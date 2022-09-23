MILTON-FREEWATER — Maddox King scored twice as Weston-McEwen opened Blue Mountain Conference play with a 38-6 victory over Stanfield on Friday, Sept. 23 at McLoughlin High School.

“We are excited to be 3-0 as a program and 1-0 in league,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “They were excited coming off a bye week. We did a lot of different things, all of the kids participated and it was a program win. It’s a great community win, they traveled and we appreciate that. A special thank you to the Mac-Hi staff and athletic director. It was a wonderful field.”

Annie Fowler

