He also was third in the javelin with a toss of 141 feet.
Hunter Allen finished second in the shot put (42-0), and tied for fourth in the discus with teammate Angel Ordaz Garcia with a mark of 129-8.
On the track, Gio Gonzague ran an 11.50 to finish second in the 100, just a half step behind Chiawana’s Justin Webber (11.48).
Jaysen Rodriguez turned in a season best of 2:02.44 to place second in the 800, with teammate John Mills fourth in 2:09.87, and Miguel Duron fifth (2:10.35).
In the distance races, Pedro Pacheco Alvarado was third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:48.18, while Robert Bartman was second in the 3,200 with a PR of 11:02.34, and Hunter Hansel was third (11:20.51).
The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team of Justus Counsell, Landon Shilhanek, Jaime Ramirez Ortega and Gonzague clocked a 43.66 to win the event.
