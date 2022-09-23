MILTON-FREEWATER — Maddox King scored twice as Weston-McEwen opened Blue Mountain Conference play with a 38-6 victory over Stanfield on Friday, Sept. 23 at McLoughlin High School.
“We are excited to be 3-0 as a program and 1-0 in league,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “They were excited coming off a bye week. We did a lot of different things, all of the kids participated and it was a program win. It’s a great community win, they traveled and we appreciate that. A special thank you to the Mac-Hi staff and athletic director. It was a wonderful field.”
The game was moved to Mac-Hi's field because of a downed light pole across the football field in Athena.
First-year Stanfield coach James Stradley was pleased with his team's effort.
"It was a hard-fought game," he said. "I feel like our players came alive in the second half. We just have to put a full game together."
Dylan Youncs opened the scoring for the TigerScots, reeling in a 19-yards pass from Easton Berry.
Youncs and Otto Quaempts later blocked a punt, and the ball was scooped up by King for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
A 75-yard touchdown pass from Berry to Karen Miller highlighted the second quarter and helped the TigerScots to a 26-0 lead at the half. On the night, Berry completed 9 of 13 passes for 176 yards.
King ran for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Sean Roggiero had 82 yards and a touchdown, and Cameron Reich had one carry for 10 yards and a touchdown. Reich also caught four passes for 54 yards.
“Our offensive line had an outstanding day,” Hansell said. “Easton had time to throw and we had room to run.”
Stanfield (1-3 overall, 0-2 BMC) scored with 5 minutes remaining in the game.
Jesus Arellono had 19 carries for 85 yards, and added eight tackles on defense. Michael Odell added 31 yards rushing, while Pablo Galindo threw for 22 yards and ran for 31.
"We had a few injuries heading into this week and had some young guys filling in," Stradley said. "They played their hearts out. Jesus Arellano really took on a workhorse role this week."
LOST RIVER 31, HEPPNER 6 — A slow start to the game haunted the Mustangs in the first half, and they weren't able to recover in suffering a nonleague road loss to the Raiders.
“We ran into a really good team tonight that lost to a good team last week,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We struggled with our quickness, and they were able to stop what we were good at. We weren’t ready when the game started, but I think we found out what it takes. I was encouraged with how they finished.”
Caden George scored the Mustangs’ lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run. He finished the game with 30 yards rushong.
Landon Mitchell ran for 21 yards and completed 5 of 10 passes for 29 yards.
Defensively, George had nine tackles, while Ty Boor and Mitchell each had six.
Lost River (3-1) rolled up 289 yards on the ground, led by Chase McAuliffe with 116 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Dalton added 99 yards rushing and a touchdown.
“The second half we played them better,” Grant said. “We had a key turnover that hurt us early. To their credit, they moved the ball better than we did. We are a young team learning lessons. The best part is how we respond in practice, and I think we will.”
Heppner will play at Stanfield on Sept. 30 in a Blue Mountain Conference game.
PERRYDALE 54, IONE/ARLINGTON 22 — The Cardinals fell to 1-3 on the season with a nonleague loss to the Pirates in Arlington.
“They were a pretty good team,” I/A coach Travis Rietmann said. “They executed much better than we anticipated, and were faster than we anticipated. We went up 8-0 right out of the gate. Then they went down and scored.”
It was all Perrydale the rest of the first half. The Pirates led 40-8 at the half.
“They just kept scoring and getting it done,” Rietmann said. “If you don’t get stops on defense, you put yourself in a hole.”
Sean Parkki scored the Cardinals’ first touchdown on a 5-yard run.
In the second half, Marty Medina, who got his first start at quarterback, threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Azriel Borghese, and a 15-yard scoring pass to Carson Eynetich, who moved from quarterback to receiver.
“Having Marty at quarterback helps open things up,” Rietmann said. “He had a great game. We are really excited about it.”
Parkki finished the game with 46 yards rushing, while Borghese caught three passes for 78 yard, and Eynetich caught five passes for 68 yards.
Defensively, Medina had eight tackles, while Borghese had seven, Parkki six, Bryce Rollins five and Eynetich four.
ENTERPRISE 48, PILOT ROCK 6 — The Rockets showed improvement on the football field, but it didn’t translate to a change on the scoreboard, as the Outlaws opened up a 34-6 halftime lead and rolled to a win in their first home game.
“We played really well, we just gave up a few broken coverages and a few broken tackles,” Rockets coach Shane Munkers said. “Other than that, we played one of the best games we’ve played.”
Carter Vanhouten-Chase passed for 143 yards to lead the Pilot Rock offense, and Easton Powers found the end zone for the Rockets.
“Definitely some kids getting better, so that’s a positive,” Munkers said. “All the kids are staying positive, too, so that’s the biggest thing.”
Pilot Rock (0-4 overall, 0-1 Special District 2-West) hosts Ione/Arlington Sept. 29.
ECHO 58, DAYVILLE/MONUMENT 13 — Dom Curiel had 167 combined yards and accounted for five touchdowns as the Cougars collected their third-consecutive dominant win, burying the Tigers at home.
“It was good to play a full game,” Echo coach Thomas VanNice said. “We got a lot of our second string in. It was nice to get them some reps. We were pretty solid this week.”
VanNice said the Cougars broke the trend they’ve had early this season of starting games on the wrong foot. The scoreboard indicated as much, as Echo raced to a 50-6 lead by halftime.
“That didn’t happen this week,” he said. “We’ve been working on discipline quite a bit, especially the last couple of weeks, and it’s starting to click in a little bit.”
Curiel rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and also was 4-for-6 passing for 66 yards and three scores. Both Mac Nasario and Sam Wyse rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown. Nasario also had two catches for 32 yards and a score.
Echo (3-1 overall, 3-1 Special District 1) continues a three-game homestand Sept. 30 when it faces Harper.
BURNS 39, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pioneers improved on the defensive end, giving up a season-low in points, though the offense struggled in a 39-0 loss at Burns.
Mac-Hi (0-4 overall, 0-2 Special District 4) is off until Oct. 7 when it visits Nyssa.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.