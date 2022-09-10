ATHENA — Weston-McEwen scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to hand Oakland a 24-16 loss on Friday, Sept. 9.
“We beat a very, very good Oakland team,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “It was a packed house with a playoff atmosphere. A great home win for all of Weston-McEwen. We couldn’t be more proud of the TigerScots being 2-0 going into the bye week.”
The TigerScots scored the first touchdown of the game on a run by quarterback Easton Berry. The Oakers followed with a score of their own, and made the PAT to take an 8-6 lead.
Oakland opened the second half with a touchdown to take a 16-6 lead. Berry scored on a short run to pull the TigerScots within 16-12 with one quarter to play.
Maddox King set up the touchdown with an interception and a 60-yard return to put the ball on the 5-yard line.
I was impressed with Maddox on how aggressive he was and how hard he ran with the blitzes they were bringing,” Hansell said.
Berry hit Cameron Reich with a 28-yard screen pass for the go-ahead touchdown with 3:18 left in the game.
Sean Roggiero came up with a huge defensive play, picking off the Oakland quarterback.
Berry later scored from 17 yards out with 1:19 left on the clock to give the TigerScots a little breathing room.
A 16-yard pass from Berry to Gunnar McBean helped set up the final touchdown.
“He set the tone for the fourth quarter,” Hansell said of McBean. “He battled and got us that first down.”
Berry threw for 123 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 19 yards and three scores. Reich caught 8 passes for 108 yards.
“They are very well coached, and what they do, they do very well,” Hansell said of Oakland. “We made adjustments at halftime. Credit the coaching staff and players to making those adjustments and carrying them out. They are physical and athletic. Both teams got better from this game.”
ECHO 47, PINE EAGLE 0 — The Cougars scored by committee in handing the Spartans a Special District 1 loss in Halfway.
“It took a minute to get going on offense, but once we did it was over pretty quick,” Echo coach Thomas VanNice said.
Pine Eagle only had six players available for the game, so the teams played half a game with two 8-minute quarters.
“We spread the ball pretty good,” VanNice said. “Sam (Wyse), Mac (Nasario), Dom (Curiel) and Tanner (Arbogast) all had touchdowns. We spread it out today, which was good.”
In addition to the rushing touchdowns, Curiel and Nasario threw a touchdown pass to each other.
The Cougars improved to 1-1 on the season, rebounding from a loss to Joseph last week.
“We kind of changed things up this year to fill the gaps we needed to fill with the seniors we lost last year,” VanNice said.
CULVER 48, IRRIGON 20 — The Knights had an early lead against the visiting Bulldogs, but turnovers hampered their efforts in the nonleague loss.
“We played so much better than last week,” Irrigon coach Andrew Castillo said. “But we fumbled the ball five times and threw a pick six to the other team. We are young and inexperienced, but getting better every week.”
The Knights led 8-0 after Antonio Lemus scored on a 51-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs tied the score, only to see Mason Harrison take off for a 43-yard touchdown run as the Knights went back out front 14-8.
Culver took a 22-14 lead before Lee Harrison scored from 14 yards out after a seven-play drive.
The Bulldogs would score the last 26 points of the game.
“Turnovers are the reason they scored so many points,” Castillo said.
UMATILLA 46, GASTON 6 — Kaden Salamanca had a hand in five touchdowns as the Vikings picked up their first win of the year.
“The boys played well tonight,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said. “We are very excited. Kaden had a really, really great night.”
Salamanca threw for two touchdowns and ran for three, while Justus Zamudio caught one touchdown pass and ran for another. Emilio Jaimez caught one touchdown pass.
Defensively, the Greyhounds here held to six points and had trouble moving the ball.
“Emilio played really well defensively and had some key tackles,” Sipe said. “Shaggy Gutierrez played really well and had an interception, and Ayden (Bounxaysana) was in on almost every tackle. He did phenomenal.”
Umatilla plays at Grant Union on Sept. 16.
COVE 30, IONE/ARLINGTON 26 — The Leopards handed the Cardinals their first loss of the year at Arlington High School.
“Tough game tonight,” I/A coach Tanner Riemann said. “Kids played great and I am so proud of how hard we fought. Cove played great and I give them all the credit in the world. They are well-coached and hit hard. We are going back to the drawing board and clean things up.”
Carson Eynetich ran for two touchdowns, and threw two touchdown passes to Azriel Borghese
The Cardinals host Lyle on Sept. 16.
