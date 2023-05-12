ATHENA — Sean Roggiero hit two home runs and dominated on the mound to lead Weston-McEwen to a 12-3 win over Sherman on Friday, May 12, and earn a spot in the Special District 7 championship game.

“Sean absolutely crushed two balls and pitched phenomenal today,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “He buckled down and it was great.”

