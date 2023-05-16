HEPPNER — Sean Roggiero fielded a hard-hit ball by Carson Eynetich, drug his toe across second base, then fired the ball to first base to complete the double play as Weston-McEwen stunned Heppner 3-2 in nine innings in the District 7 district title game on Tuesday, May 16.
“Two of the best pitchers in the league went head-to-head, it was amazing,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “Then we had the magic double play. We had three, and in 2A, that's pretty rare.”
The teams now will wait until Friday to see where they will be placed in the 2A state baseball bracket.
Tied at 2-2 after eight innings, W-M (15-12) got a single from freshman Timothy Taylor, who then advanced second on a balk by Eynetich, and to third on a ground out by Mark Spencer.
Back at the top of the lineup, Roggiero struck out, but Heppner catcher Cameron Proudfoot dropped the ball. As Roggiero headed to first, Proudfoot threw the ball to first base for the out, allowing Taylor to score what would be the winning run.
“He knew he shouldn’t have thrown it,” Heppner coach Tim Wilkins said of Proudfoot. “I still thought we were OK. We had 8-9-1 coming up and Mason (Orem) has been hitting the ball well.”
Orem did hit a single to reach base, but the double play prevented him from having a chance to score.
“I was confident I could get it done,” Roggiero said of the double play. “It was a stressful game, but it was a lot of fun.”
Heppner (19-5), which won the west half of District 7, rallied to tie the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but they played behind most of the day.
“We couldn’t get a run at the right time,” Heppner coach Tim Wilkins said. “Ben (Hubbard) threw really well for them. “
Trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs put two runs on the board courtesy of a two-run single that Shad Greenup hit past the shortstop and into left field.
Jaime Cavan advanced to third on the play, but never made it home as Ryan Haugen popped up to shortstop Easton Berry, who then threw to first base for the TigerScots’ first double play of the game.
In the top of the seventh, W-M left two men stranded on base. In the bottom half of the inning, the TigerScots turned another double play to thwart any sort of rally by the Mustangs.
“Those were momentum changers,” Wilkins said of the double plays. “They were hard-hit balls too.”
Eynetich took over for starter Tucker Ashbeck (9 strikeouts, 3 walks) in the top of the eighth inning. He gave up a single to Hubbard and hit a batter, but left both stranded on base.
The Mustangs put together a nice two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases for Haugen, who popped up to Hubbard behind the plate. Hubbard caught the ball as he ran into the backstop. He hit his face on the backstop, and jammed a finger, but never left the game.
Hubbard also threw the first six innings, striking out eight and walking four.
“It was a lot of work, but I had to do what I had to do for the team,” Hubbard said. “I’m exhausted. There was a lot of pressure, but we executed better.”
The TigerScots scored their first run in the first inning as Roggiero scored on a ground out by Hubbard. Their second came in the fifth when Proudfoot tried to throw out Taylor at third, but overthrew third baseman Cavan.
Prep softball
BURNS 5, PENDLETON 0 — The Hilanders ran their win streak to 54 games with a nonleague win over the Bucks in John Day.
Burns starter Ayla Davies struck out 18 and walked one. She gave up four hits, but only one baserunner made it to third.
Sammantha Wilks had two hits for Pendleton (20-6), while Avery Krigbaum and Madeline Schumacher each had one. Reece Furstenberg took the loss. She allowed five runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking four.
PENDLETON 16, GRANT UNION 5 (6) — The Bucks ended the Prospectors’ 15-game win streak with a nonleague win in John Day.
Sammantha Wilks and Melanie Boatman hit home runs for the Bucks (21-6), who led 9-5 after three innings, then pulled away for good with seven runs in the sixth.
Madeline Schumacher went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs for Pendleton, while Josie Jenness went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Kendall Murphy earned the win, striking out five and walking four.
Boys 4A state golf
Pendleton’s Zach McLeod shot a two-day 174 to finish tied for 25th at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
McLeod, who shot a 90 over the first round, shaved six strokes off during the second round, including a birdie on hole No. 13.
Mason Morioka finished tied for 32nd for the Bucks, shooting a 181 over two rounds. After an 86 for the first round, Morioka shot a 95 on the second day, making par on five holes, but carding four triple bogies.
Also for Pendleton, Casey Van Dorn was 38th with a 187, Carson Oyama tied for 48th with a 203, and Dakota Malin shot a 212 to finish 53rd.
Ontario’s Tyce Helmich won the state title with a 141, shooting a 68 on the second day of play. First-day leader Owen Bascom of North Bend, finished second with a 142, and Baker/Powder Valley’s Isaiah Jones was third with a 143.
Baker/Powder Valley won the team title with a 613, with Molalla a distant second with a 639. Pendleton finished ninth with a 745.
Boys 3A/2A/1A state golf
Riverside’s Wyatt Browne shot a two-day 177 to finish 35th at Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River.
Browne, who was 32nd after an 88 on the first day, shot an 89 for the second round to drop three spots.
Freshman Benny Zhu of Valley Catholic, who was 10th after the first round, shot a 69 on Day 2 to win the state title with a 146. He was two strokes better than Peyton Simonds of Bandon, Lucas Vanderlip of Brookings-Harbor and Alex Tseng of Oregon Episcopal, who tied for second with a 148.
Echo/Stanfield was led by Casey Carver with a 121, followed by Dax Davis (214), Kayden Smith (227), Mack Murdoch (255) and Reece Ganvoa (259).
Davis, who tied for 53rd, moved up five spots from the first day, while Smith, who was 59th, moved up two spots.
Oregon Episcopal won the team title with a 613, with Valley Catholic second (619) and St. Mary’s third (633). Echo/Stanfield finished 12th with a 908.
Girls District 8 Tournament golf
Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell and Kyra Tolan punched their tickets to the 3A state tournament at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
The 3A state tournament is May 23-24, at The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie in Lacey, Washington.
Cannell shot a 153 over two rounds to finish second overall. After shooting a 79 on the first day, she came back with a 74 on Day 2 to finish six strokes back of district champion Jillian Hui of Southridge (147).
Tolan, who finished 12th overall with a 188, was the fifth individual player not on a qualifying team.
Mead won the team title with a 707, followed by Ridgeline (772) and Walla Walla (778). All three teams are headed to state.
Boys District 8 Tournament golf
Hermiston’s Cody Adams and Colby Lerten fell short of qualifying for the 3A state tournament at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
The 3A state tournament is May 23-24 at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club in Olympia.
Adams shot a 167 over two days to finish 26th overall, while Lerten, a freshman, had a 174 to finish 35th. Also for Hermiston, Brycen Jones shot a 184 to finish 37th.
Benjamin Mulder of Mead won the district title with a 151, and led the Panthers to the team title with a 584.
Teigen Brill of North Central won the district title with a 140, with Cameron Cantillana of Mead was second (142), and Bradley Mulder of Mead was third (143).
Mead won the team title with a 584, with Ridgeline a distant second with a 617. Mt. Spokane was third with a 629.
