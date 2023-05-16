HEPPNER — Sean Roggiero fielded a hard-hit ball by Carson Eynetich, drug his toe across second base, then fired the ball to first base to complete the double play as Weston-McEwen stunned Heppner 3-2 in nine innings in the District 7 district title game on Tuesday, May 16.

“Two of the best pitchers in the league went head-to-head, it was amazing,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “Then we had the magic double play. We had three, and in 2A, that's pretty rare.”

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

