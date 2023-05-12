ATHENA — Sean Roggiero hit two home runs and dominated on the mound to lead Weston-McEwen to a 12-3 win over Sherman on Friday, May 12, and earn a spot in the Special District 7 championship game.
“Sean absolutely crushed two balls and pitched phenomenal today,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “He buckled down and it was great.”
The TigerScots (14-12) will play at Heppner on Tuesday for the district title.
“To be the man, you have to beat the man,” Pierce said. “They are a well-coached team. I hope it’s a good game.”
Roggiero hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second inning, then added another solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Ben Hubbard also hit a solo home run in the second.
The TigerScots led 6-2 after four innings, then added five more runs in the fifth to pull away for good.
Easton Berry blasted a grand slam in the fifth, and another run scored off a hit batter as W-M took an 11-2 lead.
“We got timely hits and four home runs,” Pierce said. “You will win most games if your guys hit four home runs. Easton Berry had a PR in the discus today (in Baker) and then had a grand slam. He is just an athlete. He will be trouble the next two years.”
On the mound, Roggiero allowed three runs on three hits and struck out 12. In four of the seven innings, he faced just three batters.
HEPPNER 6, GRANT UNION 4 — The Mustangs got off to an early lead, then had to hold off the Prospectors down the stretch to reach the Special District 7 championship game.
“Jumping out front early takes some pressure off,” Heppner coach Tim Wilkins said. “Tucker (Ashbeck) got through quick in a couple of innings and that made a difference.”
Heppner will host Weston-McEwen on Tuesday for the district title.
“The boys have been talking about it all year,” Wilkins said of playing for the district title. “It has been a while since they've had a district tournament. We are two completely different teams since the start of the year. We’ve both have come a long way since then.”
In the first inning, Cameron Proudfoot hit a double to left field to put the first run across the plate for the Mustangs, and a hit batter made it 2-0. Another run came across the plate on an error, and Mason Orem finished the scoring with a two-run double to right field.
Grant Union got one run back in the top of the fourth, and Heppner added a run off an error in the bottom of the fifth for a 6-1 lead.
The Prospectors added three runs in the top of the sixth, but fell short in the end.
Orem, Proudfoot and Carson Eynetich each had two hits on the day for the Mustangs.
“I was happy with how we hit the ball today,” Wilkins said. “Mason hit the ball really well. The bottom half of the lineup hit well today.”
Ashbeck pitched the first five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven. Eynetich came on in relief in the sixth, but gave up three runs on three hits without getting an out. Carver Wilkins finished out, allowing one hit and walking one.
PENDLETON 5-7, LA GRANDE 4-8 — The Bucks split their Greater Oregon League double header with the host Tigers, but picked up the GOL regular-season title with an 11-1 record.
In the first game, La Grande got out to a 4-1 lead before the Bucks came alive in the sixth, scoring three runs with two outs to tie the score.
Clayson Cooley drove in a run with a single, while two more scored off errors.
The Bucks (18-8 overall) scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh as Chas Corbett drove in Andrew Demianew with a single to left field.
In the bottom of the seventh, Pendleton pitcher Evan Lehnert faced just three batters.
Demianew went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while Cooley and Payton Lambert each had two hits. Starter Jack Lieuallen allowed four runs on four hits and struck out eight.
In the second game, the Tigers broke open a close game with seven runs in the bottom of the third to take an 8-2 lead.
Pendleton got five runs back over the sixth and seventh innings, but came up short.
In the sixth, Demianew scored on a passed ball, Corbett hit an RBI single and later scored in the midst of a double play.
Lambert drove in a run in the seventh, then later scored on a wild pitch.
Corbett went 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Lieuallen was 1-for-3 with a double, and Lambert was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
UMATILLA 10, RIVERSIDE 7 — The Vikings wrapped up Eastern Oregon League play with a road win over the Pirates.
Umatilla (5-14 overall, 507 EOL) held a 10-6 lead after five innings, but Riverside came back with one run in the seventh before their rally fell short. The Pirates left two men stranded in the seventh as the last two batters flew out to first baseman Kaden Salamanca.
Salamanca hit a two-run double for the Vikings in the fourth inning, while Justus Zamudio hit a double in the second inning.
