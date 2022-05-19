EUGENE — Blue Mountain Conference athletes had a banner day to start the 2A State Track and Field Championships on Thursday, May 19 at Hayward Field.
Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre ran to a second-place finish in the 3,000 with a personal best time and school record of 9:07.85. His previous top time was 9:20.75.
Stanfield/Echo’s Jagjot Singh was seventh with a PR time of 9:51.78.
In the shot put, Stanfield/Echo’s Anthony Keeney placed third with a heave of 43-10.
Lily Lindsey of W-M led a trio of girls in the high jump. Lindsey placed third with a height of 5-0, while McKenna Bray of Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii tied for fourth at 4-10, and Stanfield/Echo’s Jacque Kerns was sixth at 4-8.
In the discus, Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert finished third with a personal best throw of 111-6.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii’s Kyella Picard picked up the first medal for area athletes, placing seventh in the javelin with a toss of 106-8 on her final throw.
In the long jump, Stanfield/Echo’s Emily Hancock had a leap of 15-3 1/4 to finish third.
Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey threw a personal best 113-3 in the 3A girls javelin to place third. Her top mark came on her second throw of the day. Durfey also placed fifth on the discus with a mark of 109-0.
Griswold freshman Ellery Flerchinger earned a sixth-place finish in the 1A girls discus with a throw of 88-6. Her best throw came on her third attempt.
Softball
PENDLETON JV 6, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — Kendall Murphy allowed one run on five hits and struck out 13 in leading the Bucks to a nonleague win over the host TigerScots.
Pendleton had a 1-0 lead after the third inning, but hung five runs on the board in the fifth to extend its lead.
W-M (13-9) scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth as Kylie Thornton stole home.
Murphy also went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Reese Furstenburg was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Baseball
HEPPNER 9-13, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 8-4 — The Mustangs used an eight-run sixth inning to beat the Hawks in the second game of their nonleague doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season.
Heppner scored all eight runs with two outs, leading off with an RBI single by Kason Cimmiyotti. The Mustangs (15-8) sent 13 men to the plate in the sixth, with Tucker Ashbeck scoring twice.
Ashbeck also hit a double and drove in two runs, and pitched a complete game, striking out six.
Ryan Atkinson hit a solo home run in the first inning for the Hawks.
In the opener, the Mustangs jumped out to a 6-3 lead after three innings, and led 9-6 after five.
The Hawks (6-16) rallied with two runs in the seventh inning to pull within 9-8, but Atkinson struck out with a man on first to end the game.
Carson Eynetich and Cameron Proudfoot hit doubles for the Mustangs, while Cimmiyotti, Toby Nation, Karver Wilkins and Ryan Lindsay all drove in two runs.
Rodeo
Cindy Estes of Hermiston won the average in breakaway roping with a time of 6.54 seconds at the high school rodeo May 13-14 in Burns.
She was sixth with a time of 3.37 in the first go, and was second at 3.17 in the second round.
On the first day of tie-down roping, Handy Lieuallen of Pendleton turned in a 12.38-second run, followed by Gator Goodrich of Stanfield (13.15) and Crae Campbell of Pendleton (26.16).
The second day saw Goodrich turn in a 13.92, while Lieuallen had a 15.99.
Lauryn Riney of Milton-Freewater (17.961), Georgia Lieuallen of Pendleton (18.027) an Alyson Terry of Hermiston (18.070) placed in the top 10 of the barrel racing on the first day, and Lieuallen was third on the second day with a time of 17.924.
Blane Mahoney of Heppner had a run of 11.34 in the steer wrestling on the second day.
In pole bending Riney had the top run of the second day at 20.764. She was third in the first round. Terry was sixth the first day (21.030) and eighth in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.