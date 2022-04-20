HERMISTON — Before the wind and rain wiped out the last portion of the Mid-Columbia Conference track and field meet at Kennison Field, Hermiston’s Bailey Young won the shot put, discus and javelin.
“We called it where it ended,” Hermiston coach Emilee Street said. “It was crazy. You could see these dark clouds coming, but it really just hit so fast. No one was prepared. Hurdles were blown over. It turned to complete madness. I have never seen anything like this.”
Young’s personal best mark of 44 feet, one-half inch in the shot put got her the win, and she is just 9 1/2 inches off Mykael Bothum’s school record of 44-10.
Young also threw a PR of 115-4 in the discus, and won the javelin with a toss of 106 feet. Teammate Eseta Sepeni was second in the discus (107-3) and fourth in the shot put (31-3).
Brenna Cearns finished third in the shot put (33-0), and Dalia Cervantes was third in the 100 with a PR of 13.39 seconds.
Madeline Jared won the triple for the Bulldogs with a leap of 32-1 1/4, while Caitlin Anderholm won the pole vault (8-6), and Adriana Gutierrez Duron was second in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 50.88 seconds.
In the boys meet, Hermiston Caden Hottman won the shot put with a mark of 51-10, while Ryker McDonald was third with a heave of 47-6. Hottman also won the discus with a toss of 171-9.
McDonald also was second in the 100 with a PR of 11.34, and ran the anchor leg on the Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team (Gio Gonzague, Landon Shilhanek, Justus Counsell) that finished third with a time of 45.24.
Shilhanek also placed second in the 400 (54.04), while Latavious Medelez was third in the 300 hurdles (45.72).
Walla Walla’s Dash Sirmon won the javelin with a personal best toss of 207-4 — which ranks him third in the nation. Sirmon also won the long jump (21-10 1/2).
The Bulldogs will take 30 athletes to the Oregon Relays on Friday and Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
HOOD RIVER VALLEY MEET — Nolan Mead and Nathan Neveau each won two events to lead the Pendleton boys to the team title.
The Bucks rolled up 173 points, with host Hood River Valley second at 136.5.
Mead cleared 6 feet to win the high jump, then soared 18-10 to win the long jump. Teammate Ben Jennings finished third in the long jump (18-5 1/2).
Neveau won the shot put with a mark of 45-6, then won the discus with a toss of 131-10.
Also picking up wins were the Bucks’ 4x100 relay team (45.51) of Gabe Browning, Brock Mackey, Andy Oja and Thaiden Cannon, Drew Reyburn in the 110 hurdles (18.11), and Trey Boston in the 400 (52.74).
For the Pendleton girls, Kelsey Lovercheck won the pole vault (9-6), Jamie Gau won the high jump (4-10), Nessa Neveau took top honors in the javelin (97-3), and Reilly Lovercheck won the 100 hurdles (16.85).
Pendleton finished third in the team race with 132 points. Hood River Valley won the team title with 158 points, with The Dalles (156) a close second.
Prep baseball
IRRIGON 7, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 5 — Josh Wilson’s two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Knights to a nonleague home win over the Patriots.
“It was a really good game,” Irrigon coach Fredy Vera said. “Both teams played really well. It was a pitching game, for sure. That (Dodson) Mooney kid was really good.”
Irrigon led 5-1 after four innings, but the Patriots scored two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to knot the score at 5-5. The game went into extra innings before Wilson’s game-winning hit.
Liberty Christian’s pitching staff threw a good game, striking out 21, including 13 from Mooney, who came on in the fourth inning.
Brayden Locey had two hits for the Knights, while Wilson drove in three runs.
Garrett Vanhollebere led the Patriots with two RBIs, while Drew Ott and Sam Culver each had one.
WESTON-MCEWEN 13-15, PILOT ROCK 0-3 — Blane Peal pitched four innings of no-hit ball, striking out eight, to lead the TigerScots to a road win over the Rockets in the first game of their Special District 7 doubleheader.
Peal, Taylor McGill, Sean Roggiero and Peyton Sinclair all drove in two runs for W-M (8-0 overall, 6-0 SD-7), while Quinn Graham hit a double and scored twice.
The Rockets had three men reach base — two via a walk, and one who was hit by a pitch.
In the second game, the TigerScots led 4-3 after four innings, then hung 11 runs on the board in the fifth to put the game away.
W-M sent 16 men to the plate in the fifth inning, and scored four runs with two outs.
McGill hit two doubles and drove in four runs, while Ben Hubbard hit two doubles and had two RBIs.
Peyton McLouth pitched all five innings, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out seven.
Wyatt Stillman and James Lunzmann each hit a single for the Rockets (5-9, 2-6).
Prep golf
Hermiston freshman Nadalie Cannal shot an 83 to place seventh overall at the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.
Pasco’s Jillian Breedlove took medalist honors with a 72, while Southridge’s Jillian Hui shot a 73.
Southridge won the team title with a 325, with Richland a distant second with a 363. Hermiston was sixth with a 412.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Jocelyn Morrison (93), Tresa Handforth (109) and Kyra Tolan (127).
In the boys division, Cameron Jones shot a personal best 97 to lead Hermiston. Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Cody Adams (98), Christian Oliver (99) and Jadyn Davis (103).
“The team did a good job playing a difficult course,” Hermiston boys coach Steve Utter said.
College baseball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 14-8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-4 — Matthew Carlson hit a double and drove in two runs for the Timberwolves, but they fell short in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader against the host Knights.
WV’s Thomas Blakney threw seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out four, while Nick Giesinger went 4-for-5 with a double and six RBIs.
In the nightcap, BMCC led 2-0 through four innings before the Knights tied the score in the fifth inning, and took the lead for good with four runs in the sixth.
Gavin Hunter went 2-for-5 with an RBI for the Wolves, whose pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts.
DJ Ricard led the Knights with a triple and two RBIs.