On the day, the Vikings scored two runs on errors, two off passed balls and another off a bases-loaded walk.
Darek Casteneda, Tucker Elliott and Roman Joines all had two hits for the Pirates (1-19, 0-12), while Joines drove in two runs.
Prep softball
PENDLETON 0-17, LA GRANDE 3-12 — Avery Krigbaum went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Bucks to a road win over the Tigers in the second game of their Great Oregon League doubleheader to salvage the split.
“La Grande is an excellent team,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “Good pitching, good defense, good hitting. They are a complete team. They will make a good playoff run.”
The teams split their four games on the season, but the second tie-breaker — least amount of runs allowed — goes to the Bucks, giving them the league title and top seed to the 4A state playoffs.
Pendleton (20-5 overall, 10-2 GOL) allowed 26 runs over the four games, while La Grande gave up 27. It was Krigbaum’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning that made the difference.
“Avery had a good day, especially in Game 2,” Cary said.
Madeline Schumacher and Josie Jenness each had three hits, while Avery Quaempts hit two doubles.
Reece Furstenberg and Kendall Murphy shared time in the circle, combining for nine strikeouts.
In the first game, La Grande’s Carlee Strand threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead the Tigers.
Sammantha Wilks had Pendleton’s lone hit, while Murphy took the loss.
Pendleton will play Burns and Grant Union on Tuesday in John Day.
“Two great teams. That will be good for us,” Cary said. “We need to play good teams. We got that out of La Grande, and we’ll get that out of Burns and Grant Union.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 5-15, UNION/COVE 6-2 — The TigerScots moved to 14-4 in Special District 6 play after splitting their doubleheader with the host Bobcats.
“Unfortunately, one bad inning on the day resulted in a split against Union,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “We started poorly but finished with a bang today. I think we may have overlooked our opponent, or at least we weren’t ready to compete like we can. This is an opportunity to learn how important playing all innings at our best is.”
In the opener, the Bobcats scored six runs in the bottom of the first for a 6-1 lead. The TigerScots clawed back with two runs in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth innings, but would fall short.
W-M outhit Union 11-8, with Hailey Stallings leading the way with three hits. Bailey Moore, Ava Sams and Kylie Thornton each added two hits.
Stalling took the loss despite striking out seven. Of the eight hits she allowed, one was a three-run home run to Amanda Lawyer in the first inning.
In the second game, Stallings, Luna Dennett and Brielle Ward all hit two home runs. Stallings drove in four runs, while Dennett and Ward each had three RBIs.
Ward pitched a gem, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out eight.
RIVERSIDE 8, UMATILLA 7 — Natalie Lomeli hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the winning run across the plate for a home win over the Vikings in Eastern Oregon League play.
The Pirates (4-16 overall, 2-10 EOL) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, and led 7-4 after five.
Umatilla (4-19, 3-9) would score two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie the score.
Lomeli went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and also got the win in the circle.
Alexia Alcala also drove in two runs, while Elaina Salgado hit a double.
For the Vikings, Kaylonni Schaefer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Meeka Holmes had a double and two RBIs.
GRANT UNION 18-18, IRRIGON 0-0 — The Prospectors turned in a perfect season in Special District 6 play with a sweep of the host Knights.
Grant Union moved to 18-0 in league play and 22-1 overall.
Irrigon finished the season 2-20 overall and 2-15 in SD6.
Track and field
Hallee Hisler swept the sprints as Heppner edged Burns by one point for the girls team title at the Grant Union Invitational at 3 Flags Field.
The Mustangs compiled 124 points, followed by Burns (123) and Enterprise (104).
Hisler won the 100 in a time of 13.60, then followed with a time of 1:01.64 to win the 400 by 2 seconds. In the 200, she turned in a winning time of 27.67.
Hisler also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team with Arianna Worden, Irelynn Kollman and Lily Nichols that placed second with a time of 4:26.55.
The Mustang dominated the distance races, led by Nichols, who won the 800 by 3 seconds with a PR of 2:30.28, and the 1,500 with a PR of 5:03.04.