STANFIELD 47, MCLOUGHLIN 8 — Pablo Galindo threw for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a nonleague win over the visiting Pioneers.
Stanfield scored two touchdowns off interceptions by Gator Goodrich (61 yards) and Pablo Arellano (50 yards). Goodrich also ran for 84 yards, had two receptions for 53 yards, and added three tackles.
Jesus Arellano ran for 58 yards and a touchdown, and also had seven tackles and one forced fumble.
Bodie Braithwaite caught a touchdown pass, along with five tackles and a quarterback sack.
Jesse Arellano caught a 45-yards TD pass, while Michael Odell had an 8-yard TD reception
Blain McClure and Daniel Mendez each had an interception, while Daniel Calles had four tackles and a forced fumble.
Boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 3, PHOENIX 0 — Angel Castillo scored two first-half goals to lead the Pioneers to a nonleague win over the Pirates at PT Rising Stadium.
“We played amazing,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “Everyboody pressured the ball. We had a few boo-boos, but we were able to recover. It was a very physical game. They moved the ball well and they attacked a lot on the wings. In the second half, we worked our magic and got them frustrated.”
Giovanni Sandoval scored in the second half for the Pioneers (4-0), while goalkeeper Danny Gonzalez had 10 saves in posting the shutout.
Mac-Hi plays at Henley on Saturday.
Volleyball
ECHO GETS THE SWEEP — The host Cougars pick up a pair of wins, sweeping Union 25-15, 25-15, 25-14, and Elgin 25-11, 25-14, 25-14.
Against the Bobcats, Nevaeh Thew had 11 kills, 11 assists and six aces, while Lilly Wallis had 14 assists, five kills and four aces, Halee Holman 18 digs, and Morgan Hendrix 15 digs.
In the match against the Huskies, Wallis had 11 kills and 10 assists, while Thew had 16 assists and six kills, Holman had 14 digs, and Hendrix had 13 digs and four aces.
PILOT ROCK SPLITS — The Rockets started the day with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 victory over Elgin in Old Oregon League play.
Aiva Ellis had 20 digs, five kills and four aces, while Teagen Thornton had 12 assists, Jaxynn Thurmond 12 digs and four aces, and Lynn Williams five kills.
The Bobcats handed the Rockets a 26-24, 25-8, 25-11 loss. Ali Smith had 11 digs, while Thornton had 10 digs and three assists, and Paedyn Bennett three kills.
“With Elgin, we were playing well as a team and our offense and defense were solid,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “I am very proud of the team for getting the first league win. When we got to Union, we started off strong in the first set, then lost our momentum.”
Cross-country
RUNNERS SOUL FEST — Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez crossed the finish line in 16:25.14 to win the individual title and lead the Bulldogs to the boys team title at Big River Golf Course.
Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre was second in 16:29.36, followed by Heppner’s Trevor Nichols in 17:02.56. Heppner’s Grady Greenwood was fifth in 17:04.64.
Hermiston runners finished sixth through ninth, led by Miguel Duron (17:17.57), Pedro Pacheco (17:23.31), John Mills (18:02.32) and Zachary Turner (18:13.47).
Hermiston finished with 27 points, followed by Chiawana (78), Sunnyside (90) and Heppner (99).
Tanner Prindle was the top Umatilla running, finishing 29th (19:47.32).
For Nixyaawii, Sacas Wildbill was 44th (21:17.56), with teammate Baron Moses 45th (21:21.38). Derek Antonson led McLoughlin, placing 46th (21:24.49).
The Hermiston girls won, making a clean sweep of the team titles for the Bulldogs with just 30 points.
Hermiston’s Jackie Garcia won the race in a time of 21:28.18, just a few steps in front of Chiawana’s Emma Gis (21:32.87).
Heppner freshman Lily Nichols was third (21:39.97), and helped the Mustangs to second place in the team standings with 81 points, nipping Royal by one point.
Ashley Treadwell (5th, 21:48.45) was second for the Bulldogs, followed by Lillian Fields (7th, 21:54.58), Sophia Helfer (8th, 22:03.96) and Nova Hinojosa (9th, 22:14.34).
Riley Archer was the second Heppner runner across the finish line, coming in 14th (24:17.14), while Irelynn Kollman was 19th (24:52.57).
EvaLena Lieuallen led Weston-McEwen, placing 20th (24:58.97), while Dacceli Gonzalez was the top Umatilla runner (30th, 25:55.45). Pilot Rock’s McKenna Bray was 30th (26:55.73).