Heppner took the top four places in the 1,500, with Kollman second (5:17.02), Worden third (5:21.62) and Riley Archer fourth (5:22.35).
Archer (12:32.31) and Worden (12:42.62) went 1-2 in the 3,000.
Nichols also placed second in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 52.35, while Saige Jensen was second in the 100 hurdles (19.74), fifth in the 300 hurdles (56.82), and sixth in the javelin (77-11).
In the boys’ meet, Heppner was third in the team standings with 99.5 points. Burns won the team title with 136 points.
Trevors Nichols led the Mustangs with a win in the 1,500 (4:10.83), and second-place finishes in the 800 (2:00.56) and the javelin (135-11).
Nichols also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team with Owen Cunningham, Jacob Finch, and Hayden McMahon that finished third with a time of 3:49.79.
McMahon also placed second in the 100 (11.77) and third in the 200 (24.17), while Cunningham (36-6 3/4), Finch (36-2 3/4) and Chance Jones (35-7 1/2) went 4-5-6 in the triple jump.
PIRATE INVITE — Henry Giefing won the 100 and 200 at Bickleton High School, leading Ione to third place in the team standings.
South Wasco County won the team title with 104 points, followed by Trout Lake (78) and the Cardinals (77).
Giefing turned in a PR of 11.15 in the 100, just a hair in front of Trout Lake’s Landon Henerling (11.16). Giefing had a time of 23.59 in the 200.
Mika Limberg finished second in the 800 (2:14.80) and the 1,500 (5:06.17), while Bryce Rollins won the discus (123-10), was third in the shot put (41-4) and fourth in the javelin (109-8).
Lewis Burright was third in the discus (100-10) and sixth in the shot put (35-7), while Carter Eynetich was eighth in the discus (85-3) and sixth in the javelin (102-0).
MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS — Hermiston’s Landon Shilhanek won the 3A 400-meter title in a time of 50.66 seconds at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco to advance to the District 8 Regional Championships next week in Spokane.
The top five in each event move on to regionals.
Jaysen Rodriguez will join Shilhanek at regionals after placing second in the 800 with a time of 2:00.02.
Also heading to regionals are Gio Gonzague, who was third in the 100 (10.99), Nathan Waelty (52.48) and Justus Counsell (53.73) in the 400, and Kellen Joyce (2:03.65) and Pedro Pacheco Alvarado (2:05.31) in the 800.
Rodriguez (9:39.75) and John Mills (10:04.96) also qualified in the 3,200.
Hermiston’s 4x100 relay team of Counsell, Shilhanek, Jaime Ramirez-Ortega and Gonzague punched its ticket to regionals with a third-place finish (43.14).
In the field events, Bradley Hottman is headed to regionals in the discus after popping off a personal best throw of 157-1 in the discus.
In the pole vault, Tabor Mills cleared a PR 10 feet to finish second, while Jacoby Rodriguez was fifth (9-6).
In the girls’ meet, Hermiston freshman Lucy Teegarden qualified for regionals in three events. She placed third in the long jump (16-2 3/4), fourth in the high jump (4-10) and fifth in the javelin (98-6).
The Bulldogs took three of the five regional spots in the shot put, with Tuta Sepeni placing first (33-9), Megan Palzinski second (33-2) and Avonlea Edwards fifth (31-8 1/4).
Also moving on in the field events is Jenna Jared in the long jump (5th, 15-11 3/4).
On the track, Elizabeth Newman won the 3,200 with a PR of 11:21.72 — more than 33 seconds ahead of teammate Megan Joyce (11:55.04) who was second, and Lillian Fields (4th, 12:26.77).
Jackie Garcia won the 800 in 2:23.18, with teammate Madeline Franke fifth with a PR of 2:28.55.
Karina Ortiz turned in a PR of 1:00.18 to place third in the 400, with Franke right behind in fourth with a PR of 1:03.79.
In the 100 meters, Alondra Risueno had a PR of 12.66 to finish second, while Dalia Cervantes had a PR of 12.78 to place third. In the 100 hurdles, Abigayl Dainty ran a PR of 16.06 to finish second.
The 4x100 relay team of Madeline Jared, Risueno, Ortiz and Cervantes finished second with a time of 49.79.
